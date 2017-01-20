Edition:
United States
Fri Jan 20, 2017

Lunch with President Trump

President Trump and first lady Melania attend the Inaugural luncheon at the National Statuary Hall. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Trump and first lady Melania attend the Inaugural luncheon at the National Statuary Hall. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Friday, January 20, 2017
President Trump and first lady Melania attend the Inaugural luncheon at the National Statuary Hall. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
1 / 10
President Trump shakes hands with Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Trump shakes hands with Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Friday, January 20, 2017
President Trump shakes hands with Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
2 / 10
President Trump and first lady Melania. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Trump and first lady Melania. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Friday, January 20, 2017
President Trump and first lady Melania. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
3 / 10
President Trump and first lady Melania stand with Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Trump and first lady Melania stand with Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Friday, January 20, 2017
President Trump and first lady Melania stand with Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
4 / 10
A table prepared for President Trump. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

A table prepared for President Trump. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Friday, January 20, 2017
A table prepared for President Trump. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
5 / 10
Hillary Clinton greets First lady Melania Trump as her husband Bill speaks with President Trump. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Hillary Clinton greets First lady Melania Trump as her husband Bill speaks with President Trump. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Friday, January 20, 2017
Hillary Clinton greets First lady Melania Trump as her husband Bill speaks with President Trump. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
6 / 10
President Trump and first lady Melania take their seats. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Trump and first lady Melania take their seats. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Friday, January 20, 2017
President Trump and first lady Melania take their seats. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
7 / 10
A head waiter makes final checks of a table. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

A head waiter makes final checks of a table. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Friday, January 20, 2017
A head waiter makes final checks of a table. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
8 / 10
Waiters get ready for the Inaugural Luncheon. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Waiters get ready for the Inaugural Luncheon. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Friday, January 20, 2017
Waiters get ready for the Inaugural Luncheon. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
9 / 10
A table prepared for Donald Trump's sons. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

A table prepared for Donald Trump's sons. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Friday, January 20, 2017
A table prepared for Donald Trump's sons. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
10 / 10
Who's at the inauguration

Who's at the inauguration

Who's at the inauguration

Who's at the inauguration

VIPs in attendance at the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Jan 20 2017
Avalanche destroys Italian mountain resort

Avalanche destroys Italian mountain resort

Six survivors were found alive two days after being buried under an avalanche that flattened a mountain hotel in central Italy, following a series of...

Jan 20 2017
Dawn on Inauguration Day

Dawn on Inauguration Day

The sun rises on Washington on the day the presidency is transferred from Barack Obama to Donald Trump.

Jan 20 2017
Scenes from inaugurations past

Scenes from inaugurations past

From James Buchanan sworn into power in 1857 to Barack Obama in 2013 a look at historical inaugurations of the president of the United States.

Jan 20 2017

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

