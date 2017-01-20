Lunch with President Trump
President Trump and first lady Melania attend the Inaugural luncheon at the National Statuary Hall. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Trump shakes hands with Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Trump and first lady Melania. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Trump and first lady Melania stand with Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A table prepared for President Trump. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Hillary Clinton greets First lady Melania Trump as her husband Bill speaks with President Trump. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Trump and first lady Melania take their seats. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A head waiter makes final checks of a table. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Waiters get ready for the Inaugural Luncheon. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A table prepared for Donald Trump's sons. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
