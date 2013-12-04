Lunch at the zoo
A gorilla eats fresh fruit and vegetables at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the pine forest of Les Mathes, in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Anthony Farjon, zoo keeper, opens the door of the giraffe paddock at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo, in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Thierry Petit, zoo veterinarian, operates on a Sri Lankan leopard at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. Two full-time veterinarians are in charge of the health and well-being of the...more
Thierry Petit, Zoo veterinarian, and Audrey Messire, veterinarian assistant, transport an Impala with an electric car at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. The private zoo which opened in...more
Janick Fetard, zoo keeper, gives a cricket to a tamarin monkey at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
An anaesthetized Sri Lankan leopard is transported on an electric car before an operation at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. The Palmyre Zoo participates in 40 European breeding...more
Franck Roulon, zoo keeper, feeds Indian elephants at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Thierry Petit (R), Zoo veterinarian, and Michel Vic, zoo employee, carry an Impala at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Florence Perroux, a zoo employee, speaks to a gorilla at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Janick Fetard, a zoo keeper, feeds tamarins and marmosets monkeys in a cage at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Thierry Petit, zoo veterinarian, operates on a Sri Lankan leopard at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A tamarin monkey is fed by a zoo keeper at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Zoo veterinarian Thierry Petit operates on a Sri Lankan leopard at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Thierry Petit, zoo veterinarian, weighs a black-and-white ruffed lemur at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A Seychelles giant tortoise is fed by a zoo employee at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Thierry Petit, zoo veterinarian, catches a black-and-white ruffed lemur at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Anthony Farjon, zoo keeper, feeds an hippopotamus at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Thierry Petit, zoo veterinarian, checks an anaesthetized Sri Lankan leopard before an operation at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Two python molurus are seen with rabbits in a cage at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Pink flamingos are fed by a zoo employee at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Thierry Petit (R), zoo veterinarian, and Audrey Messire, veterinarian assistant, hold an anaesthetized Sri Lankan leopard at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau more
A zoo keeper prepares worms for the meal of marmosets and tamarins monkeys at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the 18 hectares (44 acres) pine forest of Les Mathes, in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Regis...more
A zoo keeper prepares crickets for the meal of marmosets and tamarins monkeys at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Ronald Bosse, a zoo keeper, feeds a gorilla at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A gorilla is fed by a zoo employee at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
