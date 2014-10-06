Love in the time of protest
Yau, 22, gets down to his knees and proposes to his girlfriend Chen, 21, both university students and pro-democracy protesters. on a main street which they occupied, at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 5, 2014. Chinese characters on...more
An activist from the "Right Sector" anti-government protest group presents a bouquet of flowers to his girlfriend in front of fellow activists near the site of previous clashes with riot police in Kiev February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Russian same-sex couple Yury Gavrikov (center R) and Maxim Lysak (center L), surrounded by riot police officers, arrive at a Gay Pride event in St. Petersburg, June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
An anti-government protester holds hands with an anti-riot policemen across the closed gates outside the headquarters of the ruling Puea Thai Party of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra in Bangkok November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Gay couples kiss during a protest against remarks by Brazilian Presidential candidate Levy Fidelix of Labour Renewal Party (PRTB) against homosexuality during televised debates, in Sao Paulo September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Anti-government demonstrators embrace riot police during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Ozgur Kaya kisses his bride Nuray Cokol as the newly married couple visit Gezi Park following their wedding ceremony in Istanbul July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An anti-government protester kisses a Thai soldier, after some of the Thai police personnel stationed in the Government house left the place following an agreement between the army and protesters, in Bangkok, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat...more
A couple warm themselves with a blanket at a barricade at Independence Square in Kiev December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A couple wearing masks embrace after erecting tents in Finsbury Square in central London October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A couple take a picture of themselves at a police barricade, built to stop protesters who are demonstrating against an amnesty bill, on the main road near the government and parliament buildings in central Bangkok November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kerek...more
A pro-European integration protester wearing a mask depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin tries to kiss a woman during a rally in Independence square in Kiev December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A couple gestures while sitting at a pedestrian crossing in front of a line of riot policemen during a march marking the 45th anniversary of a student massacre in Mexico City October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Anti-government protesters kiss during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
A couple chants slogans during a rally to protest the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the killing of Florida teen Trayvon Martin in Beverly Hills, California July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A couple kisses next to a poster that reads "Education free and quality, now" in Santiago, Chile November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
Demonstrators kiss during a march in Paris, to protest France's planned legalization of same-sex marriage January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Demonstrators embrace during a protest against the Spanish government's handling of an economic crisis at Madrid's Puerta del Sol May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Students dip into the artificial pool of water in front of the national congress during a protest against rising interest rates and for ten percent of the country's GDP to be allocated to education, in Brasilia August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei...more
Mike Woods, 28, and Brandon Parsons, 30, embrace on the Pennsylvania State Capital steps following a rally with gay rights supporters after a ruling struck down a ban on same sex marriage in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Two protesters wearing masks kiss in front of the Jefferson County Courthouse during the trial of two high school football players accused of raping a girl in Steubenville, Ohio, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
High school students are hit by a jet of water during a rally against the closing of their schools at the Providencia neighborhood in Santiago, Chile September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A woman taking part in a march to protest the NATO Summit is kissed while posing with a police officer in Chicago May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A couple, who are anti-government demonstrators, kisses next to military police officers during a protest near Guanabara Palace in Rio de Janeiro September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Next Slideshows
Salt of the earth
Sasyk-Sivash lake has a long tradition of producing salt from the Black Sea in Crimea.
The deer of Richmond Park
Over 600 red and fallow deer roam in the largest of London's Royal Parks, and have their numbers managed in a cull each November and February.
Fleeing the Islamic State
Refugees from Syria flood into Turkey.
Protecting the president
The Secret Service detail surrounding President Obama.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.