Lumberjack World Championships
Gus Carlson, 74, competes in the Masters underhand chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. Over 100 competitors from around the world are competing in 21 events ranging from sawing and chopping to log rolling. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Marcel Scott, from Barrington, Nova Scotia falls into the water as he competes in the men's boom run event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Karmyn Wynyard, from Auckland, New Zealand competes in the women's single buck finals event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller
David Moses, Jr. from Snoqualmie, Washington swings a five-pound single bit axe into an aspen log as he competes in the standing block chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Shana Martin from Madison, Wisconsin competes in the boom run event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Sawdust flies from a 20-inch diameter white pine log as TJ Bexten from Aberdeen, Washington cuts through it during the hot saw event of the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller
JR Salzman, a Hayward, Wisconsin native, celebrates after he defeats Darren Hudson in the men's log rolling final event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Jason Wynyard of Auckland, New Zealand swings a five-pound single bit axe into an aspen log as he competes in the standing block chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Stirling Hart (R), from British Columbia, touches the top of the pole as he competes against Brian Bartow (L) from Molalla, Oregon in the 90 foot open climb event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Stirling Hart (R), from British Columbia, competes against Brian Bartow (L) in the 90 foot open climb event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Gretchen Greene (93) defeats 2012 log rolling champion Shana Martin (67) in the women's log rolling event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A lumberjack reenactor smiles during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Competitor Chris Bradshaw (L) from Ridgeley, West Virginia signs an autograph on a cut log for Russ Zylstra (R) before the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. Over 100 competitors from around the world are competing in 21 events ranging from sawing and chopping to log rolling. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Stirling Hart from British Columbia competes in the springboard chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Jason Wynyard of Auckland, New Zealand celebrates after winning the finals of the underhand chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Iron metalwork depicting a lumberjack stands over a cauldron that burns during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller
