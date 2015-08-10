Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 10, 2015 | 1:20pm EDT

Luxury Paris

An employee prepares breakfast in front of the Eiffel tower at the Parisian luxury hotel Le Plaza Athenee, France July 30, 2015. Nowhere in the world has more accommodation available on Airbnb than Paris. Now the home-sharing website that has transformed budget travel to the French capital is giving its super-deluxe hotels a fright too. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
An employee waits for clients in front of the luxury hotel Le Bristol, in Paris, France, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
A pianist and an employee are seen at work at luxury hotel Four Seasons George V in Paris, France July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
A general view shows the spa and the pool of the Parisian luxury Four Seasons George V, in Paris, France July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
An employee is seen at work in the courtyard of the Parisian luxury hotel Le Plaza Athenee, France July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
The terrace of the restaurant of the luxury hotel Plaza Athenee is seen in Paris, France, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
A general view shows the lobby of the luxury hotel Plaza Athenee in Paris, France, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
A fork is displayed on a table at the luxury hotel Le Bristol, in Paris July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
A book on the history of the hotel is pictured in a room at luxury hotel Le Bristol, in Paris July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
An employee walks in the bar of the luxury hotel Le Plaza Athenee, in Paris July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
A general view shows the courtyard of the luxury hotel Le Bristol, in Paris July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
Employees are seen at work at the luxury hotel Four Seasons George V, in Paris July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
An employee walks through the bar of the luxury hotel Le Bristol, in Paris July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
Employees wait for clients at the luxury hotel Four Seasons George V in Paris July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
A logo of luxury hotel Le Plaza Athenee is seen on a glass cover in Paris July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
An employee holds keys at the reception of the luxury hotel Le Bristol, in Paris July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
An employee walks through the lobby of the luxury hotel Le Bristol, in Paris July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
A chandelier hangs from the ceiling at luxury hotel Four Seasons George V in Paris July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
An employee waits for clients in front of the luxury hotel Four Seasons George V, in Paris July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
An employee walks on a carpet past a logo at the luxury hotel Four Seasons George V in Paris July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
