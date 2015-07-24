Love in New York

John Williams (R) and Rodney Thomas from Tulsa, Oklahoma, kiss each other as they stand outside the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York, June 26, 2015, immediately following the announcement that the U.S. Supreme Court had...more

John Williams (R) and Rodney Thomas from Tulsa, Oklahoma, kiss each other as they stand outside the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York, June 26, 2015, immediately following the announcement that the U.S. Supreme Court had ruled that the U.S. Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry in a historic triumph for the American gay rights movement. The couple plan to marry in Tulsa. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close