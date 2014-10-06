Love in the time of protest

Yau, 22, gets down to his knees and proposes to his girlfriend Chen, 21, both university students and pro-democracy protesters. on a main street which they occupied, at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 5, 2014. Chinese characters on...more

Yau, 22, gets down to his knees and proposes to his girlfriend Chen, 21, both university students and pro-democracy protesters. on a main street which they occupied, at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 5, 2014. Chinese characters on Yau's arm read as "Leung Chun-ying, step down". REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren

