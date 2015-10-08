Lost at sea
Flowers are placed on the grave of an unidentified migrant, who drowned at sea during an attempt to cross a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, at the Saint Panteleimon cemetery of Mytilene, on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 7, 2015....more
The graves of a Syrian Christian Orthodox family are seen at the Saint Panteleimon cemetery of Mytilene, on Lesbos, October 7, 2015. There is no room left in the narrow plot of land in the pauper's section of St. Panteleimon cemetery, close to where...more
A bulldozer excavates the ground next to the corpses of drowned refugees found in the sea between the Turkish coast and Lesbos, at the cemetery of Lesbos September 30, 2015. No one can say where the next bodies will be buried. Nearly half a million...more
A shovel is placed on the grave of a migrant at the Saint Panteleimon cemetery of Mytilene, on Lesbos, October 7, 2015. The tombstone reads "Unknown, Muhammad". Just 4.4 km (2.8 miles) off the Turkish coast, Lesbos, Greece's third-biggest island and...more
The tombstone of an unidentified migrant is seen at the Saint Panteleimon cemetery of Mytilene, on Lesbos, October 7, 2015. The tombstone reads "Unknown". Arrivals surged in late summer to sometimes thousands a day as people rushed to beat autumn...more
The grave of a young Iraqi, who drowned on August 27 at sea, was exhumed on October 7 after his family traced him through DNA, at the Saint Panteleimon cemetery of Mytilene on Lesbos, October 7, 2015. The number of burials at St. Panteleimon has also...more
Christos Mavrakidis, an employee of the Mytilene Charity Institutions, adjusts a tombstone on the grave of a migrant who drowned at sea, at the Saint Panteleimon cemetery of Mytilene, on Lesbos, October 7, 2015. Some of the makeshift, earthen graves...more
Unknown migrants and refugees stand before corpses of drowned refugees at the cemetery of Lesbos September 30, 2015. Many more dead have never been found. Locals say fishermen sometimes dump bodies back into the sea, like fish they are not permitted...more
Graves of Afghan refugees are seen at the Saint Panteleimon cemetery of Mytilene, on Lesbos, October 7, 2015. The tombstone reads "Unknown, Muhammad". Local relief organizations accuse the authorities of doing little to address the space problem. Efi...more
Graves of migrants are seen at the Saint Panteleimon cemetery of Mytilene, on Lesbos, October 7, 2015. Even the island's morgue complains it is running out of space to keep the bodies, pushing for more burials, refugee funeral volunteer Efi Latsoudi...more
A bulldozer excavates the ground next to the corpse of a drowned refugee at the cemetery of Lesbos September 30, 2015. The island's mayor, Stavros Galinos, says he has never made money an issue despite being stretched financially because of the...more
Graves of migrants are seen at the Saint Panteleimon cemetery of Mytilene, on Lesbos, October 7, 2015. "There's a problem and we're trying to solve it. People are drowning every day so we're looking for space," said island mayor Stavros Galinos. "Not...more
