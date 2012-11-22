Edition:
Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

<p>The Spiderman balloon floats down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Thursday, November 22, 2012

<p>A Pokemon Pikachu balloon float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Thursday, November 22, 2012

<p>A family in turkey hats arrives to take a seat as the sun rises over the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Thursday, November 22, 2012

<p>Cheerleaders make their way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Thursday, November 22, 2012

<p>The Kermit the Frog balloon floats during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Thursday, November 22, 2012

<p>A float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Thursday, November 22, 2012

<p>Clowns gather as the sun rises over the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Thursday, November 22, 2012

<p>The Harold the Policeman balloon floats down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Thursday, November 22, 2012

<p>Dancers perform on Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Thursday, November 22, 2012

<p>The Ronald McDonald balloon floats down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Thursday, November 22, 2012

<p>The Buzz Lightyear balloon floats down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Thursday, November 22, 2012

<p>Crowds gather as the sun rises over the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Thursday, November 22, 2012

<p>Clowns gather as the sun rises over the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Thursday, November 22, 2012

<p>A balloon float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Thursday, November 22, 2012

<p>Clowns gather as the sun rises over the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Thursday, November 22, 2012

<p>The Smurfs balloon floats down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Thursday, November 22, 2012

<p>Clowns gather as the sun rises over the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Thursday, November 22, 2012

<p>The Mickey the Sailor balloon floats down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Thursday, November 22, 2012

<p>A Kung Fu Panda balloon float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Thursday, November 22, 2012

<p>A Papa Smurf balloon float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Thursday, November 22, 2012

<p>A Charlie Brown balloon float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Thursday, November 22, 2012

<p>The Spongebob Squarepants balloon floats down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Thursday, November 22, 2012

<p>Police officers photograph Santa Claus as he rides on his sleigh down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York,, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Thursday, November 22, 2012

<p>Clowns gather as the sun rises over the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Thursday, November 22, 2012

<p>The Hello Kitty balloon floats down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Thursday, November 22, 2012

<p>Clowns gather as the sun rises over the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Thursday, November 22, 2012

<p>A clown on stilts walks down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Thursday, November 22, 2012

<p>Clowns gather as the sun rises over the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Thursday, November 22, 2012

<p>Children wave to Santa Claus as he rides on his sleigh down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Thursday, November 22, 2012

<p>Santa Claus rides on his sleigh down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Thursday, November 22, 2012

<p>Garbage and confetti lie on the ground after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Thursday, November 22, 2012

<p>The Pillsbury Doughboy balloon floats past Radio City Music Hall during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Thursday, November 22, 2012

<p>Garbage and confetti lie on the ground after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Thursday, November 22, 2012

<p>Thomas Share, a victim of Hurricane Sandy, holds up a sign while attending the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade with his family in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Thursday, November 22, 2012

<p>Confetti is left on a utility access cover after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Thursday, November 22, 2012

