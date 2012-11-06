Looking for work
A job seeker (R) meets with a prospective employer at a career fair in New York City, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A job seeker takes a break at a table from meeting with prospective employers at a career fair in New York City, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Job seekers stand in line to meet with prospective employers at a career fair in New York City, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Job seekers wait to meet with employers at a career fair in New York City, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Job seekers stand in line to meet with prospective employers at a career fair in New York City, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Jobseekers stand in line to attend the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. career fair held by the New York State department of Labor in New York April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A job seeker yawns as he waits in front of the training offices of Local Union 46, a union representing metallic lathers and reinforcing ironworkers, in the Queens borough of New York April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A job seeker fills out an application during 11th annual Skid Row Career Fair the Los Angeles Mission in Los Angeles, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
A man waits in line to enter the UJA-Federation Connect to Care job fair in New York, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Jobseekers stand in line around the block to attend the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. career fair held by the New York State department of Labor in New York, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A job seeker listens to career coach Jane Cranston during a resume counselling session at a job fair in New York, January 27, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kiana Ransfer rests while looking for a job during the Los Angeles Congressional Black Caucus Job Fair in Los Angeles, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People attend a military veterans hiring event in New York, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Job seekers play dominoes as they wait in front of the training offices of Local Union 46, the union representing metallic lathers and reinforcing ironworkers, in the Queens borough of New York, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Lillian Nazario, who was laid off from her job a month ago, wipes a tear from her face at the Manhattan branch of the New York State Department of Labor, March 4, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mervin Sealy from Hickory, North Carolina, takes part in a protest rally outside the Capitol Building in Washington, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A job seeker listens to a recruiter for Hospital Shared Services describe positions she has available at the Employment Guide job fair in Westminster, Colorado February 18, 2009. The HHS recruiter said the candidates for the job should be willing to...more
Applicant Dennis Bennett waits during a job fair at the Southeast LA-Crenshaw WorkSource Center in Los Angeles, November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Eric Lipps waits in line to enter the NYCHires Job Fair in New York, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People wait in line during the Chase Bank Veterans Day job fair in Phoenix, Arizona, November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A woman browses job openings at a job fair in Los Angeles, October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man looks on inside a job fair in New York, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A student speaks on the phone in between meetings with potential employers at the 2012 Big Apple Job and Internship Fair at the Javits Center in New York, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Job applicant Karen Mayte Gutierrez looks at business cards at a job fair in Los Angeles, October 13, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman waits in line to enter the UJA-Federation of New York's Connect to Care job fair in New York, March 2, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Bonnie Zeh (C), who has been unemployed for 17 months, waits in line to enter a job fair in New York, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Waitress Renita Rhynes (L), 53, and Jinny Hanson, 64, a former postal worker, attend a basic computer class at the Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow (FIT) workforce development center in Las Vegas, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus more
A job seeker waits to be called in a lobby at a New York State Department of Labor recruitment office in New York, January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A jobseeker waits in line to enter the City University of New York Big Apple job fair in New York, April 23, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People wait in line to enter the NYCHires Job Fair in New York, February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
