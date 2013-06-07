Los Angeles SWAT drill
SWAT team members rappel down a helicopter during a live counter terrorism demonstration for the 2013 National Homeland Security Conference, on the streets of downtown Los Angeles, California June 6, 2013. The drill conducted by the Los Angeles...more
SWAT team members rappel down a helicopter during a live counter terrorism demonstration for the 2013 National Homeland Security Conference, on the streets of downtown Los Angeles, California June 6, 2013. The drill conducted by the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Sheriff department highlights various counter terrorism tactics in response to a mock incident involving armed gunmen and weapons of mass destruction. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
SWAT team members engage actors pretending to be terrorists during a live counter terrorism demonstration for the 2013 National Homeland Security Conference, on the streets of downtown Los Angeles, California June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon more
SWAT team members engage actors pretending to be terrorists during a live counter terrorism demonstration for the 2013 National Homeland Security Conference, on the streets of downtown Los Angeles, California June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
SWAT team members shoot a man acting as a terrorist during a live counter terrorism demonstration for the 2013 National Homeland Security Conference, on the streets of downtown Los Angeles, California June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
SWAT team members shoot a man acting as a terrorist during a live counter terrorism demonstration for the 2013 National Homeland Security Conference, on the streets of downtown Los Angeles, California June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
SWAT team members shoot a man acting as a terrorist during a live counter terrorism demonstration for the 2013 National Homeland Security Conference, on the streets of downtown Los Angeles, California June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
SWAT team members shoot a man acting as a terrorist during a live counter terrorism demonstration for the 2013 National Homeland Security Conference, on the streets of downtown Los Angeles, California June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
SWAT team members engage actors pretending to be terrorists as law enforcement officials from the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Sheriffs department conduct a live counter terrorism demonstration for the 2013 National Homeland Security...more
SWAT team members engage actors pretending to be terrorists as law enforcement officials from the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Sheriffs department conduct a live counter terrorism demonstration for the 2013 National Homeland Security Conference, on the streets of downtown Los Angeles, California June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
SWAT team members engage actors pretending to be terrorists as law enforcement officials from the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Sheriff department conduct a live counter terrorism demonstration for the 2013 National Homeland Security...more
SWAT team members engage actors pretending to be terrorists as law enforcement officials from the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Sheriff department conduct a live counter terrorism demonstration for the 2013 National Homeland Security Conference, on the streets of downtown Los Angeles, California June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Next Slideshows
Burning for Tibet
Since 2009, at least 117 Tibetans have committed acts of self-immolation in China in protest against Beijing's policies in Tibet and nearby regions with large...
Polluted waterways
Heavily polluted waterways across the globe.
Children of Syria
The plight of children in a land torn by war.
Deadly slaughterhouse fire
Relatives are demanding answers after at least 120 are killed during a fire at a chicken processing plant in rural northeast China.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.