Macron takes power in France
French President Emmanuel Macron listens as Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo delivers her speech during a ceremony at the Hotel de Ville in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French President Emmanuel Macron kisses his wife Brigitte Trogneux during the handover ceremony in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to attend a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool
General view of the Elysee Palace with the red carpet in the courtyard during the handover ceremony between outgoing French President Francois Hollande and President-elect Emmanuel Macron, in Paris. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a ceremony near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool
French President Emmanuel Macron observes a minute of silence as he attends a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool
The parents of French President Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Michel Macron and Fran�oise Nogues-Macron, listen during his inauguration at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool
French President Emmanuel Macron greets people in the crowd after attending a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool
Sebastien Auziere, son of Brigitte Trogneux, pose with his wife Christelle and their chilfren as they arrive to attend the handover ceremony between French President-elect Emmanuel Macron and outgoing President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace...more
French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo walk togehter to attend a ceremony at the Hotel de Ville in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French President Emmanuel Macron escorts former President Francois Hollande who leaves after the handover ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Yoan Valat/Pool
Tiphaine Auziere, daughter of Brigitte Trogneux, and her companion Antoine Choteau arrive to attend the handover ceremony between French President-elect Emmanuel Macron and outgoing President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace in Paris....more
Laurence Auziere Jourdan, daughter of Brigitte Trogneux, her husband Guillaume and their children arrive to attend the handover ceremony between French President-elect Emmanuel Macron and outgoing President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace in...more
Rain falls as French President Emmanuel Macron stands in his car while returning from a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Etienne Laurent/Pool
French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he leaves the Hotel de Ville in Paris. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose for photographers after Macron's inauguration ceremony in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
