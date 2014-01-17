Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 17, 2014 | 12:50pm EST

Luminarias hot to trot

<p>A man rides a horse with a child through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. According to tradition that dates back 500 years, people ride their horses through the narrow cobblestone streets of this small village to purify the animals with the smoke of the bonfires. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

A man rides a horse with a child through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16,...more

Friday, January 17, 2014

A man rides a horse with a child through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. According to tradition that dates back 500 years, people ride their horses through the narrow cobblestone streets of this small village to purify the animals with the smoke of the bonfires. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
1 / 14
<p>Two horses stand in a field before the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

Two horses stand in a field before the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina more

Friday, January 17, 2014

Two horses stand in a field before the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
2 / 14
<p>People gather around a fire during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

People gather around a fire during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina more

Friday, January 17, 2014

People gather around a fire during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
3 / 14
<p>A man rides his horse before the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

A man rides his horse before the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina more

Friday, January 17, 2014

A man rides his horse before the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
4 / 14
<p>A man prepares to ride through the flames on his horse during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

A man prepares to ride through the flames on his horse during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16,...more

Friday, January 17, 2014

A man prepares to ride through the flames on his horse during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
5 / 14
<p>A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014....more

Friday, January 17, 2014

A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
6 / 14
<p>A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014....more

Friday, January 17, 2014

A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
7 / 14
<p>A man drinks wine during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

A man drinks wine during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Friday, January 17, 2014

A man drinks wine during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
8 / 14
<p>A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014....more

Friday, January 17, 2014

A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
9 / 14
<p>A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014....more

Friday, January 17, 2014

A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
10 / 14
<p>A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014....more

Friday, January 17, 2014

A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
11 / 14
<p>A man and his horse prepare to ride through flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

A man and his horse prepare to ride through flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16,...more

Friday, January 17, 2014

A man and his horse prepare to ride through flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
12 / 14
<p>A woman falls with her horse as they go through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

A woman falls with her horse as they go through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January...more

Friday, January 17, 2014

A woman falls with her horse as they go through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
13 / 14
<p>A horse stands near a fire during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

A horse stands near a fire during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina more

Friday, January 17, 2014

A horse stands near a fire during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Wildfire near Los Angeles

Wildfire near Los Angeles

Next Slideshows

Wildfire near Los Angeles

Wildfire near Los Angeles

A fast moving brush fire breaks out north of Los Angeles.

Jan 17 2014
Fleeing South Sudanese war zones

Fleeing South Sudanese war zones

South Sudanese refugees wait at a border gate in Joda as they flee fighting.

Jan 16 2014
And the Oscar nominees are...

And the Oscar nominees are...

The Oscar nominees in all the major categories.

Jan 16 2014
Violence in Central African Republic

Violence in Central African Republic

Waves of massacres and reprisals by Muslim and Christian militias have killed hundreds and uprooted nearly a million residents of the Central African Republic.

Jan 16 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast