Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 24, 2012 | 11:40am EDT

Los Angeles riots: 20 years later

<p>Denise Lemmons (L) kisses Wellington Warner at a bus stop located at the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Denise Lemmons (L) kisses Wellington Warner at a bus stop located at the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Denise Lemmons (L) kisses Wellington Warner at a bus stop located at the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
1 / 20
<p>Two men are detained for questioning, and later released by an LAPD officer as they visit a makeshift memorial for a fallen E/S 83 Gangster Crips member near the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Two men are detained for questioning, and later released by an LAPD officer as they visit a makeshift memorial for a fallen E/S 83 Gangster Crips member near the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan...more

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Two men are detained for questioning, and later released by an LAPD officer as they visit a makeshift memorial for a fallen E/S 83 Gangster Crips member near the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
2 / 20
<p>Regina Bennett dances during a Sunday church service at Unity Christian Center on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Regina Bennett dances during a Sunday church service at Unity Christian Center on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Regina Bennett dances during a Sunday church service at Unity Christian Center on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
3 / 20
<p>Gerardo DeSantos III (L) and his father Gerardo DeSantos Jr. speak with a reporter in their front yard in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. His family lives about a block from Florence and Normandie REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Gerardo DeSantos III (L) and his father Gerardo DeSantos Jr. speak with a reporter in their front yard in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. His family lives about a block from Florence and Normandie REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Gerardo DeSantos III (L) and his father Gerardo DeSantos Jr. speak with a reporter in their front yard in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. His family lives about a block from Florence and Normandie REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
4 / 20
<p>An employee of a real estate agency places "open house" signs on the corner of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

An employee of a real estate agency places "open house" signs on the corner of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

An employee of a real estate agency places "open house" signs on the corner of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
5 / 20
<p>A food worker takes a cigarette break outside a liquor store located at the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

A food worker takes a cigarette break outside a liquor store located at the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A food worker takes a cigarette break outside a liquor store located at the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
6 / 20
<p>Reverend Cecil Murray, former leader of the First AME Church and was instrumental in helping end the violence of the 1992 Los Angeles Riots, stands on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Reverend Cecil Murray, former leader of the First AME Church and was instrumental in helping end the violence of the 1992 Los Angeles Riots, stands on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Reverend Cecil Murray, former leader of the First AME Church and was instrumental in helping end the violence of the 1992 Los Angeles Riots, stands on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
7 / 20
<p>A view of West 71st Street in the vicinity of Florence and Normandie, in Los Angeles, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

A view of West 71st Street in the vicinity of Florence and Normandie, in Los Angeles, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A view of West 71st Street in the vicinity of Florence and Normandie, in Los Angeles, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
8 / 20
<p>A man prays inside a church on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

A man prays inside a church on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A man prays inside a church on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
9 / 20
<p>Blue bandanas signifying the color of a crip gang adorn candles at a makeshift memorial for a fallen E/S 83 Gangster Crips member in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Blue bandanas signifying the color of a crip gang adorn candles at a makeshift memorial for a fallen E/S 83 Gangster Crips member in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Blue bandanas signifying the color of a crip gang adorn candles at a makeshift memorial for a fallen E/S 83 Gangster Crips member in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
10 / 20
<p>A movie advertisement appears to point towards passengers on a bus as it stops at the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

A movie advertisement appears to point towards passengers on a bus as it stops at the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A movie advertisement appears to point towards passengers on a bus as it stops at the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
11 / 20
<p>A woman holding a child walks past "open house" signs on West 73rd Street, a street in the vicinity of Florence and Normandie, in Los Angeles, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

A woman holding a child walks past "open house" signs on West 73rd Street, a street in the vicinity of Florence and Normandie, in Los Angeles, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A woman holding a child walks past "open house" signs on West 73rd Street, a street in the vicinity of Florence and Normandie, in Los Angeles, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
12 / 20
<p>A man gestures with his hands near the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

A man gestures with his hands near the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A man gestures with his hands near the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
13 / 20
<p>Dr. Cesar Barba conducts an exam of Gissell Castaneda with the assistance of her mother Dalia Castaneda at UMMA Community Clinic in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Dr. Cesar Barba conducts an exam of Gissell Castaneda with the assistance of her mother Dalia Castaneda at UMMA Community Clinic in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Dr. Cesar Barba conducts an exam of Gissell Castaneda with the assistance of her mother Dalia Castaneda at UMMA Community Clinic in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
14 / 20
<p>The infamous intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

The infamous intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

The infamous intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
15 / 20
<p>Deryl Kerm stands near the Hand Car Wash on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Deryl Kerm stands near the Hand Car Wash on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Deryl Kerm stands near the Hand Car Wash on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
16 / 20
<p>Dr. Yasser Aman, President and CEO of UMMA Community Clinic in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Dr. Yasser Aman, President and CEO of UMMA Community Clinic in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Dr. Yasser Aman, President and CEO of UMMA Community Clinic in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
17 / 20
<p>The infamous intersection of Florence and Normandie, flashpoint of the 1992 Los Angeles riots, is shown in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

The infamous intersection of Florence and Normandie, flashpoint of the 1992 Los Angeles riots, is shown in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

The infamous intersection of Florence and Normandie, flashpoint of the 1992 Los Angeles riots, is shown in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
18 / 20
<p>Yolanda Bennett worships during a Sunday church service at Unity Christian Center on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, California, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Yolanda Bennett worships during a Sunday church service at Unity Christian Center on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, California, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Yolanda Bennett worships during a Sunday church service at Unity Christian Center on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, California, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
19 / 20
<p>Gerardo DeSantos III, sits on steps in his front yard in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. His family lives about a block from Florence and Normandie. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Gerardo DeSantos III, sits on steps in his front yard in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. His family lives about a block from Florence and Normandie. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Gerardo DeSantos III, sits on steps in his front yard in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. His family lives about a block from Florence and Normandie. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
When they were young

When they were young

Next Slideshows

Los Angeles riots: 20 years later

Los Angeles riots: 20 years later

The intersection of Florence and Normandie, flashpoint of the 1992 riots, as it looks today.

Apr 24 2012
When they were young

When they were young

Famous faces when they were young.

Apr 20 2012
Pakistan plane crash

Pakistan plane crash

A Pakistani airliner with 127 on board crashes in Islamabad.

Apr 20 2012
Mongolia's gold rush

Mongolia's gold rush

Dwindling legal gold supplies and a spike in black market demand from China have made work lucrative for Mongolia's "ninja miners," who extract the riches of...

Apr 19 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast