Pictures | Thu Jun 6, 2013 | 8:40pm EDT

Los Angeles SWAT drill

<p>SWAT team members rappel down a helicopter during a live counter terrorism demonstration for the 2013 National Homeland Security Conference, on the streets of downtown Los Angeles, California June 6, 2013. The drill conducted by the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Sheriff department highlights various counter terrorism tactics in response to a mock incident involving armed gunmen and weapons of mass destruction. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

Thursday, June 06, 2013

<p>SWAT team members engage actors pretending to be terrorists during a live counter terrorism demonstration for the 2013 National Homeland Security Conference, on the streets of downtown Los Angeles, California June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

<p>SWAT team members shoot a man acting as a terrorist during a live counter terrorism demonstration for the 2013 National Homeland Security Conference, on the streets of downtown Los Angeles, California June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

<p>SWAT team members shoot a man acting as a terrorist during a live counter terrorism demonstration for the 2013 National Homeland Security Conference, on the streets of downtown Los Angeles, California June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

<p>SWAT team members engage actors pretending to be terrorists as law enforcement officials from the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Sheriffs department conduct a live counter terrorism demonstration for the 2013 National Homeland Security Conference, on the streets of downtown Los Angeles, California June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

<p>SWAT team members engage actors pretending to be terrorists as law enforcement officials from the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Sheriff department conduct a live counter terrorism demonstration for the 2013 National Homeland Security Conference, on the streets of downtown Los Angeles, California June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

