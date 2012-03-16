Lord's Resistance Army's brutal legacy

A "Night commuter" rests in a makeshift yet common dormitory at Noah's Ark in Gulu, northern Uganda, March 21, 2005. Rural children who live in danger zone are called "night commuters" because they take refuge at night in the relative safety of cities to escape abduction by the cult-like Lord's Resistance Army which has waged a bloody 19-year insurgency. Eighty percent of its troops are estimated to be children. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti