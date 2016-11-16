Edition:
Los Angeles Auto Show

Tennis star Maria Sharapova poses with a Porsche 911 RSR race car at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Star Wars fans climb on board as Nissan introduces the 2017 Nissan Rogue Star Wars Edition. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Mercedes introduces the 2017 AMG GT C Roadster. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Mercedes introduces the 2017 Smart electric car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Mazda introduces the 2017 Mazda CX-5. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
The interior of the 2017 electric Mini Countryman. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Tennis star Maria Sharapova reacts as actor Patrick Dempsey tries to convince her to get into a Porsche 911 RSR race car. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Nissan introduces the 2017 Nissan Rogue Star Wars Edition. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Mercedes introduces the 2017 Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Cabriolet. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Alfa Romeo introduces the 2018 Stelvio SUV. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
The electric Jaguar I-PACE concept SUV. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Alfa Romeo introduces the 2018 Stelvio SUV. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
The electric Jaguar I-PACE concept SUV. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
The Chevrolet Bolt EV. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Mazda's RT24-P prototype car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
The back seat of the 2017 Land Rover Discovery. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Mercedes introduces the 2017 AMG GT C Roadster. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
