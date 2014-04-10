Lost in time - the Cyprus buffer zone
A view shows the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia March 10, 2014. Greek and Turkish Cypriots have lived estranged for decades. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A view shows abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia March 10, 2014. A power-sharing government crumbled soon after independence from Britain in 1960 and the island has been divided since a Greek Cypriot coup was followed by a Turkish invasion of the north in 1974. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A cafe sign is seen at the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia March 10, 2014. Four decades on, a United Nations-controlled buffer zone splits Cyprus east to west, with Cyprus's ethnic Greeks living in the south, and its Turks in the north. REUTERS/Neil Hall
The passenger departure area is seen at the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia March 10, 2014. The buffer zone still contains crumbling relics of times gone by - abandoned houses, businesses and even an airport. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Immigration counters are seen at the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A bird flies past an advertising billboard at the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Advertising billboards are seen at the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Images of aeroplanes decorate a wall at the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A Cyprus Airways passenger jet stands in the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A Cyprus Airways passenger jet stands in the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A Cyprus Airways passenger jet stands in the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A watchtower stands along the United Nations buffer zone in the district of Famagusta, northern Cyprus March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A former residential property stands abandoned in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Cars sit abandoned in a former shopping centre in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 12, 2014. The cars were imported from Japan to be sold at a Toyota dealership. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Cars sit abandoned in a former shopping centre in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 12, 2014. They were stored here during the 1974 conflict and have not been moved since. REUTERS/Neil Hall
An import sticker is seen on the window of a car in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
The odometer of an abandoned car shows 32.9 miles in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Paw prints are seen in dust on the bonnet of an abandoned car in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Cars sit abandoned in an underground garage in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A former commercial street is seen in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A former residential street lies abandoned in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
The kitchen of an cafe lies abandoned in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Bottles stand next to a sink in an abandoned cafe in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Coca-Cola and Pepsi bottles stand on a table at an abandoned cafe in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Objects found and collected by soldiers are seen in an abandoned commercial area in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Photographic slides found and collected by soldiers are seen in an abandoned commercial area in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Old televisions found and collected by soldiers are seen in an abandoned commercial area in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A firing position protected by sandbags is seen at a former residential property in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A street lies abandoned in the United Nations buffer zone in central Nicosia March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A sign marking the boundary of the United Nations buffer zone stands in the village of Pyla in Cyprus March 11, 2014. Pyla is one of a few villages in the UN buffer zone, and it is home to a mixed community of both Greek and Turkish Cypriots. REUTERS/Neil Hall
The Greek Cypriot Mayor of Pyla, Simos Mytides (L) speaks to the Turkish Cypriot Deputy Mayor of Pyla, Nejdet Enver in a Turkish coffee shop in their village in the Larnaca District of Cyprus March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A wall marking the boundary of the United Nations buffer zone is seen from the Greek Cypriot-controlled area of central Nicosia March 10, 2014. The houses in distance are in the Turkish Cypriot-controlled area of central Nicosia. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A mural showing the Greek and Cypriot flags is painted on a wall in the Greek Cypriot-controlled area of central Nicosia March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A military post marking the United Nations buffer zone stands in the Greek Cypriot-controlled area of central Nicosia March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A warning sign is seen on a wall marking the boundary of the United Nations buffer zone in the Turkish Cypriot area of central Nicosia March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
The Ledra Street border crossing is seen from the Greek Cypriot controlled area of central Nicosia March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
An illuminated flag of the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which is recognised only by Turkey, is seen overlooking Nicosia March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
