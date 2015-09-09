Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Sep 9, 2015 | 11:26am EDT

Long live the Queen

Queen Elizabeth views the interior of the refurbished East Wing of Somerset House at King's College in London, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Mulholland/POOL

Reuters / Wednesday, February 29, 2012
Queen Elizabeth as a child and about to throw a snowball at nurserymaid Bobo. REUTERS/Reeman Dansie

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2008
Queen Elizabeth (rear) as a child on a slide with her sister Margaret. REUTERS/Reeman Dansie

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2008
Queen Elizabeth, with her sister Margaret (rear), during a car trip with their parents around the grounds of Windsor Castle. REUTERS/British Council

Reuters / Friday, June 01, 2012
Princess Elizabeth and The Duke of Edinburgh walking in the grounds of Broadlands in southern England, the home of the Duke's uncle, Earl Mountbatten on their honeymoon, November 1947. REUTERS/The Royal Collection/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2008
A photo taken in the 1970s of Queen Elizabeth standing on a beach at an unknown location. REUTERS/Reeman Dansie

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2008
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip and David Webster talking with Margot Fonteyn in London, June 10, 1958. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2007
Queen Elizabeth watches racing at the Epsom Derby as Prince Charles talks with the Queen Mother, June 2, 1993. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2009
Queen Elizabeth walks through the British War Cemetery in Bayeux during ceremonies commemorating the 50th anniversary of the D-Day landings, June 6th, 1994. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2009
Queen Elizabeth receives a bouquet of flowers from a toddler as the Queen mother looks on after Christmas morning service at Sandringham Church, December 25, 1998. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2009
A hand reaches out to greet Queen Elizabeth II after she walked through the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, October 21, 1992. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2009
The Princess of Wales chats to Queen Elizabeth II at St Margaret's Church, Westminster, October 8, 1993. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2009
Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by Prince Philip, walks through the Royal Gallery to the House of Lords to attend the State Opening of Parliament, November 24, 1998. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Nelson Mandela accompanies Queen Elizabeth in a carriage ride to a Buckingham Palace lunch on the first day of his state visit to Britain, July 9, 1996. REUTERS/Simon Kreitem

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2009
Former U.S. President George Bush bids farewell to Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, November 30, 1993. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2009
Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II of England enjoys the costumes of the Moko Jumbies, a West Indian holiday tradition, as she walks through the streets of Anguilla, February 19, 1994. REUTERS/John Kuntz

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2009
Queen Elizabeth and Duke of Edinburgh look at the mass of floral tributes laid outside Buckingham Palace in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, September 5, 1997. REUTERS/Ian Waldie

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2009
Queen Elizabeth records her televised Christmas message broadcast, December 25, 1996. REUTERS/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2009
Queen Elizabeth lights a beacon floating in the Thames as she travels by boat to the Millennium Dome, December 31, 1999. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
The Queen and Prince Charles walk behind the Queen Mother's coffin following her funeral at Westminster Abbey in central London, April 9, 2002. REUTERS/Dan Chung

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
U.S. President Bill Clinton applauds before the Queen Elizabeth II's speech at the Guildhall dinner, June 4, 1994. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2009
Queen Elizabeth II travels to St Paul's Cathedral in the Coronation Carriage as crowds of wellwishers line the route ahead of the Golden Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving in London, June 4, 2002. REUTERS/POOL/David Sandison

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh travel back to Buckingham Palace after the Golden Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving held at St Paul's Cathedral in London, June 4, 2002. REUTERS/POOL/Murray Sanders

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Queen Elizabeth stands in silence inside the 'Neue Wache' anti-war memorial in front of a sculpture 'Mother with dead son' by German artist Kaethe Kollwitz in Berlin, November 2, 2004. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2009
Queen Elizabeth smiles with Prince Harry during the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst, southern England, April 12, 2006. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2006
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, walk at Broadlands in Romsey, southern England, in 2007. REUTERS/Fiona Hanson/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2007
Queen Elizabeth listens to a verse of the Koran at the Green Mosque in Bursa, Turkey, May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Riza Ozel /Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, May 14, 2008
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles point as they watch a sack race with Princess Anne during The Braemar Gathering in Braemar, September 5, 2009. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2009
Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by Prince Philip, sits in the House of Lords before delivering her speech at the State Opening of Parliament, May 14, 1997. REUTERS/Ian Waldie

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2009
Queen Elizabeth smiles as she walks during her visit to Newcastle, northern England, November 6, 2009. REUTERS/Owen Humphreys/Pool

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2009
Queen Elizabeth leaves Buckingham Palace in a horse drawn carriage to attend the State Opening of Parliament, May 25, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2010
Queen Elizabeth talks with her grandson Prince William, watched by Prince Philip, after being shown around a Sea King search and rescue helicopter during a visit to RAF Valley, in north Wales, April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Christopher Furlong/Pool

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2011
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge waves as she stands with Prince William on the balcony at Buckingham Palace with other members of their families, after their wedding in Westminster Abbey, in central London, April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2011
Prince William and his bride Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose for an official photograph with their families on the day of their wedding in the throne room at Buckingham Palace, April 29, 2011. (Front row L-R) Grace van Cutsem, Eliza Lopes, Prince Philip, Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Margarita Armstrong-Jones, Louise Windsor, William Lowther-Pinkerton. (Back Row L-R) Tom Pettifer, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Michael Middleton, Carole Middleton, James Middleton, Pippa Middleton. Photograph taken on April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Hugo Burnand/Clarence House

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2011
Queen Elizabeth enters Croke Park stadium with Ireland's President Mary McAleese and Gaelic Athletic Association President Christy Cooney in Dublin, May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Maxwell's/POOL

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2011
Queen Elizabeth attends a service for the Order of the British Empire, at St Paul's Cathedral in London, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2012
Queen Elizabeth and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talk during a visit to Leicester, central England, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2012
Queen Elizabeth leaves Westminster Hall in the Palace of Westminster in the 1902 State Landau after a lunch to mark her Diamond Jubilee, in central London, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2012
Prince Charles kisses the hand of his mother Queen Elizabeth at the end of her Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/pool

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2012
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip attend the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London, July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2012
Queen Elizabeth smiles as a robot waves to her during her visit at the Technical University of Berlin in Germany, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Sohn/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Prince Willian holding Prince George, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Queen Elizabeth stand on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after attending the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in central London, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Queen Elizabeth leaves the Houses of Parliament after delivering her speech at the annual State Opening of Parliament in London, November 18, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2009
Britain's Queen Elizabeth visits the National Memorial to the Few in Folkestone, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Queen Elizabeth smiles as she arrives before the Opening of the Flanders' Fields Memorial Garden at Wellington Barracks in London, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
