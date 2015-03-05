Lost at sea
A man is seen next to a coffin containing the body of a migrant who died, on a navy ship at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, Italy March 4, 2015. At least 10 North African migrants died when their rubber boat overturned in the southern Mediterranean...more
Migrants are disembarked from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A coffin, containing the body of a migrant who died while trying to reach Italy, is carried off a navy ship at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants disembark from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Coffins are unloaded from a vehicle, to be used to contain the bodies of migrants who died while trying to reach Italy on a rubber boat, at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Police escort migrants as they are disembarked from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Police escort migrants as they are disembarked from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A coffin that will be used to contain the body of a migrant who died while trying to reach Italy is seen at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants wait aboard a navy ship before being disembarked in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Workers carry an empty coffin, to be used to contain the body of a migrant who died while trying to reach Italy on a rubber boat, at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants wait aboard a navy ship before being disembarked in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Police escort migrants as they are disembarked from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Next Slideshows
Volcano erupts in Chile
Chile is on high alert following the eruption of the Villarrica volcano.
Fire shuts Vancouver Port
A large portion of Canada's biggest port was shut down after a four-alarm chemical fire broke out amid numerous shipping containers piled up in a yard east of...
Earth from above
A bird's eye view of remarkable places on our planet.
China's knockoff world wonders
China brings the world to its doorstep with scale replicas of famous tourist destinations.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.