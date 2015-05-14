Mad Max: Fury Road at Cannes
Cast member Charlize Theron poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mad Max: Fury Road" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Naomi Watts. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actress Fan Bingbing. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
(L-R) Director George Miller, cast members Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actress Isabella Rossellini (C), Jury President of Film selection "Un Certain Regard", and jury members actor Tahar Rahim, film director and actress Nadine Labaki, film directors Haifaa al-Mansour and Panos H. Koutras. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Jury member actress Sophie Marceau. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actress Michelle Rodriguez. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Designer and former model Ines de la Fressange. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast member Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Afida Turner. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Jane Seymour. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Charlize Theron and actor Sean Penn. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Model Hofit Golan (L) poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Mallika Sherawat. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actress Julianne Moore. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actor Pierre Richard and his wife Ceyla Lacerda. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actor Tomer Sisley. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Cast member Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Naomi Watts. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Jury member film director Guillermo del Toro. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Isabella Rossellini (C), Jury President of Film selection "Un Certain Regard", and jury members pose. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Mallika Sherawat (L) poses with guests. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
