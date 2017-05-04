Macron vs Le Pen
Candidates for the 2017 presidential election, Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, pose prior to the start of a live prime-time debate in the studios of French television station France 2, and French private station TF1 in La Plaine-Saint-Denis, near...more
Marine Le Pen speaks during an interview with Reuters in Paris. In an interview with Reuters ahead of Sunday's decisive second round, Le Pen reaffirmed she wanted to take France out of the euro and said she hoped the French people would have a...more
Emmanuel Macron gestures to supporters after the first round of the French presidential election in Paris, April 23, 2017. If Macron wins Sunday's French presidential run-off, Europe's pro-EU liberals will finally have their champion. For centrists...more
Marine Le Pen waits prior to a prime-time televised debate for the candidates in La Plaine Saint-Denis, near Paris, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool
Emmanuel Macron kicks a soccer ball during a campaign visit in Sarcelles, near Paris, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Martin Bureau/Pool
Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting about international affairs with former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Paris, March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Marine Le Pen in Moscow, March 24, 2017. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS
Marine Le Pen greets supporters as she leaves after an excursion on a fishing boat during a campaign visit to the port in Grau-du-Roi, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Emmanuel Macron waves to people as he leaves his home in Paris, April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Marine Le Pen visits the meat pavilion at the Rungis international food market, near Paris, during her campaign, April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Emmanuel Macron visits the meat pavilion at the Rungis international food market, south of Paris, as part of his political campaign, April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Marine Le Pen celebrates after early results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election, in Henin-Beaumont, France, April 23, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting in Reims, March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A poster of Marine Le Pen is seen on a wall at her local headquarters in Henin-Beaumont, April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A campaign poster for Emmanuel Macron is seen ahead of a campaign rally in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Marine Le Pen refuses a headscarf for her meeting Lebanon's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian in Beirut, Lebanon, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A woman takes a selfie as Emmanuel Macron visits the university of Lille, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Marine Le Pen is framed by fireworks as she attends a political rally in Chateauroux, March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Emmanuel Macron celebrates on stage at the Parc des Expositions hall in Paris after partial results in the first round of the 2017 French presidential election, April 23, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Marine Le Pen attends a meeting focused on civil works in Paris, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a campaign rally in Les Pennes-Mirabeau near Marseille, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
