Macy's Thanksgiving Parade
The Spiderman balloon floats down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A Pokemon Pikachu balloon float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A family in turkey hats arrives to take a seat as the sun rises over the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Cheerleaders make their way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Kermit the Frog balloon floats during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Clowns gather as the sun rises over the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Harold the Policeman balloon floats down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Dancers perform on Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The Ronald McDonald balloon floats down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The Buzz Lightyear balloon floats down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Crowds gather as the sun rises over the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Clowns gather as the sun rises over the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A balloon float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Clowns gather as the sun rises over the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Smurfs balloon floats down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Clowns gather as the sun rises over the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Mickey the Sailor balloon floats down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A Kung Fu Panda balloon float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Papa Smurf balloon float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Charlie Brown balloon float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Spongebob Squarepants balloon floats down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Police officers photograph Santa Claus as he rides on his sleigh down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York,, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Clowns gather as the sun rises over the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Hello Kitty balloon floats down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Clowns gather as the sun rises over the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A clown on stilts walks down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Clowns gather as the sun rises over the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Children wave to Santa Claus as he rides on his sleigh down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Santa Claus rides on his sleigh down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Garbage and confetti lie on the ground after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Pillsbury Doughboy balloon floats past Radio City Music Hall during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Garbage and confetti lie on the ground after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Thomas Share, a victim of Hurricane Sandy, holds up a sign while attending the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade with his family in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Confetti is left on a utility access cover after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
