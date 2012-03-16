Edition:
Lord's Resistance Army's brutal legacy

<p>Jean-Marie Anigbishe, 45, who was attacked by Ugandan Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) rebels near Ngalima sits with gaping head wounds at hospital in Ngalima in northeastern Congo February 21, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

Jean-Marie Anigbishe, 45, who was attacked by Ugandan Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) rebels near Ngalima sits with gaping head wounds at hospital in Ngalima in northeastern Congo February 21, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Friday, March 16, 2012

Jean-Marie Anigbishe, 45, who was attacked by Ugandan Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) rebels near Ngalima sits with gaping head wounds at hospital in Ngalima in northeastern Congo February 21, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

<p>A communications room, damaged after an attack by Uganda's Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) rebels, is seen at the Nagero airstrip in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo January 6, 2009. REUTERS/Garamba National Park/Stephane Carre/Handout </p>

A communications room, damaged after an attack by Uganda's Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) rebels, is seen at the Nagero airstrip in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo January 6, 2009. REUTERS/Garamba National Park/Stephane Carre/Handout

Friday, March 16, 2012

A communications room, damaged after an attack by Uganda's Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) rebels, is seen at the Nagero airstrip in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo January 6, 2009. REUTERS/Garamba National Park/Stephane Carre/Handout

<p>War-displaced people mourn at the funeral of Leon Biliyo, 60, who died from malaria in Ngalima in northeastern Congo February 21, 2009. Thousands of Congolese have fled their villages since December as Lord's Resistance Army rebels roaming the bush carry out massacres that have killed some 900 civilians during the past two months. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

War-displaced people mourn at the funeral of Leon Biliyo, 60, who died from malaria in Ngalima in northeastern Congo February 21, 2009. Thousands of Congolese have fled their villages since December as Lord's Resistance Army rebels roaming the bush carry out massacres that have killed some 900 civilians during the past two months. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Friday, March 16, 2012

War-displaced people mourn at the funeral of Leon Biliyo, 60, who died from malaria in Ngalima in northeastern Congo February 21, 2009. Thousands of Congolese have fled their villages since December as Lord's Resistance Army rebels roaming the bush carry out massacres that have killed some 900 civilians during the past two months. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

<p>War-displaced Mizelede mourns at the funeral of her grandfather, Leon Biliyo, 60, who died from malaria in Ngalima in northeastern Congo February 21, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

War-displaced Mizelede mourns at the funeral of her grandfather, Leon Biliyo, 60, who died from malaria in Ngalima in northeastern Congo February 21, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Friday, March 16, 2012

War-displaced Mizelede mourns at the funeral of her grandfather, Leon Biliyo, 60, who died from malaria in Ngalima in northeastern Congo February 21, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

<p>Borigia Nayogo (L), 31, and Milisala Mulangano, 28, who both have traditional Congolese hair styles, sit in the shade in the village of Bangadi in northeastern Congo, February 20, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

Borigia Nayogo (L), 31, and Milisala Mulangano, 28, who both have traditional Congolese hair styles, sit in the shade in the village of Bangadi in northeastern Congo, February 20, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Friday, March 16, 2012

Borigia Nayogo (L), 31, and Milisala Mulangano, 28, who both have traditional Congolese hair styles, sit in the shade in the village of Bangadi in northeastern Congo, February 20, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

<p>A child holds a candle during a vigil in the capital of Kampala December 3, 2008. Some 200 children were petitioning for the Ugandan government to refrain from resuming the fight against Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) rebels, following the failure by rebel leader Joseph Kony to sign a final peace agreement with the government. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

A child holds a candle during a vigil in the capital of Kampala December 3, 2008. Some 200 children were petitioning for the Ugandan government to refrain from resuming the fight against Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) rebels, following the failure by rebel leader Joseph Kony to sign a final peace agreement with the government. REUTERS/James Akena

Friday, March 16, 2012

A child holds a candle during a vigil in the capital of Kampala December 3, 2008. Some 200 children were petitioning for the Ugandan government to refrain from resuming the fight against Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) rebels, following the failure by rebel leader Joseph Kony to sign a final peace agreement with the government. REUTERS/James Akena

<p>A soldier from Uganda's Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) keeps guard at the assembly point in Ri-Kwangba on the Sudan-Congo border, Western Equatoria, April 10, 2008. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya </p>

A soldier from Uganda's Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) keeps guard at the assembly point in Ri-Kwangba on the Sudan-Congo border, Western Equatoria, April 10, 2008. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Friday, March 16, 2012

A soldier from Uganda's Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) keeps guard at the assembly point in Ri-Kwangba on the Sudan-Congo border, Western Equatoria, April 10, 2008. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

<p>A "Night commuter" rests in a makeshift yet common dormitory at Noah's Ark in Gulu, northern Uganda, March 21, 2005. Rural children who live in danger zone are called "night commuters" because they take refuge at night in the relative safety of cities to escape abduction by the cult-like Lord's Resistance Army which has waged a bloody 19-year insurgency. Eighty percent of its troops are estimated to be children. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

A "Night commuter" rests in a makeshift yet common dormitory at Noah's Ark in Gulu, northern Uganda, March 21, 2005. Rural children who live in danger zone are called "night commuters" because they take refuge at night in the relative safety of...more

Friday, March 16, 2012

A "Night commuter" rests in a makeshift yet common dormitory at Noah's Ark in Gulu, northern Uganda, March 21, 2005. Rural children who live in danger zone are called "night commuters" because they take refuge at night in the relative safety of cities to escape abduction by the cult-like Lord's Resistance Army which has waged a bloody 19-year insurgency. Eighty percent of its troops are estimated to be children. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

<p>"Night commuters" are seen in a makeshift yet common dormitory at Noah's Ark in Gulu, northern Uganda, March 21, 2005. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti </p>

"Night commuters" are seen in a makeshift yet common dormitory at Noah's Ark in Gulu, northern Uganda, March 21, 2005. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Friday, March 16, 2012

"Night commuters" are seen in a makeshift yet common dormitory at Noah's Ark in Gulu, northern Uganda, March 21, 2005. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

<p>Lord's Resistance Army soldiers stand guard at the assembly point in Owiny Ki Bul, some 160km (100 miles) south of Juba, Sudan in this September 20, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

Lord's Resistance Army soldiers stand guard at the assembly point in Owiny Ki Bul, some 160km (100 miles) south of Juba, Sudan in this September 20, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/James Akena

Friday, March 16, 2012

Lord's Resistance Army soldiers stand guard at the assembly point in Owiny Ki Bul, some 160km (100 miles) south of Juba, Sudan in this September 20, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/James Akena

<p>Lord's Resistance Army soldiers stand guard at the assembly point in Owiny Ki Bul, some 160km (100 miles) south of Juba, Sudan in this September 20, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

Lord's Resistance Army soldiers stand guard at the assembly point in Owiny Ki Bul, some 160km (100 miles) south of Juba, Sudan in this September 20, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/James Akena

Friday, March 16, 2012

Lord's Resistance Army soldiers stand guard at the assembly point in Owiny Ki Bul, some 160km (100 miles) south of Juba, Sudan in this September 20, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/James Akena

<p>One of the world's most wanted rebel chiefs, Joseph Kony of the Lord's Resistance Army, is seen in this image taken from Reuters TV in Nairobi May 24, 2006. REUTERS/Reuters TV</p>

One of the world's most wanted rebel chiefs, Joseph Kony of the Lord's Resistance Army, is seen in this image taken from Reuters TV in Nairobi May 24, 2006. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Friday, March 16, 2012

One of the world's most wanted rebel chiefs, Joseph Kony of the Lord's Resistance Army, is seen in this image taken from Reuters TV in Nairobi May 24, 2006. REUTERS/Reuters TV

<p>A internally displaced Ugandan child looks on in the rain at Olwal camp in this file photo taken on March 21, 2005 in northern Uganda where almost two million people have been displaced by the conflict between the government forces and the rebel Lord Resistance Army. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

A internally displaced Ugandan child looks on in the rain at Olwal camp in this file photo taken on March 21, 2005 in northern Uganda where almost two million people have been displaced by the conflict between the government forces and the rebel Lord Resistance Army. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Friday, March 16, 2012

A internally displaced Ugandan child looks on in the rain at Olwal camp in this file photo taken on March 21, 2005 in northern Uganda where almost two million people have been displaced by the conflict between the government forces and the rebel Lord Resistance Army. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

<p>A victim of the Lords Resistance Army (LRA) is lowered into a grave near an IDP camp in Alito, northern Uganda, February 14, 2006. REUTERS/Hudson Apunyo</p>

A victim of the Lords Resistance Army (LRA) is lowered into a grave near an IDP camp in Alito, northern Uganda, February 14, 2006. REUTERS/Hudson Apunyo

Friday, March 16, 2012

A victim of the Lords Resistance Army (LRA) is lowered into a grave near an IDP camp in Alito, northern Uganda, February 14, 2006. REUTERS/Hudson Apunyo

<p>Ugandan soldiers display weapons taken from rebels March 28, 2004 in Barlonyo, northern Uganda, where the Lord's Resistance Army rebels massacred 121 people in February. REUTERS/Patrick Olum </p>

Ugandan soldiers display weapons taken from rebels March 28, 2004 in Barlonyo, northern Uganda, where the Lord's Resistance Army rebels massacred 121 people in February. REUTERS/Patrick Olum

Friday, March 16, 2012

Ugandan soldiers display weapons taken from rebels March 28, 2004 in Barlonyo, northern Uganda, where the Lord's Resistance Army rebels massacred 121 people in February. REUTERS/Patrick Olum

<p>Villagers who have formed a local self defense force move during a training session in the village of Bangadi in northeastern Congo February 18, 2009. In the face of attacks and massacres by Ugandan Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) rebels, who have slaughtered some 900 Congolese civilians since December, villagers in Bangadi have formed a self-defense force with locally made weapons and have twice repelled LRA attacks. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

Villagers who have formed a local self defense force move during a training session in the village of Bangadi in northeastern Congo February 18, 2009. In the face of attacks and massacres by Ugandan Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) rebels, who have...more

Friday, March 16, 2012

Villagers who have formed a local self defense force move during a training session in the village of Bangadi in northeastern Congo February 18, 2009. In the face of attacks and massacres by Ugandan Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) rebels, who have slaughtered some 900 Congolese civilians since December, villagers in Bangadi have formed a self-defense force with locally made weapons and have twice repelled LRA attacks. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

<p>A Bangladeshi peacekeeper, member of United Nations Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUC) holds his weapon during a helicopter patrol in the surroundings of Aba village in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) near the area where the members of Ugandan rebels from the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) were believed to be staying October 8, 2005. REUTERS/Jiro Ose</p>

A Bangladeshi peacekeeper, member of United Nations Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUC) holds his weapon during a helicopter patrol in the surroundings of Aba village in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) near the area...more

Friday, March 16, 2012

A Bangladeshi peacekeeper, member of United Nations Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUC) holds his weapon during a helicopter patrol in the surroundings of Aba village in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) near the area where the members of Ugandan rebels from the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) were believed to be staying October 8, 2005. REUTERS/Jiro Ose

<p>Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) Colonel Thomas Kwoyelo sits inside an Ugandan army ambulance upon arrival at Entebbe air force base March 4, 2009. Ugandan troops captured Kwoyelo, a senior rebel officer who is the highest ranking prisoner taken in a controversial offensive against guerrillas in Democratic Republic of Congo. Kwoyelo arrived in Uganda by plane on Wednesday, barefoot and nursing bullet wounds to his stomach. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) Colonel Thomas Kwoyelo sits inside an Ugandan army ambulance upon arrival at Entebbe air force base March 4, 2009. Ugandan troops captured Kwoyelo, a senior rebel officer who is the highest ranking prisoner taken in a...more

Friday, March 16, 2012

Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) Colonel Thomas Kwoyelo sits inside an Ugandan army ambulance upon arrival at Entebbe air force base March 4, 2009. Ugandan troops captured Kwoyelo, a senior rebel officer who is the highest ranking prisoner taken in a controversial offensive against guerrillas in Democratic Republic of Congo. Kwoyelo arrived in Uganda by plane on Wednesday, barefoot and nursing bullet wounds to his stomach. REUTERS/James Akena

<p>Thomas Kwoyelo, a former director of field operations in the rebel group Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) appears before a War Crimes Court in Gulu, 300 km (217 miles) north of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 25, 2011. Kwoyelo is presently facing 53 charges of war crimes comprising murder, kidnap with intent to murder among others. Uganda becomes, the first African Country to try nationally those alleged to have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu</p>

Thomas Kwoyelo, a former director of field operations in the rebel group Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) appears before a War Crimes Court in Gulu, 300 km (217 miles) north of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 25, 2011. Kwoyelo is presently facing 53...more

Friday, March 16, 2012

Thomas Kwoyelo, a former director of field operations in the rebel group Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) appears before a War Crimes Court in Gulu, 300 km (217 miles) north of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 25, 2011. Kwoyelo is presently facing 53 charges of war crimes comprising murder, kidnap with intent to murder among others. Uganda becomes, the first African Country to try nationally those alleged to have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu

<p>Uganda People Defence Force (UPDF) soldiers stand guard in combat vehicles during negotiations with rebel Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) in Palabek, near the northern Ugandan-Sudan border in this picture taken on December 30, 2004. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Uganda People Defence Force (UPDF) soldiers stand guard in combat vehicles during negotiations with rebel Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) in Palabek, near the northern Ugandan-Sudan border in this picture taken on December 30, 2004. REUTERS/James Akena

Friday, March 16, 2012

Uganda People Defence Force (UPDF) soldiers stand guard in combat vehicles during negotiations with rebel Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) in Palabek, near the northern Ugandan-Sudan border in this picture taken on December 30, 2004. REUTERS/James Akena

