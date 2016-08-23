Louisiana under water
Mason Alper, 13, walks past an air rifle in his flood damaged house in Prairieville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Paul Labatut stands inside his flood damaged home in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Charlene Ourso stands in a pile of debris outside her flood damaged house in Prairieville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A statue of the Virgin Mary is seen partially submerged in flood water as it rains in Sorrento, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Ethan Monson, 10, plays with an air rifle inside a friend's flood damaged home in Prairieville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Piles of debris are left outside flood damaged homes at the South Point subdivision in Denham Springs, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Ali McKnight, 5, walks through his flood damaged living room at the South Point subdivision in Denham Springs, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Noureddine Azmi looks at his flood damaged 1929 Mercedes Gazelle in his garage at the South Point subdivision in Denham Springs, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Sheryl Howard walks through her flood damaged frontyard at the South Point subdivision in Denham Springs, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
The names and ages of Chris Lachney's four children are seen on a wooden beam in his flood damaged house at the South Point subdivision in Denham Springs, Louisiana. Lachney's children left safely during the storm and are now in Memphis. Lachney has...more
Piles of debris are seen in front of flood damaged homes in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Chris Landaiche looks out to his flooded backyard in Sorrento, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Samantha Labatut stands inside her flood damaged kitchen in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Billy Bethley throws flood damaged floor board on to a pile of debris in Prairieville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
An American flag is seen waving above flood waters in Sorrento, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Melissa Gouda removes flood damaged items out of a friend's house in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Tony Fresina pauses while cleaning his flood damaged kitchen in Prairieville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Joey Gregory's reflection is seen in flood water as he walks on top of sand bags in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Brandy Cormiar surveys her brother-in-law's flood damaged home in Sorrento, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Thirteen-year-old Ciearra Toomer checks on her mother Teresa Harbison, who was overcome with emotion, inside their flood damaged home in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A man throws flood damaged material into a pile of debris in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Paul Labatut carries damaged furniture through flood water outside her home in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Joseph Campbell walks through flood water after exiting his flood damaged home in Sorrento, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A flood damaged neighborhood is seen in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A damaged car is seen in flood waters in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A flooded home is seen in Sorrento, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Amber James wrings out her clothes while standing in flood water in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Debris is seen in front of a flood damaged home in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Chris (L) and his father Timothy remove floor board from their flood damaged house in Sorrento, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A man rides on the back of a pick up truck through flood water as it rains in Sorrento, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Samantha Labatut cleans out a refrigerator inside her flood damaged kitchen in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
