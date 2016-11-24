Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 24, 2016 | 3:50pm EST

Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade

People watch on as the Pillsbury Doughboy is deflated following the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People watch on as the Pillsbury Doughboy is deflated following the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
People watch on as the Pillsbury Doughboy is deflated following the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
1 / 30
A performance group walks past the Trump International Hotel and Tower. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A performance group walks past the Trump International Hotel and Tower. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A performance group walks past the Trump International Hotel and Tower. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
2 / 30
A Hello Kitty float makes its way down 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

A Hello Kitty float makes its way down 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A Hello Kitty float makes its way down 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Close
3 / 30
Clowns dressed as sticks of butter await the commencement of the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Clowns dressed as sticks of butter await the commencement of the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
Clowns dressed as sticks of butter await the commencement of the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
4 / 30
The Elf on the Shelf balloon is carried down 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The Elf on the Shelf balloon is carried down 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
The Elf on the Shelf balloon is carried down 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
5 / 30
Cheerleaders perform during the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Cheerleaders perform during the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
Cheerleaders perform during the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
6 / 30
Ice Age's Scrat balloon is carried by crowds gathered on terraces along West 59th Street. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Ice Age's Scrat balloon is carried by crowds gathered on terraces along West 59th Street. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
Ice Age's Scrat balloon is carried by crowds gathered on terraces along West 59th Street. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
7 / 30
Sinclair Oil's Dino balloon is carried down Central Park West. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Sinclair Oil's Dino balloon is carried down Central Park West. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
Sinclair Oil's Dino balloon is carried down Central Park West. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
8 / 30
People watch from their balcony as the Ronald McDonald balloon is carried down Central Park West. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People watch from their balcony as the Ronald McDonald balloon is carried down Central Park West. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
People watch from their balcony as the Ronald McDonald balloon is carried down Central Park West. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
9 / 30
The West Virginia Mountaineer Marching Band await the commencement of the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The West Virginia Mountaineer Marching Band await the commencement of the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
The West Virginia Mountaineer Marching Band await the commencement of the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
10 / 30
A squad of New York Police Department cars follow the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A squad of New York Police Department cars follow the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A squad of New York Police Department cars follow the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
11 / 30
People line Central Park West to watch the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People line Central Park West to watch the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
People line Central Park West to watch the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
12 / 30
A child yells from a window as a marching ban passes by. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A child yells from a window as a marching ban passes by. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A child yells from a window as a marching ban passes by. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
13 / 30
People in costume throw paper at attendees. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People in costume throw paper at attendees. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
People in costume throw paper at attendees. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
14 / 30
The Spongebob Squarepants balloon is carried down West 59th Street. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The Spongebob Squarepants balloon is carried down West 59th Street. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
The Spongebob Squarepants balloon is carried down West 59th Street. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
15 / 30
Attendees use sanitation trucks positioned as barriers to view the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Attendees use sanitation trucks positioned as barriers to view the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
Attendees use sanitation trucks positioned as barriers to view the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
16 / 30
A Macy's Elf float makes its way down 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

A Macy's Elf float makes its way down 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A Macy's Elf float makes its way down 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Close
17 / 30
Members of the New York Police Department's Strategic Response Group watch as a person dressed as Santa Claus waves from a float. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Members of the New York Police Department's Strategic Response Group watch as a person dressed as Santa Claus waves from a float. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
Members of the New York Police Department's Strategic Response Group watch as a person dressed as Santa Claus waves from a float. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
18 / 30
A clown rolls past a group of protesters on the route. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A clown rolls past a group of protesters on the route. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A clown rolls past a group of protesters on the route. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
19 / 30
The Skylanders Eruptor balloon is carried through Columbus Circle. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The Skylanders Eruptor balloon is carried through Columbus Circle. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
The Skylanders Eruptor balloon is carried through Columbus Circle. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
20 / 30
A marching band makes its way down 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

A marching band makes its way down 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A marching band makes its way down 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Close
21 / 30
A Charlie Brown giant balloon makes its way down 6th Avenue during the 90th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

A Charlie Brown giant balloon makes its way down 6th Avenue during the 90th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A Charlie Brown giant balloon makes its way down 6th Avenue during the 90th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Close
22 / 30
An Angry Bird float makes its way down 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

An Angry Bird float makes its way down 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
An Angry Bird float makes its way down 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Close
23 / 30
A man and a child observes the Elf on a Shelf float on its way down 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

A man and a child observes the Elf on a Shelf float on its way down 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A man and a child observes the Elf on a Shelf float on its way down 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Close
24 / 30
Macy's Elf balloons float above 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Macy's Elf balloons float above 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
Macy's Elf balloons float above 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Close
25 / 30
Members of the Spirit of America dance group wrap themselves against the cold ahead of the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Members of the Spirit of America dance group wrap themselves against the cold ahead of the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
Members of the Spirit of America dance group wrap themselves against the cold ahead of the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
26 / 30
A member of the New York Police Department's Emergency Service Unit patrols before the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A member of the New York Police Department's Emergency Service Unit patrols before the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A member of the New York Police Department's Emergency Service Unit patrols before the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
27 / 30
People on 6th Avenue observe the parade. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

People on 6th Avenue observe the parade. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
People on 6th Avenue observe the parade. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Close
28 / 30
Spirit of America Dance Stars make their way down 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Spirit of America Dance Stars make their way down 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
Spirit of America Dance Stars make their way down 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Close
29 / 30
Balloons sit on Central Park West before the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Balloons sit on Central Park West before the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
Balloons sit on Central Park West before the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Giving thanks

Giving thanks

Next Slideshows

Giving thanks

Giving thanks

Americans celebrate Thanksgiving at home and abroad.

Nov 24 2016
Home for Thanksgiving

Home for Thanksgiving

Millions of Americans embark on their annual Thanksgiving travels.

Nov 23 2016
Obama awards Medals of Freedom

Obama awards Medals of Freedom

In one of his final acts in office, President Barack Obama awards the 2016 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Bruce Springsteen, Diana Ross, Michael Jordan and...

Nov 22 2016
Pictures of the year: Animals

Pictures of the year: Animals

The most captivating animal pictures of 2016.

Nov 22 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast