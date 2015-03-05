Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 5, 2015 | 9:30am EST

Lost at sea

A man is seen next to a coffin containing the body of a migrant who died, on a navy ship at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, Italy March 4, 2015. At least 10 North African migrants died when their rubber boat overturned in the southern Mediterranean while more than a thousand more were rescued from eight other vessels over Tuesday and Wednesday, Italian and Tunisian authorities said. The survivors were taken to ports in Italy -- part of a growing surge of people risking the dangerous journey to flee poverty, civil war in Syria, military conscription in Eritrea, anarchy in Libya and other conflict zones. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A man is seen next to a coffin containing the body of a migrant who died, on a navy ship at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, Italy March 4, 2015. At least 10 North African migrants died when their rubber boat overturned in the southern Mediterranean...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A man is seen next to a coffin containing the body of a migrant who died, on a navy ship at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, Italy March 4, 2015. At least 10 North African migrants died when their rubber boat overturned in the southern Mediterranean while more than a thousand more were rescued from eight other vessels over Tuesday and Wednesday, Italian and Tunisian authorities said. The survivors were taken to ports in Italy -- part of a growing surge of people risking the dangerous journey to flee poverty, civil war in Syria, military conscription in Eritrea, anarchy in Libya and other conflict zones. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
1 / 12
Migrants are disembarked from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants are disembarked from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Migrants are disembarked from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
2 / 12
A coffin, containing the body of a migrant who died while trying to reach Italy, is carried off a navy ship at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A coffin, containing the body of a migrant who died while trying to reach Italy, is carried off a navy ship at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A coffin, containing the body of a migrant who died while trying to reach Italy, is carried off a navy ship at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
3 / 12
Migrants disembark from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants disembark from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Migrants disembark from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
4 / 12
Coffins are unloaded from a vehicle, to be used to contain the bodies of migrants who died while trying to reach Italy on a rubber boat, at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Coffins are unloaded from a vehicle, to be used to contain the bodies of migrants who died while trying to reach Italy on a rubber boat, at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Coffins are unloaded from a vehicle, to be used to contain the bodies of migrants who died while trying to reach Italy on a rubber boat, at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
5 / 12
Police escort migrants as they are disembarked from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Police escort migrants as they are disembarked from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Police escort migrants as they are disembarked from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
6 / 12
Police escort migrants as they are disembarked from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Police escort migrants as they are disembarked from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Police escort migrants as they are disembarked from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
7 / 12
A coffin that will be used to contain the body of a migrant who died while trying to reach Italy is seen at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A coffin that will be used to contain the body of a migrant who died while trying to reach Italy is seen at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A coffin that will be used to contain the body of a migrant who died while trying to reach Italy is seen at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
8 / 12
Migrants wait aboard a navy ship before being disembarked in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants wait aboard a navy ship before being disembarked in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Migrants wait aboard a navy ship before being disembarked in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
9 / 12
Workers carry an empty coffin, to be used to contain the body of a migrant who died while trying to reach Italy on a rubber boat, at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Workers carry an empty coffin, to be used to contain the body of a migrant who died while trying to reach Italy on a rubber boat, at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Workers carry an empty coffin, to be used to contain the body of a migrant who died while trying to reach Italy on a rubber boat, at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
10 / 12
Migrants wait aboard a navy ship before being disembarked in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants wait aboard a navy ship before being disembarked in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Migrants wait aboard a navy ship before being disembarked in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
11 / 12
Police escort migrants as they are disembarked from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Police escort migrants as they are disembarked from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Police escort migrants as they are disembarked from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Volcano erupts in Chile

Volcano erupts in Chile

Next Slideshows

Volcano erupts in Chile

Volcano erupts in Chile

Chile is on high alert following the eruption of the Villarrica volcano.

Mar 04 2015
Fire shuts Vancouver Port

Fire shuts Vancouver Port

A large portion of Canada's biggest port was shut down after a four-alarm chemical fire broke out amid numerous shipping containers piled up in a yard east of...

Mar 04 2015
Earth from above

Earth from above

A bird's eye view of remarkable places on our planet.

Mar 04 2015
China's knockoff world wonders

China's knockoff world wonders

China brings the world to its doorstep with scale replicas of famous tourist destinations.

Mar 04 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast