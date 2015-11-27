Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
The "Hello Kitty" balloon proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave during the 89th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A float depicting the "Elf on a Shelf" character proceeds along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The shadow of the "Hello Kitty" balloon is seen as it moves down Central Park West. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A float depicting the Sinclair Oil dinosaur proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People watch floats make their way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A "Tom Turkey" float makes its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
New York Police Department officers stand watch from a building as a "Pillsbury Doughboy" float proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The "Toothless" float from "How to Train Your Dragon" makes its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People watch the parade from a window. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People riding bicycles make their way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Spectators wait on 6th Ave prior to the start of the parade. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An "Ice Age" float proceeds along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Members of the 610 Stompers make their way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The "Skylanders Eruptor" float makes its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A "Wiggle Worm" float proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Virginia balloon floats down Central Park South as a pigeon flies by. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Floats gather on Central Park West prior to start of the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A "Paddington Bear" float proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A worker tends to the "Skylanders Eruptor" balloon before the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A member of the Spirit of America group dances. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A float depicting the animated "Peanuts" characters Snoopy and Woodstock proceeds along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A float carrying Santa, Mrs. Claus and his elves waves to spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A marching band proceeds along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A float depicting the animated character "Thomas the Train" proceeds along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The West Chester University of Pennsylvania Golden Rams Marching Band performs. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A child watches the parade from a ladder. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A "Harold" float proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman dressed as a turkey smiles while making her way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A New York Police Department officer takes a photo with his cellphone of a holiday-themed "SpongeBob SquarePants" float above 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man on stilts poses before the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
New York Police Department officers survey 6th Ave prior to the parade. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A young spectator waits on 6th Ave before the parade. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
France remembers
The French President called on all French citizens to hang the tricolour national flag from their windows to pay tribute to the victims of the Paris attacks...
Inside Gaza's smuggling tunnels
A network of Palestinian tunnels running under Rafah is flooded by Egyptian security forces to sever what it says is smuggling route between Egypt and the Gaza...
Desperation on the Macedonia border
Hundreds of migrants try to storm the Greek-Macedonian border, tearing down part of the barbed wire at the crossing and demanding to continue their journey to...
Iran in aerospace
A look at Iran's aviation and space technologies.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.