Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 17, 2013 | 9:35pm EDT

M23 rebel training

<p>M23 rebel recruits stand at attention during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

M23 rebel recruits stand at attention during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Friday, May 17, 2013

M23 rebel recruits stand at attention during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
1 / 15
<p>A M23 new recruit demonstrates martial arts during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A M23 new recruit demonstrates martial arts during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Friday, May 17, 2013

A M23 new recruit demonstrates martial arts during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
2 / 15
<p>General Sultani Makenga of the M23 rebel speaks to new recruits at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

General Sultani Makenga of the M23 rebel speaks to new recruits at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Friday, May 17, 2013

General Sultani Makenga of the M23 rebel speaks to new recruits at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
3 / 15
<p>A female M23 rebel recruit takes part in a march together with other recruits during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A female M23 rebel recruit takes part in a march together with other recruits during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Friday, May 17, 2013

A female M23 rebel recruit takes part in a march together with other recruits during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
4 / 15
<p>A M23 rebel trainer walks behind recruits during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A M23 rebel trainer walks behind recruits during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Friday, May 17, 2013

A M23 rebel trainer walks behind recruits during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
5 / 15
<p>A M23 rebel trainer teaches a new female recruit to salute during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A M23 rebel trainer teaches a new female recruit to salute during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Friday, May 17, 2013

A M23 rebel trainer teaches a new female recruit to salute during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
6 / 15
<p>General Sultani Makenga of the M23 rebel arrives to speak with new recruits at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

General Sultani Makenga of the M23 rebel arrives to speak with new recruits at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Friday, May 17, 2013

General Sultani Makenga of the M23 rebel arrives to speak with new recruits at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
7 / 15
<p>M23 camp commandant Major Innocent Madido inspects new recruits during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

M23 camp commandant Major Innocent Madido inspects new recruits during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Friday, May 17, 2013

M23 camp commandant Major Innocent Madido inspects new recruits during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
8 / 15
<p>M23 rebel recruits attend military lessons in the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

M23 rebel recruits attend military lessons in the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Friday, May 17, 2013

M23 rebel recruits attend military lessons in the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
9 / 15
<p>A M23 rebel trainer runs past recruits crawling on the ground during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A M23 rebel trainer runs past recruits crawling on the ground during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Friday, May 17, 2013

A M23 rebel trainer runs past recruits crawling on the ground during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
10 / 15
<p>M23 rebel recruits participate in a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

M23 rebel recruits participate in a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Friday, May 17, 2013

M23 rebel recruits participate in a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
11 / 15
<p>M23 rebel recruits clap as they sing war songs during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

M23 rebel recruits clap as they sing war songs during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Friday, May 17, 2013

M23 rebel recruits clap as they sing war songs during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
12 / 15
<p>A M23 camp commander Major Innocent Madido inspects new recruits during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A M23 camp commander Major Innocent Madido inspects new recruits during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Friday, May 17, 2013

A M23 camp commander Major Innocent Madido inspects new recruits during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
13 / 15
<p>M23 camp commandant Major Innocent Madido speaks to new recruits at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

M23 camp commandant Major Innocent Madido speaks to new recruits at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Friday, May 17, 2013

M23 camp commandant Major Innocent Madido speaks to new recruits at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
14 / 15
<p>General Sultani Makenga of the M23 rebel speaks with new recruits at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

General Sultani Makenga of the M23 rebel speaks with new recruits at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Friday, May 17, 2013

General Sultani Makenga of the M23 rebel speaks with new recruits at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Venezuela's toilet paper shortage

Venezuela's toilet paper shortage

Next Slideshows

Venezuela's toilet paper shortage

Venezuela's toilet paper shortage

Supplies of food and other basic products have been patchy in recent months, with long lines forming at supermarkets and rushes occurring when there is news of...

May 17 2013
Ethiopia's ancient salt trails

Ethiopia's ancient salt trails

For centuries merchants have travelled to Ethiopia’s Danakil Depression, one of the hottest and harshest environments on earth, to collect salt from the surface...

May 17 2013
Joining the Russian Army

Joining the Russian Army

Russian conscripts serve a term of 12 months.

May 16 2013
David Beckham's career

David Beckham's career

David Beckham has announced he will retire from professional soccer at the end of the season.

May 16 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast