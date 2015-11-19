Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 18, 2015 | 10:26pm EST

Los Angeles Auto Show

The new Porsche 911 Targa 4s. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The new Porsche 911 Targa 4s. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
The new Porsche 911 Targa 4s. REUTERS/Mike Blake
1 / 39
The new Volkswagen Beetle Dune. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The new Volkswagen Beetle Dune. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
The new Volkswagen Beetle Dune. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
2 / 39
Volvo's concept cabin of the automated driving vehicle set for release in 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Volvo's concept cabin of the automated driving vehicle set for release in 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Volvo's concept cabin of the automated driving vehicle set for release in 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake
3 / 39
The Scion C-HR concept car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The Scion C-HR concept car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
The Scion C-HR concept car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
4 / 39
The 2017 Fiat 124 Spider. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The 2017 Fiat 124 Spider. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
The 2017 Fiat 124 Spider. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
5 / 39
The interior of the 2017 Fiat 124 Spider. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The interior of the 2017 Fiat 124 Spider. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
The interior of the 2017 Fiat 124 Spider. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
6 / 39
The 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL550. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL550. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
The 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL550. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
7 / 39
Michael Horn, President and CEO of Volkswagen America, reacts to being mobbed by the media after he apologized for the Volkswagen diesel scandal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Michael Horn, President and CEO of Volkswagen America, reacts to being mobbed by the media after he apologized for the Volkswagen diesel scandal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Michael Horn, President and CEO of Volkswagen America, reacts to being mobbed by the media after he apologized for the Volkswagen diesel scandal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
8 / 39
The new Porsche 911 Targa 4s. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The new Porsche 911 Targa 4s. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
The new Porsche 911 Targa 4s. REUTERS/Mike Blake
9 / 39
Jaguar presents the C-X75 concept car featured in the latest James Bond film "Spectre". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jaguar presents the C-X75 concept car featured in the latest James Bond film "Spectre". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Jaguar presents the C-X75 concept car featured in the latest James Bond film "Spectre". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
10 / 39
Membears of the media take in a "4D Experience" virtual reality experience at the Subaru exhibit. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Membears of the media take in a "4D Experience" virtual reality experience at the Subaru exhibit. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Membears of the media take in a "4D Experience" virtual reality experience at the Subaru exhibit. REUTERS/Mike Blake
11 / 39
The new Mazda CX-9. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The new Mazda CX-9. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
The new Mazda CX-9. REUTERS/Mike Blake
12 / 39
The wheel of the new Volkswagen Gulf GTE Sports concept car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The wheel of the new Volkswagen Gulf GTE Sports concept car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
The wheel of the new Volkswagen Gulf GTE Sports concept car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
13 / 39
A Subaru Impreza sedan concept car. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A Subaru Impreza sedan concept car. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A Subaru Impreza sedan concept car. REUTERS/Mike Blake
14 / 39
The 2017 Mercedes S63 Cabriolet. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The 2017 Mercedes S63 Cabriolet. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
The 2017 Mercedes S63 Cabriolet. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
15 / 39
The Scion C-HR concept car is introduced. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The Scion C-HR concept car is introduced. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
The Scion C-HR concept car is introduced. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
16 / 39
The 2017 Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe is introduced. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The 2017 Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe is introduced. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
The 2017 Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe is introduced. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
17 / 39
Media members look over the new Audi e-tron Quattro concept car. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Media members look over the new Audi e-tron Quattro concept car. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Media members look over the new Audi e-tron Quattro concept car. REUTERS/Mike Blake
18 / 39
A wheel detail is shown on a Subaru Impreza sedan concept car. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A wheel detail is shown on a Subaru Impreza sedan concept car. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A wheel detail is shown on a Subaru Impreza sedan concept car. REUTERS/Mike Blake
19 / 39
Michael Horn, President and CEO of Volkswagen America, introduces the new 2016 Volkswagen Passat. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Michael Horn, President and CEO of Volkswagen America, introduces the new 2016 Volkswagen Passat. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Michael Horn, President and CEO of Volkswagen America, introduces the new 2016 Volkswagen Passat. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
20 / 39
The Jaguar F-Pace SUV is introduced. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The Jaguar F-Pace SUV is introduced. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
The Jaguar F-Pace SUV is introduced. REUTERS/Mike Blake
21 / 39
The Porsche log is shown as the new Porsche 911 Targa 4s is introduced. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The Porsche log is shown as the new Porsche 911 Targa 4s is introduced. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
The Porsche log is shown as the new Porsche 911 Targa 4s is introduced. REUTERS/Mike Blake
22 / 39
As media take photos, models stand by the Alfa Romeo Giula, which made its North American debut. REUTERS/Mike Blake

As media take photos, models stand by the Alfa Romeo Giula, which made its North American debut. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
As media take photos, models stand by the Alfa Romeo Giula, which made its North American debut. REUTERS/Mike Blake
23 / 39
A Concept Fiat 500e Stormtrooper car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A Concept Fiat 500e Stormtrooper car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A Concept Fiat 500e Stormtrooper car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
24 / 39
Range Rover presents the 2017 Evoque Convertible luxury SUV. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Range Rover presents the 2017 Evoque Convertible luxury SUV. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Range Rover presents the 2017 Evoque Convertible luxury SUV. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
25 / 39
Mitsubishi Motors North America introduces the new 2016 Outlander Sport. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mitsubishi Motors North America introduces the new 2016 Outlander Sport. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Mitsubishi Motors North America introduces the new 2016 Outlander Sport. REUTERS/Mike Blake
26 / 39
The wheel of a 2016 Jaguar F-Type Coupe. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The wheel of a 2016 Jaguar F-Type Coupe. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
The wheel of a 2016 Jaguar F-Type Coupe. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
27 / 39
Mitsubishi Motors North America introduces the 2017 Mirage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mitsubishi Motors North America introduces the 2017 Mirage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Mitsubishi Motors North America introduces the 2017 Mirage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
28 / 39
Kumar Galhotra, president of Lincoln Motor Company, unveils the 2017 MKZ. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Kumar Galhotra, president of Lincoln Motor Company, unveils the 2017 MKZ. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Kumar Galhotra, president of Lincoln Motor Company, unveils the 2017 MKZ. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
29 / 39
The 2017 Kia Sportage is introduced. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The 2017 Kia Sportage is introduced. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
The 2017 Kia Sportage is introduced. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
30 / 39
A rare 1968 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is displayed ahead of the Alfa Romeo press conference. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A rare 1968 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is displayed ahead of the Alfa Romeo press conference. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A rare 1968 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is displayed ahead of the Alfa Romeo press conference. REUTERS/Mike Blake
31 / 39
The 2017 Infiniti QX30 is unveiled. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The 2017 Infiniti QX30 is unveiled. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
The 2017 Infiniti QX30 is unveiled. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
32 / 39
The 2016 Honda Civic Coupe is unveiled. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The 2016 Honda Civic Coupe is unveiled. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
The 2016 Honda Civic Coupe is unveiled. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
33 / 39
The instrument panel is shown during the Range Rover presentation of the 2017 Evoque Convertible luxury SUV. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The instrument panel is shown during the Range Rover presentation of the 2017 Evoque Convertible luxury SUV. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
The instrument panel is shown during the Range Rover presentation of the 2017 Evoque Convertible luxury SUV. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
34 / 39
The 2017 Jaguar F-Pace is unveiled to journalists. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The 2017 Jaguar F-Pace is unveiled to journalists. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
The 2017 Jaguar F-Pace is unveiled to journalists. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
35 / 39
Jaguar presents the 2016 F-Type Coupe (L) and the F-Type convertible. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jaguar presents the 2016 F-Type Coupe (L) and the F-Type convertible. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Jaguar presents the 2016 F-Type Coupe (L) and the F-Type convertible. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
36 / 39
The front end of a 2017 Jaguar XE is shown while being presented. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The front end of a 2017 Jaguar XE is shown while being presented. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
The front end of a 2017 Jaguar XE is shown while being presented. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
37 / 39
The engine of the 2017 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The engine of the 2017 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
The engine of the 2017 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
38 / 39
A Custom Wrapped DVF Fiat 500X. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A Custom Wrapped DVF Fiat 500X. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A Custom Wrapped DVF Fiat 500X. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
39 / 39
Praying to the sun god

Praying to the sun god

