Thu Oct 8, 2015

Lost at sea

Flowers are placed on the grave of an unidentified migrant, who drowned at sea during an attempt to cross a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, at the Saint Panteleimon cemetery of Mytilene, on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 7, 2015. Buried beneath low mounds of earth, facing Mecca, lay Afghan, Iraqi and Syrian refugees who drowned this summer in the Aegean Sea trying to reach Europe in flimsy inflatable boats. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
The graves of a Syrian Christian Orthodox family are seen at the Saint Panteleimon cemetery of Mytilene, on Lesbos, October 7, 2015. There is no room left in the narrow plot of land in the pauper's section of St. Panteleimon cemetery, close to where the colonnaded tombs of wealthy Greeks are built in the classical Greek style, and flowers adorn lavish marble graves. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
A bulldozer excavates the ground next to the corpses of drowned refugees found in the sea between the Turkish coast and Lesbos, at the cemetery of Lesbos September 30, 2015. No one can say where the next bodies will be buried. Nearly half a million people, mostly Syrians, Afghans and Iraqis fleeing war and persecution, have made the dangerous journey to Europe this year. Almost 3,000 have died, the U.N. refugee agency estimates. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
A shovel is placed on the grave of a migrant at the Saint Panteleimon cemetery of Mytilene, on Lesbos, October 7, 2015. The tombstone reads "Unknown, Muhammad". Just 4.4 km (2.8 miles) off the Turkish coast, Lesbos, Greece's third-biggest island and popular with tourists, is one of the preferred entry points for migrants into the EU. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
The tombstone of an unidentified migrant is seen at the Saint Panteleimon cemetery of Mytilene, on Lesbos, October 7, 2015. The tombstone reads "Unknown". Arrivals surged in late summer to sometimes thousands a day as people rushed to beat autumn storms that make the Aegean Sea even more treacherous. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
The grave of a young Iraqi, who drowned on August 27 at sea, was exhumed on October 7 after his family traced him through DNA, at the Saint Panteleimon cemetery of Mytilene on Lesbos, October 7, 2015. The number of burials at St. Panteleimon has also risen. More than three dozen migrants are buried in a tiny, dusty plot on a hill overlooking the island. Four were buried there last week alone. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Christos Mavrakidis, an employee of the Mytilene Charity Institutions, adjusts a tombstone on the grave of a migrant who drowned at sea, at the Saint Panteleimon cemetery of Mytilene, on Lesbos, October 7, 2015. Some of the makeshift, earthen graves bear a small marble plaque with a name in paint or marker: "Saad 4-9-2015." Others state simply: "Unknown 25-8-2015"; "Unknown 28-8-2015"; "No 14 5-1-2013". The most recent graves lack any marking. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Unknown migrants and refugees stand before corpses of drowned refugees at the cemetery of Lesbos September 30, 2015. Many more dead have never been found. Locals say fishermen sometimes dump bodies back into the sea, like fish they are not permitted to catch, to avoid having to hand them over to the authorities and face questioning and bureaucracy. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Graves of Afghan refugees are seen at the Saint Panteleimon cemetery of Mytilene, on Lesbos, October 7, 2015. The tombstone reads "Unknown, Muhammad". Local relief organizations accuse the authorities of doing little to address the space problem. Efi Latsoudi, a volunteer who helps organize funerals for refugees, says she is tired of hearing "we have no budget, it's not our responsibility". REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Graves of migrants are seen at the Saint Panteleimon cemetery of Mytilene, on Lesbos, October 7, 2015. Even the island's morgue complains it is running out of space to keep the bodies, pushing for more burials, refugee funeral volunteer Efi Latsoudi said. "It's someone's responsibility. And if it isn't, someone should claim it." REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
A bulldozer excavates the ground next to the corpse of a drowned refugee at the cemetery of Lesbos September 30, 2015. The island's mayor, Stavros Galinos, says he has never made money an issue despite being stretched financially because of the country's prolonged economic crisis. "This is a humanitarian issue and I would never weigh it on the same scale as the financial issues." REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Graves of migrants are seen at the Saint Panteleimon cemetery of Mytilene, on Lesbos, October 7, 2015. "There's a problem and we're trying to solve it. People are drowning every day so we're looking for space," said island mayor Stavros Galinos. "Not only do we have to manage living migrants, we have to manage the dead as well." REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
