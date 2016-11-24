Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
People watch on as the Pillsbury Doughboy is deflated following the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A performance group walks past the Trump International Hotel and Tower. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A Hello Kitty float makes its way down 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Clowns dressed as sticks of butter await the commencement of the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The Elf on the Shelf balloon is carried down 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Cheerleaders perform during the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Ice Age's Scrat balloon is carried by crowds gathered on terraces along West 59th Street. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Sinclair Oil's Dino balloon is carried down Central Park West. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People watch from their balcony as the Ronald McDonald balloon is carried down Central Park West. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The West Virginia Mountaineer Marching Band await the commencement of the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A squad of New York Police Department cars follow the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People line Central Park West to watch the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A child yells from a window as a marching ban passes by. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People in costume throw paper at attendees. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The Spongebob Squarepants balloon is carried down West 59th Street. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Attendees use sanitation trucks positioned as barriers to view the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A Macy's Elf float makes its way down 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Members of the New York Police Department's Strategic Response Group watch as a person dressed as Santa Claus waves from a float. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A clown rolls past a group of protesters on the route. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The Skylanders Eruptor balloon is carried through Columbus Circle. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A marching band makes its way down 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
A Charlie Brown giant balloon makes its way down 6th Avenue during the 90th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
An Angry Bird float makes its way down 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
A man and a child observes the Elf on a Shelf float on its way down 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Macy's Elf balloons float above 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Members of the Spirit of America dance group wrap themselves against the cold ahead of the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A member of the New York Police Department's Emergency Service Unit patrols before the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People on 6th Avenue observe the parade. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Spirit of America Dance Stars make their way down 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Balloons sit on Central Park West before the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Next Slideshows
Giving thanks
Americans celebrate Thanksgiving at home and abroad.
Home for Thanksgiving
Millions of Americans embark on their annual Thanksgiving travels.
Obama awards Medals of Freedom
In one of his final acts in office, President Barack Obama awards the 2016 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Bruce Springsteen, Diana Ross, Michael Jordan and...
Pictures of the year: Animals
The most captivating animal pictures of 2016.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.