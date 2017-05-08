Edition:
Macron wins French election

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron celebrates on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

President-elect Emmanuel Macron is seen on a giant screen near the Louvre museum after results were announced. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux celebrate on the stage at his victory rally. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Supporters of French President Elect Emmanuel Macron celebrate near the Louvre museum. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Supporters of French President-elect Emmanuel Macron react after the announcement, in Marseille. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

French President elect Emmanuel Macron celebrates on stage during his victory rally. REUTERS/Thomas Samson/Pool

Marine Le Pen concedes defeat at the Chalet du Lac in the Bois de Vincennes in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at his campaign headquarters after early results. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool

Marine Le Pen concedes defeat at the Chalet du Lac in the Bois de Vincennes in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A supporter of Marine Le Pen wipes her eyes in the Chalet du Lac in the Bois de Vincennes in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Emmanuel Macron walks towards the stage at the Pyramid du Louvre Museum to give a speech to supporters after results. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

President-elect Emmanuel Macron is seen on a giant screen near the Louvre museum in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Demonstrators hold a banner which reads "social struggle" after the announcement of results, in Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

French President elect Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux celebrate on the stage REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Supporters of Emmanuel Macron celebrate near the Louvre museum. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A supporter holds a campaign poster of Emmanuel Macron and European Union flags after results were announced in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A supporter of President-elect Emmanuel Macron celebrates in Paris. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Marine Le Pen concedes defeat at the Chalet du Lac in the Bois de Vincennes in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Supporters of President-elect Emmanuel Macron celebrate near the Louvre museum. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Marine Le Pen exits a polling booth in Henin-Beaumont. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Emmanuel Macron waves from his car as he leaves his home. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Emmanuel Macron greets supporters as leaves a polling station in Le Touquet. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Marine Le Pen smiles before voting at a polling station in Henin-Beaumont. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Ballots with the names of candidates Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen near ballot boxes on the eve of the second round of the French presidential election, in Tulle. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Emmanuel Macron greets supporters as leaves a polling station in Le Touquet. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Emmanuel Macron greets supporters as leaves a polling station in Le Touquet. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Emmanuel Macron casts his ballot in Le Touquet. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool

French President Francois Hollande takes ballots as he prepares to vote in Tulle. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A man prepares to vote at a polling station in Paris. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A child looks out from a voting booth as French citizens living in the United States cast their ballots at the French Embassy in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

