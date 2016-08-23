Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 22, 2016 | 10:30pm EDT

Louisiana under water

Mason Alper, 13, walks past an air rifle in his flood damaged house in Prairieville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Mason Alper, 13, walks past an air rifle in his flood damaged house in Prairieville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Mason Alper, 13, walks past an air rifle in his flood damaged house in Prairieville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
1 / 31
Paul Labatut stands inside his flood damaged home in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Paul Labatut stands inside his flood damaged home in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Paul Labatut stands inside his flood damaged home in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
2 / 31
Charlene Ourso stands in a pile of debris outside her flood damaged house in Prairieville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Charlene Ourso stands in a pile of debris outside her flood damaged house in Prairieville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Charlene Ourso stands in a pile of debris outside her flood damaged house in Prairieville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
3 / 31
A statue of the Virgin Mary is seen partially submerged in flood water as it rains in Sorrento, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A statue of the Virgin Mary is seen partially submerged in flood water as it rains in Sorrento, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
A statue of the Virgin Mary is seen partially submerged in flood water as it rains in Sorrento, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
4 / 31
Ethan Monson, 10, plays with an air rifle inside a friend's flood damaged home in Prairieville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Ethan Monson, 10, plays with an air rifle inside a friend's flood damaged home in Prairieville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Ethan Monson, 10, plays with an air rifle inside a friend's flood damaged home in Prairieville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
5 / 31
Piles of debris are left outside flood damaged homes at the South Point subdivision in Denham Springs, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Piles of debris are left outside flood damaged homes at the South Point subdivision in Denham Springs, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Piles of debris are left outside flood damaged homes at the South Point subdivision in Denham Springs, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
6 / 31
Ali McKnight, 5, walks through his flood damaged living room at the South Point subdivision in Denham Springs, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Ali McKnight, 5, walks through his flood damaged living room at the South Point subdivision in Denham Springs, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Ali McKnight, 5, walks through his flood damaged living room at the South Point subdivision in Denham Springs, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
7 / 31
Noureddine Azmi looks at his flood damaged 1929 Mercedes Gazelle in his garage at the South Point subdivision in Denham Springs, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Noureddine Azmi looks at his flood damaged 1929 Mercedes Gazelle in his garage at the South Point subdivision in Denham Springs, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Noureddine Azmi looks at his flood damaged 1929 Mercedes Gazelle in his garage at the South Point subdivision in Denham Springs, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
8 / 31
Sheryl Howard walks through her flood damaged frontyard at the South Point subdivision in Denham Springs, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Sheryl Howard walks through her flood damaged frontyard at the South Point subdivision in Denham Springs, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Sheryl Howard walks through her flood damaged frontyard at the South Point subdivision in Denham Springs, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
9 / 31
The names and ages of Chris Lachney's four children are seen on a wooden beam in his flood damaged house at the South Point subdivision in Denham Springs, Louisiana. Lachney's children left safely during the storm and are now in Memphis. Lachney has not seen his children in ten days. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

The names and ages of Chris Lachney's four children are seen on a wooden beam in his flood damaged house at the South Point subdivision in Denham Springs, Louisiana. Lachney's children left safely during the storm and are now in Memphis. Lachney has...more

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
The names and ages of Chris Lachney's four children are seen on a wooden beam in his flood damaged house at the South Point subdivision in Denham Springs, Louisiana. Lachney's children left safely during the storm and are now in Memphis. Lachney has not seen his children in ten days. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
10 / 31
Piles of debris are seen in front of flood damaged homes in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Piles of debris are seen in front of flood damaged homes in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Piles of debris are seen in front of flood damaged homes in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
11 / 31
Chris Landaiche looks out to his flooded backyard in Sorrento, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Chris Landaiche looks out to his flooded backyard in Sorrento, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Chris Landaiche looks out to his flooded backyard in Sorrento, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
12 / 31
Samantha Labatut stands inside her flood damaged kitchen in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Samantha Labatut stands inside her flood damaged kitchen in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Samantha Labatut stands inside her flood damaged kitchen in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
13 / 31
Billy Bethley throws flood damaged floor board on to a pile of debris in Prairieville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Billy Bethley throws flood damaged floor board on to a pile of debris in Prairieville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Billy Bethley throws flood damaged floor board on to a pile of debris in Prairieville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
14 / 31
An American flag is seen waving above flood waters in Sorrento, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

An American flag is seen waving above flood waters in Sorrento, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
An American flag is seen waving above flood waters in Sorrento, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
15 / 31
Melissa Gouda removes flood damaged items out of a friend's house in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Melissa Gouda removes flood damaged items out of a friend's house in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Melissa Gouda removes flood damaged items out of a friend's house in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
16 / 31
Tony Fresina pauses while cleaning his flood damaged kitchen in Prairieville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Tony Fresina pauses while cleaning his flood damaged kitchen in Prairieville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Tony Fresina pauses while cleaning his flood damaged kitchen in Prairieville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
17 / 31
Joey Gregory's reflection is seen in flood water as he walks on top of sand bags in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Joey Gregory's reflection is seen in flood water as he walks on top of sand bags in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
Joey Gregory's reflection is seen in flood water as he walks on top of sand bags in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
18 / 31
Brandy Cormiar surveys her brother-in-law's flood damaged home in Sorrento, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Brandy Cormiar surveys her brother-in-law's flood damaged home in Sorrento, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
Brandy Cormiar surveys her brother-in-law's flood damaged home in Sorrento, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
19 / 31
Thirteen-year-old Ciearra Toomer checks on her mother Teresa Harbison, who was overcome with emotion, inside their flood damaged home in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Thirteen-year-old Ciearra Toomer checks on her mother Teresa Harbison, who was overcome with emotion, inside their flood damaged home in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Thirteen-year-old Ciearra Toomer checks on her mother Teresa Harbison, who was overcome with emotion, inside their flood damaged home in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
20 / 31
A man throws flood damaged material into a pile of debris in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A man throws flood damaged material into a pile of debris in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
A man throws flood damaged material into a pile of debris in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
21 / 31
Paul Labatut carries damaged furniture through flood water outside her home in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Paul Labatut carries damaged furniture through flood water outside her home in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Paul Labatut carries damaged furniture through flood water outside her home in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
22 / 31
Joseph Campbell walks through flood water after exiting his flood damaged home in Sorrento, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Joseph Campbell walks through flood water after exiting his flood damaged home in Sorrento, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
Joseph Campbell walks through flood water after exiting his flood damaged home in Sorrento, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
23 / 31
A flood damaged neighborhood is seen in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A flood damaged neighborhood is seen in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
A flood damaged neighborhood is seen in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
24 / 31
A damaged car is seen in flood waters in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A damaged car is seen in flood waters in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
A damaged car is seen in flood waters in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
25 / 31
A flooded home is seen in Sorrento, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A flooded home is seen in Sorrento, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
A flooded home is seen in Sorrento, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
26 / 31
Amber James wrings out her clothes while standing in flood water in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Amber James wrings out her clothes while standing in flood water in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
Amber James wrings out her clothes while standing in flood water in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
27 / 31
Debris is seen in front of a flood damaged home in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Debris is seen in front of a flood damaged home in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Debris is seen in front of a flood damaged home in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
28 / 31
Chris (L) and his father Timothy remove floor board from their flood damaged house in Sorrento, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Chris (L) and his father Timothy remove floor board from their flood damaged house in Sorrento, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
Chris (L) and his father Timothy remove floor board from their flood damaged house in Sorrento, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
29 / 31
A man rides on the back of a pick up truck through flood water as it rains in Sorrento, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A man rides on the back of a pick up truck through flood water as it rains in Sorrento, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
A man rides on the back of a pick up truck through flood water as it rains in Sorrento, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
30 / 31
Samantha Labatut cleans out a refrigerator inside her flood damaged kitchen in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Samantha Labatut cleans out a refrigerator inside her flood damaged kitchen in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Samantha Labatut cleans out a refrigerator inside her flood damaged kitchen in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Vacation with the Obamas

Vacation with the Obamas

Next Slideshows

Vacation with the Obamas

Vacation with the Obamas

President Obama, Michelle, Sasha and Malia take their annual summer vacation on Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.

Aug 22 2016
Islamic State's last stand in Sirte

Islamic State's last stand in Sirte

Libyan forces renew their push to oust Islamic State from its former North African stronghold of Sirte.

Aug 22 2016
Olympic best

Olympic best

Our top photos from the Rio Olympics.

Aug 22 2016
Kalashnikov store opens at Moscow airport

Kalashnikov store opens at Moscow airport

Russian gunmaker Kalashnikov has opened a store at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport.

Aug 22 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast