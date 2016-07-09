Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 8, 2016 | 9:55pm EDT

Look who's at Wimbledon

Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney, actor Jude Law with his girlfriend Phillipa Coan, and actor Chiwetel Ejiofor. REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool

Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney, actor Jude Law with his girlfriend Phillipa Coan, and actor Chiwetel Ejiofor. REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney, actor Jude Law with his girlfriend Phillipa Coan, and actor Chiwetel Ejiofor. REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool
Close
1 / 29
Actor Bradley Cooper and model Irina Shayk. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Actor Bradley Cooper and model Irina Shayk. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Actor Bradley Cooper and model Irina Shayk. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Close
2 / 29
Roger Federer's wife Mirka watches his match against Canada's Milos Raonic as former Wimbledon champion Stefan Edberg looks on. REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool

Roger Federer's wife Mirka watches his match against Canada's Milos Raonic as former Wimbledon champion Stefan Edberg looks on. REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Roger Federer's wife Mirka watches his match against Canada's Milos Raonic as former Wimbledon champion Stefan Edberg looks on. REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool
Close
3 / 29
Model Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Model Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Model Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Close
4 / 29
Prince Andrew. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Prince Andrew. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Prince Andrew. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Close
5 / 29
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge. REUTERS/Ben Curtis/Pool

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge. REUTERS/Ben Curtis/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge. REUTERS/Ben Curtis/Pool
Close
6 / 29
Musician Barry Gibb. REUTERS/Ben Curtis/Pool

Musician Barry Gibb. REUTERS/Ben Curtis/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Musician Barry Gibb. REUTERS/Ben Curtis/Pool
Close
7 / 29
Actor Sophie Turner. REUTERS/Ben Curtis/Pool

Actor Sophie Turner. REUTERS/Ben Curtis/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Actor Sophie Turner. REUTERS/Ben Curtis/Pool
Close
8 / 29
Sophie, Countess of Wessex. REUTERS/Ben Curtis/Pool

Sophie, Countess of Wessex. REUTERS/Ben Curtis/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Sophie, Countess of Wessex. REUTERS/Ben Curtis/Pool
Close
9 / 29
David Beckham with his son Cruz in the stands on centre court watching Switzerland's Roger Federer against Croatia's Marin Cilic. REUTERS/Paul Childs

David Beckham with his son Cruz in the stands on centre court watching Switzerland's Roger Federer against Croatia's Marin Cilic. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
David Beckham with his son Cruz in the stands on centre court watching Switzerland's Roger Federer against Croatia's Marin Cilic. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
10 / 29
Pippa Middleton. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Pippa Middleton. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Pippa Middleton. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
11 / 29
Singer Katherine Jenkins with Andrew Jonathan Levitas and actor Charles Dance (R). REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Singer Katherine Jenkins with Andrew Jonathan Levitas and actor Charles Dance (R). REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Singer Katherine Jenkins with Andrew Jonathan Levitas and actor Charles Dance (R). REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Close
12 / 29
Sir Alex Ferguson. REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool

Sir Alex Ferguson. REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Sir Alex Ferguson. REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool
Close
13 / 29
Former Wimbledon champion Bjorn Borg. REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool

Former Wimbledon champion Bjorn Borg. REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Former Wimbledon champion Bjorn Borg. REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool
Close
14 / 29
Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor and his girlfriend model Frances Aaternir. REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool

Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor and his girlfriend model Frances Aaternir. REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor and his girlfriend model Frances Aaternir. REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool
Close
15 / 29
Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney, actor Jude Law and his girlfriend Phillipa Coan, and actor Chiwetel Ejiofor. REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool

Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney, actor Jude Law and his girlfriend Phillipa Coan, and actor Chiwetel Ejiofor. REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney, actor Jude Law and his girlfriend Phillipa Coan, and actor Chiwetel Ejiofor. REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool
Close
16 / 29
The Duchess of Cambridge speaks to Oracene Price, the mother of Venus and Serena Williams. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool

The Duchess of Cambridge speaks to Oracene Price, the mother of Venus and Serena Williams. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
The Duchess of Cambridge speaks to Oracene Price, the mother of Venus and Serena Williams. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool
Close
17 / 29
David Beckham. REUTERS/Toby Melville

David Beckham. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, July 02, 2016
David Beckham. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
18 / 29
Martina Hingis. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Martina Hingis. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Martina Hingis. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Close
19 / 29
Actor Sienna Miller. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Actor Sienna Miller. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
Actor Sienna Miller. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
20 / 29
Boris Becker, coach of Serbia's Novak Djokovic watches his match. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Boris Becker, coach of Serbia's Novak Djokovic watches his match. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Boris Becker, coach of Serbia's Novak Djokovic watches his match. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
21 / 29
David Beckham shakes hands with former Wimbledon champion Stefan Edberg as American Vogue editor Anna Wintour and Roger Federer's wife Mirka look on before the start of play. REUTERS/Paul Childs

David Beckham shakes hands with former Wimbledon champion Stefan Edberg as American Vogue editor Anna Wintour and Roger Federer's wife Mirka look on before the start of play. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
David Beckham shakes hands with former Wimbledon champion Stefan Edberg as American Vogue editor Anna Wintour and Roger Federer's wife Mirka look on before the start of play. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
22 / 29
Britain's Andy Murray's wife Kim (R) before his match against Australia's Nick Kyrgios. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Britain's Andy Murray's wife Kim (R) before his match against Australia's Nick Kyrgios. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
Britain's Andy Murray's wife Kim (R) before his match against Australia's Nick Kyrgios. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Close
23 / 29
Actor Gemma Arterton. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Actor Gemma Arterton. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Actor Gemma Arterton. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Close
24 / 29
David Beckham and his mother Sandra perform the wave as rain delays play. REUTERS/Toby Melville

David Beckham and his mother Sandra perform the wave as rain delays play. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, July 02, 2016
David Beckham and his mother Sandra perform the wave as rain delays play. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
25 / 29
Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Close
26 / 29
Pippa Middleton after Switzerland's Roger Federer's match against Steve Johnson of the U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Pippa Middleton after Switzerland's Roger Federer's match against Steve Johnson of the U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
Pippa Middleton after Switzerland's Roger Federer's match against Steve Johnson of the U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Close
27 / 29
John McEnroe, coach of Canada's Milos Raonic applauds during his match against Belgium's David Goffin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

John McEnroe, coach of Canada's Milos Raonic applauds during his match against Belgium's David Goffin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
John McEnroe, coach of Canada's Milos Raonic applauds during his match against Belgium's David Goffin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
28 / 29
Venus Williams' mother Oracene Price watches her match against Russia's Daria Kasatkina. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Venus Williams' mother Oracene Price watches her match against Russia's Daria Kasatkina. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
Venus Williams' mother Oracene Price watches her match against Russia's Daria Kasatkina. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Fendi at the Fountain

Fendi at the Fountain

Next Slideshows

Fendi at the Fountain

Fendi at the Fountain

Fendi celebrates their 90th anniversary with a show at Rome's famed Trevi fountain.

Jul 08 2016
Paris Haute Couture

Paris Haute Couture

Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.

Jul 05 2016
Hollywood talks Oscars diversity

Hollywood talks Oscars diversity

Celebrities respond to the lack of diversity in the 2016 Academy Awards acting categories, for a second straight year.

Jun 29 2016
Best of BET Awards

Best of BET Awards

Highlights from the BET Awards in Los Angeles.

Jun 27 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast