Pictures | Thu May 14, 2015 | 3:55pm EDT

Mad Max: Fury Road at Cannes

Cast member Charlize Theron poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mad Max: Fury Road" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Actress Naomi Watts. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Actress Fan Bingbing. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
(L-R) Director George Miller, cast members Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Actress Isabella Rossellini (C), Jury President of Film selection "Un Certain Regard", and jury members actor Tahar Rahim, film director and actress Nadine Labaki, film directors Haifaa al-Mansour and Panos H. Koutras. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Cast member Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Jury member actress Sophie Marceau. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Cast member Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Actress Michelle Rodriguez. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Designer and former model Ines de la Fressange. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Cast member Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Afida Turner. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Cast member Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Actress Jane Seymour. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Cast member Charlize Theron and actor Sean Penn. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Model Hofit Golan (L) poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Actress Mallika Sherawat. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Actress Julianne Moore. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Actor Pierre Richard and his wife Ceyla Lacerda. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Actor Tomer Sisley. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Cast member Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Actress Naomi Watts. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Jury member film director Guillermo del Toro. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Actress Isabella Rossellini (C), Jury President of Film selection "Un Certain Regard", and jury members pose. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Actress Mallika Sherawat (L) poses with guests. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
