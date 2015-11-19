Los Angeles Auto Show
The new Porsche 911 Targa 4s. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The new Volkswagen Beetle Dune. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Volvo's concept cabin of the automated driving vehicle set for release in 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The Scion C-HR concept car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The 2017 Fiat 124 Spider. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The interior of the 2017 Fiat 124 Spider. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL550. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Michael Horn, President and CEO of Volkswagen America, reacts to being mobbed by the media after he apologized for the Volkswagen diesel scandal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jaguar presents the C-X75 concept car featured in the latest James Bond film "Spectre". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Membears of the media take in a "4D Experience" virtual reality experience at the Subaru exhibit. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The new Mazda CX-9. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The wheel of the new Volkswagen Gulf GTE Sports concept car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Subaru Impreza sedan concept car. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The 2017 Mercedes S63 Cabriolet. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The Scion C-HR concept car is introduced. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The 2017 Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe is introduced. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Media members look over the new Audi e-tron Quattro concept car. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A wheel detail is shown on a Subaru Impreza sedan concept car. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Michael Horn, President and CEO of Volkswagen America, introduces the new 2016 Volkswagen Passat. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The Jaguar F-Pace SUV is introduced. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The Porsche log is shown as the new Porsche 911 Targa 4s is introduced. REUTERS/Mike Blake
As media take photos, models stand by the Alfa Romeo Giula, which made its North American debut. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Concept Fiat 500e Stormtrooper car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Range Rover presents the 2017 Evoque Convertible luxury SUV. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mitsubishi Motors North America introduces the new 2016 Outlander Sport. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The wheel of a 2016 Jaguar F-Type Coupe. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mitsubishi Motors North America introduces the 2017 Mirage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kumar Galhotra, president of Lincoln Motor Company, unveils the 2017 MKZ. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The 2017 Kia Sportage is introduced. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A rare 1968 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is displayed ahead of the Alfa Romeo press conference. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The 2017 Infiniti QX30 is unveiled. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The 2016 Honda Civic Coupe is unveiled. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The instrument panel is shown during the Range Rover presentation of the 2017 Evoque Convertible luxury SUV. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The 2017 Jaguar F-Pace is unveiled to journalists. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jaguar presents the 2016 F-Type Coupe (L) and the F-Type convertible. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The front end of a 2017 Jaguar XE is shown while being presented. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The engine of the 2017 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Custom Wrapped DVF Fiat 500X. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
