Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 29, 2013 | 12:20pm EDT

Lumberjack World Championships

<p>Gus Carlson, 74, competes in the Masters underhand chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. Over 100 competitors from around the world are competing in 21 events ranging from sawing and chopping to log rolling. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

Gus Carlson, 74, competes in the Masters underhand chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. Over 100 competitors from around the world are competing in 21 events ranging from sawing and chopping to log...more

Monday, July 29, 2013

Gus Carlson, 74, competes in the Masters underhand chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. Over 100 competitors from around the world are competing in 21 events ranging from sawing and chopping to log rolling. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
1 / 16
<p>Marcel Scott, from Barrington, Nova Scotia falls into the water as he competes in the men's boom run event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

Marcel Scott, from Barrington, Nova Scotia falls into the water as he competes in the men's boom run event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Monday, July 29, 2013

Marcel Scott, from Barrington, Nova Scotia falls into the water as he competes in the men's boom run event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
2 / 16
<p>Karmyn Wynyard, from Auckland, New Zealand competes in the women's single buck finals event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

Karmyn Wynyard, from Auckland, New Zealand competes in the women's single buck finals event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Monday, July 29, 2013

Karmyn Wynyard, from Auckland, New Zealand competes in the women's single buck finals event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
3 / 16
<p>David Moses, Jr. from Snoqualmie, Washington swings a five-pound single bit axe into an aspen log as he competes in the standing block chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

David Moses, Jr. from Snoqualmie, Washington swings a five-pound single bit axe into an aspen log as he competes in the standing block chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller more

Monday, July 29, 2013

David Moses, Jr. from Snoqualmie, Washington swings a five-pound single bit axe into an aspen log as he competes in the standing block chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
4 / 16
<p>Shana Martin from Madison, Wisconsin competes in the boom run event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

Shana Martin from Madison, Wisconsin competes in the boom run event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Monday, July 29, 2013

Shana Martin from Madison, Wisconsin competes in the boom run event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
5 / 16
<p>Sawdust flies from a 20-inch diameter white pine log as TJ Bexten from Aberdeen, Washington cuts through it during the hot saw event of the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

Sawdust flies from a 20-inch diameter white pine log as TJ Bexten from Aberdeen, Washington cuts through it during the hot saw event of the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Monday, July 29, 2013

Sawdust flies from a 20-inch diameter white pine log as TJ Bexten from Aberdeen, Washington cuts through it during the hot saw event of the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
6 / 16
<p>JR Salzman, a Hayward, Wisconsin native, celebrates after he defeats Darren Hudson in the men's log rolling final event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

JR Salzman, a Hayward, Wisconsin native, celebrates after he defeats Darren Hudson in the men's log rolling final event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Monday, July 29, 2013

JR Salzman, a Hayward, Wisconsin native, celebrates after he defeats Darren Hudson in the men's log rolling final event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
7 / 16
<p>Jason Wynyard of Auckland, New Zealand swings a five-pound single bit axe into an aspen log as he competes in the standing block chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

Jason Wynyard of Auckland, New Zealand swings a five-pound single bit axe into an aspen log as he competes in the standing block chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Monday, July 29, 2013

Jason Wynyard of Auckland, New Zealand swings a five-pound single bit axe into an aspen log as he competes in the standing block chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
8 / 16
<p>Stirling Hart (R), from British Columbia, touches the top of the pole as he competes against Brian Bartow (L) from Molalla, Oregon in the 90 foot open climb event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

Stirling Hart (R), from British Columbia, touches the top of the pole as he competes against Brian Bartow (L) from Molalla, Oregon in the 90 foot open climb event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. ...more

Monday, July 29, 2013

Stirling Hart (R), from British Columbia, touches the top of the pole as he competes against Brian Bartow (L) from Molalla, Oregon in the 90 foot open climb event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
9 / 16
<p>Stirling Hart (R), from British Columbia, competes against Brian Bartow (L) in the 90 foot open climb event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

Stirling Hart (R), from British Columbia, competes against Brian Bartow (L) in the 90 foot open climb event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Monday, July 29, 2013

Stirling Hart (R), from British Columbia, competes against Brian Bartow (L) in the 90 foot open climb event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
10 / 16
<p>Gretchen Greene (93) defeats 2012 log rolling champion Shana Martin (67) in the women's log rolling event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

Gretchen Greene (93) defeats 2012 log rolling champion Shana Martin (67) in the women's log rolling event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Monday, July 29, 2013

Gretchen Greene (93) defeats 2012 log rolling champion Shana Martin (67) in the women's log rolling event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
11 / 16
<p>A lumberjack reenactor smiles during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

A lumberjack reenactor smiles during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Monday, July 29, 2013

A lumberjack reenactor smiles during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
12 / 16
<p>Competitor Chris Bradshaw (L) from Ridgeley, West Virginia signs an autograph on a cut log for Russ Zylstra (R) before the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. Over 100 competitors from around the world are competing in 21 events ranging from sawing and chopping to log rolling. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

Competitor Chris Bradshaw (L) from Ridgeley, West Virginia signs an autograph on a cut log for Russ Zylstra (R) before the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. Over 100 competitors from around the world are competing in...more

Monday, July 29, 2013

Competitor Chris Bradshaw (L) from Ridgeley, West Virginia signs an autograph on a cut log for Russ Zylstra (R) before the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. Over 100 competitors from around the world are competing in 21 events ranging from sawing and chopping to log rolling. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
13 / 16
<p>Stirling Hart from British Columbia competes in the springboard chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

Stirling Hart from British Columbia competes in the springboard chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Monday, July 29, 2013

Stirling Hart from British Columbia competes in the springboard chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
14 / 16
<p>Jason Wynyard of Auckland, New Zealand celebrates after winning the finals of the underhand chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

Jason Wynyard of Auckland, New Zealand celebrates after winning the finals of the underhand chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Monday, July 29, 2013

Jason Wynyard of Auckland, New Zealand celebrates after winning the finals of the underhand chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
15 / 16
<p>Iron metalwork depicting a lumberjack stands over a cauldron that burns during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

Iron metalwork depicting a lumberjack stands over a cauldron that burns during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Monday, July 29, 2013

Iron metalwork depicting a lumberjack stands over a cauldron that burns during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jul 29 2013
Bloody protests in Egypt

Bloody protests in Egypt

Dozens of supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi were killed by security forces during protests over the weekend.

Jul 29 2013
Pope visits Brazil

Pope visits Brazil

Pope Francis visits Brazil on his first foreign trip as pontiff.

Jul 29 2013
Bus crash in Italy

Bus crash in Italy

Thirty-nine are killed after a bus plunges off a viaduct.

Jul 30 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast