Lunar New Year celebrations
People perform a fire dragon dance under a shower of sparks from molten iron during the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Ethnic Dong women wearing traditional costumes as they celebrate the Chinese lunar new year, in Liping, Guizhou province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A reveller blows fire during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Manila's Chinatown, Philippines. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
People have a ride in small tank shaped vehicles the Longtan park as the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Rooster, is celebrated in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Performers share a light moment before going onto the stage at the Longtan park as the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Rooster, is celebrated in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Performers take a part in a re-enactment of an ancient Qing Dynasty ceremony as the Lunar New Year of the Rooster is celebrated at the temple fair at Ditan Park (the Temple of Earth), in Beijing, China . REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Children play Lusheng (reed-pipe wind instrument) during the Chinese Lunar New year holiday, in Rongshui, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Spectators react as fireworks explode over a cloudy Victoria Harbour during Lunar New Year celebrations in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A folk artist performs during a temple fair at Daguanyuan park as the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Rooster, is celebrated in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A Lunar New Year celebration in Chinatown in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
A performer dressed as a rooster plays with a girl during a temple fair at Badachu park as the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Rooster, is celebrated in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People perform a fire dragon dance under a shower of sparks from molten iron during the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman holds incense sticks while praying at Yonghegong Lama Temple on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Rooster in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman takes pictures of firework on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Children use makeshift dragon dancer's costume as they perform in front of vendors on the eve of Lunar New Year in Manila's Chinatown, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
People watch firework explode from a rooftop on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Mengcheng, Anhui province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
People pray at Seng Guan Temple during the Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Czar Dancel
A child holds incense sticks at Dharma Sakti temple as she prays during the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A man looks at his phone as fireworks explode on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Dancers perform a lion dance in front of a temple as they celebrate the Lunar New Year in China Town, in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Children play with fire crackers on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Girls pray in a temple during the Chinese Lunar New Year's festival in Chinatown, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Children play with fire crackers on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A nurse takes care of newborn babies wearing Chinese traditional costumes to celebrate the Chinese New Year at the nursery room of Paolo Chockchai 4 Hospital, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A woman prays in a temple during the Lunar New Year's eve celebrations, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A boy sits on his father's shoulders as they visit the Chinese Lunar New Year's festival in Chinatown, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People burn incense sticks at a temple as they celebrate the Lunar New Year in China Town, in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man prays at a temple to celebrate Chinese New Year in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Kim Chi Tran (R), next to her son Thai An, looks for the grave of a relative killed during the Vietnam War, ahead of the Vietnamese lunar new year (or Tet) when it is tradition to visit the graves of loved ones, at the Viet-Laos national cemetery in...more
People walk on a street decorated with Chinese lamps to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Next Slideshows
Ancient festival in Spain
Bell-carrying dancers known as Joaldunak perform a ritual dance to ward off evil spirits and awaken the coming spring.
Skating through the Lost Forest
People skate through the Lost Forest, a 9.3 mile weaving and zambonied forest trail in Quebec, Canada.
New Year newborns
Newborns are dressed in traditional costumes to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Bangkok, Thailand.
China's megacity symmetry
The government has ordered that Chinese cities must avoid looking identical in their urban development and focus on each city's unique historical value.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.