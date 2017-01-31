Edition:
Lunar New Year celebrations

People perform a fire dragon dance under a shower of sparks from molten iron during the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Ethnic Dong women wearing traditional costumes as they celebrate the Chinese lunar new year, in Liping, Guizhou province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
A reveller blows fire during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Manila's Chinatown, Philippines. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
People have a ride in small tank shaped vehicles the Longtan park as the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Rooster, is celebrated in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Performers share a light moment before going onto the stage at the Longtan park as the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Rooster, is celebrated in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Performers take a part in a re-enactment of an ancient Qing Dynasty ceremony as the Lunar New Year of the Rooster is celebrated at the temple fair at Ditan Park (the Temple of Earth), in Beijing, China . REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
Children play Lusheng (reed-pipe wind instrument) during the Chinese Lunar New year holiday, in Rongshui, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Spectators react as fireworks explode over a cloudy Victoria Harbour during Lunar New Year celebrations in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
A folk artist performs during a temple fair at Daguanyuan park as the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Rooster, is celebrated in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
A Lunar New Year celebration in Chinatown in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
A performer dressed as a rooster plays with a girl during a temple fair at Badachu park as the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Rooster, is celebrated in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
People perform a fire dragon dance under a shower of sparks from molten iron during the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
A woman holds incense sticks while praying at Yonghegong Lama Temple on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Rooster in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
A woman takes pictures of firework on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Children use makeshift dragon dancer's costume as they perform in front of vendors on the eve of Lunar New Year in Manila's Chinatown, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
People watch firework explode from a rooftop on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Mengcheng, Anhui province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
People pray at Seng Guan Temple during the Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Czar Dancel

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
A child holds incense sticks at Dharma Sakti temple as she prays during the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
A man looks at his phone as fireworks explode on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Dancers perform a lion dance in front of a temple as they celebrate the Lunar New Year in China Town, in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Children play with fire crackers on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Girls pray in a temple during the Chinese Lunar New Year's festival in Chinatown, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Children play with fire crackers on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
A nurse takes care of newborn babies wearing Chinese traditional costumes to celebrate the Chinese New Year at the nursery room of Paolo Chockchai 4 Hospital, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
A woman prays in a temple during the Lunar New Year's eve celebrations, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
A boy sits on his father's shoulders as they visit the Chinese Lunar New Year's festival in Chinatown, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
People burn incense sticks at a temple as they celebrate the Lunar New Year in China Town, in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
A man prays at a temple to celebrate Chinese New Year in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Kim Chi Tran (R), next to her son Thai An, looks for the grave of a relative killed during the Vietnam War, ahead of the Vietnamese lunar new year (or Tet) when it is tradition to visit the graves of loved ones, at the Viet-Laos national cemetery in Nghe An province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
People walk on a street decorated with Chinese lamps to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
