Look who's at Wimbledon
Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney, actor Jude Law with his girlfriend Phillipa Coan, and actor Chiwetel Ejiofor. REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool
Actor Bradley Cooper and model Irina Shayk. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Roger Federer's wife Mirka watches his match against Canada's Milos Raonic as former Wimbledon champion Stefan Edberg looks on. REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool
Model Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Prince Andrew. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge. REUTERS/Ben Curtis/Pool
Musician Barry Gibb. REUTERS/Ben Curtis/Pool
Actor Sophie Turner. REUTERS/Ben Curtis/Pool
Sophie, Countess of Wessex. REUTERS/Ben Curtis/Pool
David Beckham with his son Cruz in the stands on centre court watching Switzerland's Roger Federer against Croatia's Marin Cilic. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Pippa Middleton. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Singer Katherine Jenkins with Andrew Jonathan Levitas and actor Charles Dance (R). REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Sir Alex Ferguson. REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool
Former Wimbledon champion Bjorn Borg. REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool
Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor and his girlfriend model Frances Aaternir. REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool
Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney, actor Jude Law and his girlfriend Phillipa Coan, and actor Chiwetel Ejiofor. REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool
The Duchess of Cambridge speaks to Oracene Price, the mother of Venus and Serena Williams. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool
David Beckham. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Martina Hingis. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Actor Sienna Miller. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Boris Becker, coach of Serbia's Novak Djokovic watches his match. REUTERS/Paul Childs
David Beckham shakes hands with former Wimbledon champion Stefan Edberg as American Vogue editor Anna Wintour and Roger Federer's wife Mirka look on before the start of play. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Britain's Andy Murray's wife Kim (R) before his match against Australia's Nick Kyrgios. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Actor Gemma Arterton. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
David Beckham and his mother Sandra perform the wave as rain delays play. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Pippa Middleton after Switzerland's Roger Federer's match against Steve Johnson of the U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
John McEnroe, coach of Canada's Milos Raonic applauds during his match against Belgium's David Goffin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Venus Williams' mother Oracene Price watches her match against Russia's Daria Kasatkina. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
