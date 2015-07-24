Love in New York
A couple embrace as they stand on the Brooklyn Bridge at dusk in New York June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People enjoy a sunny day at Central Park in New York July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A couple embraces while waiting for the subway in New York June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A couple embraces on top of a rock in Central Park during an unseasonably warm day in New York January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A couple kiss as they enjoy the breeze coming off the East River in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Protesters affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement kiss while standing on top of a bus stop during an unannounced raid by the New York City Police Department outside Zuccotti Park in New York, in the early hours of November 15, 2011....more
A couple kisses as they sit on a bench enjoying the sunshine on the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A couple kisses while pedestrians walk past on the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A couple shares a laugh as they wait for the subway in New York September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Robert Burck and his wife Patricia Cruz share a kiss between performances on a party boat which was cruising past Lower Manhattan in New York on June 6, 2013. Burck, better known as the original 'Naked Cowboy,' started performing in Time Square in...more
A couple embraces during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square, New York December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Maria Vasquez and Brendan Goldblatt kiss on the top of the Empire State Building after getting married in the Manhattan borough of New York February 14, 2014. The Empire State Building traditionally hosts weddings on St. Valentine's Day....more
Lindsay Mann (L) and Anabella Mowbray kiss as they take photos of themselves laying in the confetti on 7th Avenue in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A couple embraces as another woman lies out in the sun on the steps next to the Astoria Park Pool in New York July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
John Williams (R) and Rodney Thomas from Tulsa, Oklahoma, kiss each other as they stand outside the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York, June 26, 2015, immediately following the announcement that the U.S. Supreme Court had...more
A couple embraces during light snowfall at Times Square in New York January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A couple kisses during the morning rush in the main concourse of Grand Central Terminal in New York May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A couple kisses as they ride the 6 train in the Bronx borough of New York October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A couple shares an intimate moment during the Global Citizen Festival concert in Central Park in New York September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A couple kiss while they enjoy a sunny afternoon during the solstice day at Governors Island in New York June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
