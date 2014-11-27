Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 27, 2014 | 2:28pm EST

Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade

The Paddington Bear float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

The Paddington Bear float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
The Paddington Bear float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Close
1 / 30
A SpongeBob Squarepants balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

A SpongeBob Squarepants balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
A SpongeBob Squarepants balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Close
2 / 30
People react as they watch the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

People react as they watch the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
People react as they watch the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Close
3 / 30
Members of the Madison Scouts perform during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Members of the Madison Scouts perform during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
Members of the Madison Scouts perform during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Close
4 / 30
The Sponge Bob Squarepants float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

The Sponge Bob Squarepants float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
The Sponge Bob Squarepants float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Close
5 / 30
The Hello Kitty float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

The Hello Kitty float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
The Hello Kitty float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Close
6 / 30
At sunrise floats stand ready to participate in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

At sunrise floats stand ready to participate in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
At sunrise floats stand ready to participate in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Close
7 / 30
The Thomas the Tank Engine balloon floats by people on balconies during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

The Thomas the Tank Engine balloon floats by people on balconies during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
The Thomas the Tank Engine balloon floats by people on balconies during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Close
8 / 30
A clown blows a kiss during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

A clown blows a kiss during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
A clown blows a kiss during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Close
9 / 30
A Santa Claus character reacts as he makes his way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

A Santa Claus character reacts as he makes his way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
A Santa Claus character reacts as he makes his way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Close
10 / 30
The Snoopy balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

The Snoopy balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
The Snoopy balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Close
11 / 30
Gene Simmons of KISS greets spectators during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Gene Simmons of KISS greets spectators during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
Gene Simmons of KISS greets spectators during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Close
12 / 30
A participant makes his way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York.

A participant makes his way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
A participant makes his way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York.
Close
13 / 30
Clowns line up to use a porta-potty as they get ready to participate in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Clowns line up to use a porta-potty as they get ready to participate in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
Clowns line up to use a porta-potty as they get ready to participate in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Close
14 / 30
A marching band takes part in a practice session as the sun rises before the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

A marching band takes part in a practice session as the sun rises before the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
A marching band takes part in a practice session as the sun rises before the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Close
15 / 30
Performers prepare for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Performers prepare for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
Performers prepare for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Close
16 / 30
The Elf on the Shelf balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

The Elf on the Shelf balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
The Elf on the Shelf balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Close
17 / 30
A clown captain gives last minute instructions to his fellow clowns as they prepare to participate in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

A clown captain gives last minute instructions to his fellow clowns as they prepare to participate in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
A clown captain gives last minute instructions to his fellow clowns as they prepare to participate in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Close
18 / 30
A clown sits on a park bench at sunrise before the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

A clown sits on a park bench at sunrise before the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
A clown sits on a park bench at sunrise before the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Close
19 / 30
The Papa Smurf balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

The Papa Smurf balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
The Papa Smurf balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Close
20 / 30
The Elf on the Shelf balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

The Elf on the Shelf balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
The Elf on the Shelf balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Close
21 / 30
The Sea World float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York.

The Sea World float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
The Sea World float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York.
Close
22 / 30
Clowns line up to use a porta-potty as they get ready to participate in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Clowns line up to use a porta-potty as they get ready to participate in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
Clowns line up to use a porta-potty as they get ready to participate in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Close
23 / 30
The Spiderman balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

The Spiderman balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
The Spiderman balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Close
24 / 30
A man dressed as Santa Claus waves during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

A man dressed as Santa Claus waves during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
A man dressed as Santa Claus waves during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Close
25 / 30
Balloons float down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Balloons float down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
Balloons float down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Close
26 / 30
The Thomas The Tank Engine float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

The Thomas The Tank Engine float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
The Thomas The Tank Engine float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Close
27 / 30
People watch out their hotel room windows as floats make their way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York.

People watch out their hotel room windows as floats make their way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
People watch out their hotel room windows as floats make their way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York.
Close
28 / 30
The Spongebob Squarepants balloon floats by New York Police Officers during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

The Spongebob Squarepants balloon floats by New York Police Officers during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
The Spongebob Squarepants balloon floats by New York Police Officers during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Close
29 / 30
The Spiderman balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

The Spiderman balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
The Spiderman balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Protests over Ferguson continue

Protests over Ferguson continue

Next Slideshows

Protests over Ferguson continue

Protests over Ferguson continue

Demonstrations continue in Ferguson and beyond.

Nov 26 2014
Syria's al Qaeda wing

Syria's al Qaeda wing

Nusra Front fighters seize a village north of Aleppo from government troops.

Nov 26 2014
Police clear Hong Kong camp

Police clear Hong Kong camp

Riot police arrest protesters as they clear a pro-democracy camp in the bustling Mong Kok district.

Nov 26 2014
Ukraine's conflict zone

Ukraine's conflict zone

Shelling in eastern Ukraine continues, threatening a ceasefire signed in September.

Nov 26 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast