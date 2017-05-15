Edition:
Mon May 15, 2017

Macron takes power in France

French President Emmanuel Macron listens as Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo delivers her speech during a ceremony at the Hotel de Ville in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron waves as stands in the military command car on the Champs-Elysees to attend a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron kisses his wife Brigitte Trogneux during the handover ceremony in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to attend a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
General view of the Elysee Palace with the red carpet in the courtyard during the handover ceremony between outgoing French President Francois Hollande and President-elect Emmanuel Macron, in Paris. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a ceremony near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron observes a minute of silence as he attends a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
The parents of French President Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Michel Macron and Fran�oise Nogues-Macron, listen during his inauguration at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron greets people in the crowd after attending a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
Sebastien Auziere, son of Brigitte Trogneux, pose with his wife Christelle and their chilfren as they arrive to attend the handover ceremony between French President-elect Emmanuel Macron and outgoing President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo walk togehter to attend a ceremony at the Hotel de Ville in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron escorts former President Francois Hollande who leaves after the handover ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Yoan Valat/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
Tiphaine Auziere, daughter of Brigitte Trogneux, and her companion Antoine Choteau arrive to attend the handover ceremony between French President-elect Emmanuel Macron and outgoing President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
Laurence Auziere Jourdan, daughter of Brigitte Trogneux, her husband Guillaume and their children arrive to attend the handover ceremony between French President-elect Emmanuel Macron and outgoing President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
Rain falls as French President Emmanuel Macron stands in his car while returning from a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Etienne Laurent/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron waves as stands in the military command car on the Champs-Elysees to attend a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he leaves the Hotel de Ville in Paris. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to attend a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose for photographers after Macron's inauguration ceremony in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
