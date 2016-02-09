Edition:
Lunar New Year

Members of the Chinese community perform a lion dance as they take part in the celebrations to mark the Chinese New Year in Kolkata, India, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Members of the Chinese community perform a lion dance as they take part in the celebrations to mark the Chinese New Year in Kolkata, India, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Members of the Chinese community perform a lion dance as they take part in the celebrations to mark the Chinese New Year in Kolkata, India, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Dancers perform a lion dance outside a local shop during celebrations of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Panama City, Panama, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Dancers perform a lion dance outside a local shop during celebrations of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Panama City, Panama, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Dancers perform a lion dance outside a local shop during celebrations of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Panama City, Panama, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A performer plays an instrument at a temple fair in the beginning of Chinese Lunar New Year, at Huangsi Temple in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sheng Li

A performer plays an instrument at a temple fair in the beginning of Chinese Lunar New Year, at Huangsi Temple in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
A performer plays an instrument at a temple fair in the beginning of Chinese Lunar New Year, at Huangsi Temple in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sheng Li
People burn incense as they pray for good fortune on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at a temple in Chengdu, Sichuan province, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

People burn incense as they pray for good fortune on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at a temple in Chengdu, Sichuan province, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
People burn incense as they pray for good fortune on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at a temple in Chengdu, Sichuan province, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A child plays beneath lanterns at a temple decorated to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A child plays beneath lanterns at a temple decorated to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
A child plays beneath lanterns at a temple decorated to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A family dressed in traditional chinese clothes celebrates the Chinese New Year in Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A family dressed in traditional chinese clothes celebrates the Chinese New Year in Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
A family dressed in traditional chinese clothes celebrates the Chinese New Year in Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A girl and a woman sit inside the car as firecrackers and fireworks explode celebrating the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year of Monkey in Beijing just before midnight, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A girl and a woman sit inside the car as firecrackers and fireworks explode celebrating the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year of Monkey in Beijing just before midnight, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
A girl and a woman sit inside the car as firecrackers and fireworks explode celebrating the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year of Monkey in Beijing just before midnight, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Performers acting as a lion pretend to bite the head of a woman at a jewellery shop during a lion dance as part of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Performers acting as a lion pretend to bite the head of a woman at a jewellery shop during a lion dance as part of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Performers acting as a lion pretend to bite the head of a woman at a jewellery shop during a lion dance as part of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Manhattan's Chinatown in New York February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Manhattan's Chinatown in New York February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
People celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Manhattan's Chinatown in New York February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A young performer dressed as a monkey waits for the start of a Lunar New Year parade in Hong Kong, China February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A young performer dressed as a monkey waits for the start of a Lunar New Year parade in Hong Kong, China February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
A young performer dressed as a monkey waits for the start of a Lunar New Year parade in Hong Kong, China February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A boy runs as dancers perform a lion dance during celebrations of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Panama City, Panama, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A boy runs as dancers perform a lion dance during celebrations of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Panama City, Panama, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
A boy runs as dancers perform a lion dance during celebrations of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Panama City, Panama, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man performs a lion dance outside a restaurant during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man performs a lion dance outside a restaurant during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
A man performs a lion dance outside a restaurant during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People pray with joss sticks at Dharma Bhakti Temple on the first day of the Lunar New Year in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

People pray with joss sticks at Dharma Bhakti Temple on the first day of the Lunar New Year in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
People pray with joss sticks at Dharma Bhakti Temple on the first day of the Lunar New Year in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Customers watch a lion dance performance at a restaurant during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Customers watch a lion dance performance at a restaurant during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Customers watch a lion dance performance at a restaurant during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People burn incense and pray for good fortune on the first day of the Lunar New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing, China, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People burn incense and pray for good fortune on the first day of the Lunar New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing, China, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
People burn incense and pray for good fortune on the first day of the Lunar New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing, China, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Men perform a lion dance outside a restaurant during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Men perform a lion dance outside a restaurant during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Men perform a lion dance outside a restaurant during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman release birds for good fortune at Dharma Bhakti Temple on the first day of the Lunar New Year in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

A woman release birds for good fortune at Dharma Bhakti Temple on the first day of the Lunar New Year in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
A woman release birds for good fortune at Dharma Bhakti Temple on the first day of the Lunar New Year in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Guests toss an 88 kg plate of yusheng or raw fish during a "lo hei" (Cantonese for "to toss luck") dinner ahead of the Lunar New Year in Singapore, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Guests toss an 88 kg plate of yusheng or raw fish during a "lo hei" (Cantonese for "to toss luck") dinner ahead of the Lunar New Year in Singapore, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
Guests toss an 88 kg plate of yusheng or raw fish during a "lo hei" (Cantonese for "to toss luck") dinner ahead of the Lunar New Year in Singapore, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People burn incense and pray for good fortune on the first day of the Lunar New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing, China, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People burn incense and pray for good fortune on the first day of the Lunar New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing, China, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
People burn incense and pray for good fortune on the first day of the Lunar New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing, China, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People make sure that all firecrackers and fireworks have exploded during celebrations for the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year of Monkey in Beijing just before midnight, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People make sure that all firecrackers and fireworks have exploded during celebrations for the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year of Monkey in Beijing just before midnight, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
People make sure that all firecrackers and fireworks have exploded during celebrations for the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year of Monkey in Beijing just before midnight, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Children dressed in Hanbok, a Korean traditional costume, play in front of a barbed-wire fence as their parents prepare for a memorial service for North Korean family members, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, February 8, 2016, on the occasion of Seolnal, the Korean Lunar New Year's day. Millions of South Koreans travelled to their hometowns during the three-day holiday. Seolnal is one of the traditional holidays when most Koreans visit their hometowns to be united with their families and hold memorial services for their deceased ancestors. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Children dressed in Hanbok, a Korean traditional costume, play in front of a barbed-wire fence as their parents prepare for a memorial service for North Korean family members, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, February...more

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Children dressed in Hanbok, a Korean traditional costume, play in front of a barbed-wire fence as their parents prepare for a memorial service for North Korean family members, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, February 8, 2016, on the occasion of Seolnal, the Korean Lunar New Year's day. Millions of South Koreans travelled to their hometowns during the three-day holiday. Seolnal is one of the traditional holidays when most Koreans visit their hometowns to be united with their families and hold memorial services for their deceased ancestors. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Spectators watch as colorful fireworks light up the night sky welcoming the Chinese New Year at the Chinatown in Manila, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Spectators watch as colorful fireworks light up the night sky welcoming the Chinese New Year at the Chinatown in Manila, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Spectators watch as colorful fireworks light up the night sky welcoming the Chinese New Year at the Chinatown in Manila, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Performers wearing costumes dance at a temple fair in the beginning of Chinese Lunar New Year, at Huangsi Temple in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Performers wearing costumes dance at a temple fair in the beginning of Chinese Lunar New Year, at Huangsi Temple in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Performers wearing costumes dance at a temple fair in the beginning of Chinese Lunar New Year, at Huangsi Temple in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A child holds an offering at a temple during Chinese New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A child holds an offering at a temple during Chinese New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
A child holds an offering at a temple during Chinese New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
People pray at a temple during Chinese New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

People pray at a temple during Chinese New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
People pray at a temple during Chinese New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Members of a Chinese opera take a selfie before a performance at a shopping mall ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Members of a Chinese opera take a selfie before a performance at a shopping mall ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Members of a Chinese opera take a selfie before a performance at a shopping mall ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A worker checks Chinese lanterns as part of decorations in preparations for Chinese New Year celebrations on February 8 in Chinatown in Manila, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A worker checks Chinese lanterns as part of decorations in preparations for Chinese New Year celebrations on February 8 in Chinatown in Manila, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
A worker checks Chinese lanterns as part of decorations in preparations for Chinese New Year celebrations on February 8 in Chinatown in Manila, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A boy runs across the floor of a temple decorated with lanterns to celebrate Chinese New Year in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A boy runs across the floor of a temple decorated with lanterns to celebrate Chinese New Year in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
A boy runs across the floor of a temple decorated with lanterns to celebrate Chinese New Year in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A Vietnamese woman, wearing the traditional "ao dai" long dress, poses for photos along peach blossom flowers ahead of the Vietnamese "Tet" (Lunar New Year festival), in a field in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kham

A Vietnamese woman, wearing the traditional "ao dai" long dress, poses for photos along peach blossom flowers ahead of the Vietnamese "Tet" (Lunar New Year festival), in a field in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
A Vietnamese woman, wearing the traditional "ao dai" long dress, poses for photos along peach blossom flowers ahead of the Vietnamese "Tet" (Lunar New Year festival), in a field in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kham
A worker makes lanterns at a factory ahead of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, in Boai county, Henan province, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

A worker makes lanterns at a factory ahead of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, in Boai county, Henan province, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A worker makes lanterns at a factory ahead of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, in Boai county, Henan province, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily
