Luxury Paris
An employee prepares breakfast in front of the Eiffel tower at the Parisian luxury hotel Le Plaza Athenee, France July 30, 2015. Nowhere in the world has more accommodation available on Airbnb than Paris. Now the home-sharing website that has...more
An employee waits for clients in front of the luxury hotel Le Bristol, in Paris, France, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A pianist and an employee are seen at work at luxury hotel Four Seasons George V in Paris, France July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A general view shows the spa and the pool of the Parisian luxury Four Seasons George V, in Paris, France July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
An employee is seen at work in the courtyard of the Parisian luxury hotel Le Plaza Athenee, France July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The terrace of the restaurant of the luxury hotel Plaza Athenee is seen in Paris, France, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A general view shows the lobby of the luxury hotel Plaza Athenee in Paris, France, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A fork is displayed on a table at the luxury hotel Le Bristol, in Paris July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A book on the history of the hotel is pictured in a room at luxury hotel Le Bristol, in Paris July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
An employee walks in the bar of the luxury hotel Le Plaza Athenee, in Paris July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A general view shows the courtyard of the luxury hotel Le Bristol, in Paris July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Employees are seen at work at the luxury hotel Four Seasons George V, in Paris July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
An employee walks through the bar of the luxury hotel Le Bristol, in Paris July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Employees wait for clients at the luxury hotel Four Seasons George V in Paris July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A logo of luxury hotel Le Plaza Athenee is seen on a glass cover in Paris July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
An employee holds keys at the reception of the luxury hotel Le Bristol, in Paris July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
An employee walks through the lobby of the luxury hotel Le Bristol, in Paris July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A chandelier hangs from the ceiling at luxury hotel Four Seasons George V in Paris July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
An employee waits for clients in front of the luxury hotel Four Seasons George V, in Paris July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
An employee walks on a carpet past a logo at the luxury hotel Four Seasons George V in Paris July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Next Slideshows
Ghosts of Olympics past
Long after the fanfare, the venues of past Olympics remain.
Pig wrestling
It's man versus hog at the annual 'greased pig contest" in Quebec, Canada.
Balloons over Bristol
The Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in southwest England is the largest hot air balloon festival in Europe.
Battle for the Palestine Cup
Gaza Strip's soccer team hosted West Bank for the first time in 15 years, after Israel gave West Bank permission to cross its territory for the final match.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.