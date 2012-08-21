Edition:
Longest lived women: Hong Kong

<p>A model demonstrates a a facial treatment for mainland Chinese visitors during an International Women's Day (IWD) cosmetics promotional event at a shopping mall in Hong Kong March 7, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

<p>An elderly woman receives a flu vaccination at a Hong Kong hospital November 10, 2003. REUTERS/Kin Cheung</p>

<p>Models present swimwear and lingerie of the Fall/Winter collection during Hong Kong Fashion Week January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

<p>An elderly villager sits in front of decorations for a ritual at Sheung Shui Heung in the rural New Territories, Hong Kong in this photograph taken March 7, 2006. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>A pedestrian braves strong wind on a footbridge under typhoon attack in Hong Kong August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

<p>Officials stand during a news conference to announce the new team of principal officials appointed in Hong Kong June 28, 2012, ahead of the 15th anniversary of the territory's transfer from British rule to China on July 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

<p>A cleaner disinfects a lift in Hong Kong April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

<p>Chinese Vice Premier Li Keqiang (C) chats with a woman as he visits community facilities for the elderly in Hong Kong August 16, 2011. Li is on a three-day visit to Hong Kong. REUTERS/Government Information Services/Handout </p>

<p>Residents take part in Spanish dancer Carolina Vera's flamenco workshop in Hong Kong's Sheung Wan district June 17, 2008. REUTERS/Victor Fraile </p>

<p>A woman dressed in traditional Chinese wedding costume smiles during the memory training at community ambulatory care in Hong Kong June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

<p>Models present creations by South Korea's Lilycomes at the Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter 2009 in Hong Kong January 12, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

<p>Judges wearing wigs attend a ceremony to mark the beginning of the new legal year in Hong Kong January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

<p>The elderly collect free "lucky rice" in Hong Kong September 2, 2005. REUTERS/Paul Yeung </p>

<p>A woman (R) collects her new pre-ordered iPad outside an Apple store in Hong Kong March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

<p>Elderly women carry flowers at a ceremony in Hong Kong February 14, 2004 to celebrate Valentine's day. REUTERS/Kin Cheung </p>

<p>A couple tours inside the Bank of China Tower opposite to AIA Central building in Hong Kong August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

<p>Lee Oi Lin, a 56-year-old woman, sits on a bed as she poses for photos in her 45-square-feet (4.1-square-metre) subdivided flat inside an industrial building in Hong Kong January 19, 2012. Lee pays a monthly rent of HK$1,500 ($193) for the flat. A total of 38 residents staged an ongoing protest against the government's decision urging them to leave due to illegal subdivision in the industrial building for residential purposes, without providing them a place to stay, according to a local newspaper. Amid a slumping property market, Hong Kong is still one of the most expensive cities for buying flats. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

<p>A trader works on the floor of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Victor Fraile </p>

<p>A model displays a creation from Anniewho Geisha and Goddess' Fall/Winter 2008 collection during Hong Kong Fashion Week January 17, 2008. REUTERS/Victor Fraile </p>

<p>An elderly woman wearing a face mask receives free treatment from a Chinese acupuncturist in Ngau Tau Kok district, a hotspot of the SARS epidemic in Hong Kong May 2, 2003. REUTERS/Kin Cheung</p>

<p>A woman sits in an exhibition booth during Business of Design Week (BODW) 2008 at the Hong Kong Convention &amp; Exhibition Centre December 12, 2008. REUTERS/Woody Wu </p>

<p>A group of mainland Chinese women from Shenzhen and Guangzhou pick up bags of coupons during a shopping tour arranged on International Women's Day in Hong Kong March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

<p>A Chinese opera "Dan" or female role performer prepares backstage before her performance as part of a ritual at Sheung Shui Heung in the rural New Territories, Hong Kong March 7, 2006. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>Women dressed as characters from Japanese comic "Princess Princess" gather during the Ani-com Hong Kong, an animation and comic fair in Hong Kong July 31, 2006. REUTERS/Paul Yeung </p>

<p>A girl rests on a sofa next to a paper cutout representing Kate Middleton displayed at an exhibition on Royal Wedding souvenirs at a shopping mall in Hong Kong April 27, 2011, two days before the wedding between Prince William and Kate Middleton. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

