Lunar New Year celebrations
Dancers perform a Lion Dance during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at Chinatown in Panama City February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A young girl is seen at the Yan Wo temple during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at Chinatown in Panama City February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Photographers take pictures during fireworks over Victoria Harbour celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year in Hong Kong February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A performer inserts two live snake heads into his mouth during a performance at the Ditan Temple Fair celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Traders offers a gift to a student wearing a traditional lion costume during Chinese New Year celebrations inside the trading floor of the Philippine Stock Exchange at financial district of Makati city, metro Manila February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo...more
A girl covers her ears while fireworks explode during a lion dance performance to celebrate Chinese New Year in downtown Lima February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Dancers perform a fire dragon dance in the shower of molten iron spewing firework-like sparks, during a folk art performance to celebrate traditional Chinese Spring Festival at an amusement park in Beijing February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon more
Worshippers burn incense to pray for good fortune on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Dafo temple in Chongqing municipality February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Worshippers offer incense during Lunar New Year at a temple in Bandung, West Java February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Supri
People burn incense to pray for good fortune on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple, in Beijing February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man prays in a temple before the Lunar New Year in Makassar in the Indonesia's South Sulawesi province February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
A man sets off fireworks as residents celebrate the start of the Chinese New Year in Shanghai February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Folk artists perform on stilts at Longtan Park in Beijing February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man holds a plastic flower as a temple is decorated ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Bangkok's Chinatown February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Traditional Chinese Dragon dancers perform ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Suphan Buri province, about 65.2 miles (105 km) north of Bangkok February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Barbers shave villagers ahead of the Lunar New Year at a market in Juancheng, Shandong province February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Students wearing lion dance costumes perform ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations in Manila's Chinatown February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A snake lantern is seen among other Chinese New Year decorations at Yuyuan Garden in downtown Shanghai February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shop assistants hold stuffed snake toys ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations at Victoria Park in Hong Kong February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Snakes hang from a wooden cabinet marked with the Chinese characters "poisonous snake", at a snake soup shop ahead of the Spring Festival in Hong Kong January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A lit-up electronic decoration made of snakes is seen on a wall in Wuhan ahead of the Spring Festival, Hubei province, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Darley Shen
A dish created in the shape of a snake is presented on a table as residents stand around, during an annual local celebration for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Wuhan, Hubei province, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Darley Shen
Chen Yuxiang, 22, feeds a mouse to his pet python ahead of the Spring Festival in Wuhan, Hubei province, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Darley Shen
Pei Hao, 22, plays with one of his 53 pet snakes ahead of the Spring Festival in Wuhan, Hubei province, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Darley Shen
Snake figurines are on display in a shop ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations in Manila's Chinatown February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A couple takes pictures of red lantern decorations ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The Shanghai Tower, which is still under construction, is seen as a red lantern hangs from a traditional Chinese building ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Shanghai February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A worker hangs red lanterns used for decoration ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in a park in Beijing, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An ethnic Chinese Malaysian arrives at Thean Hock Keong temple, popularly known as Snake Temple, ahead of the Chinese New Year celebrations in Klang outside Kuala Lumpur February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
An ethnic Chinese Malaysian walks past a window decorated with a dragon sculpture at Thean Hock Keong temple, popularly known as Snake Temple, ahead of the Chinese New Year celebrations in Klang outside Kuala Lumpur February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki...more
Divers perform a dragon dance during an event to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at an aquarium in Beijing, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
People walk past a Chinese decorative drum with a paper-cutting of a snake ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at Ditan Park (the Temple of Earth) in Beijing February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Sentosa Island staff volunteers work on a 100m (328 feet) long sand snake sculpture, entitled Glittering Snake Trail by Singaporean sand sculptor JOOheng Tan, during a media preview of the Sentosa Flowers festival on Singapore's Sentosa Island...more
Zoo owner Emmanuel Tangco reads a book to his snakes in his bedroom in Malabon, Metro Manila February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
