Thu Apr 3, 2014

Mad Men premiere

<p>Cast member Jon Hamm poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Thursday, April 03, 2014

<p>Cast member Christina Hendricks poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Cast member Elisabeth Moss poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Thursday, April 03, 2014

<p>Cast member January Jones poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Thursday, April 03, 2014

<p>Cast member Vincent Kartheiser poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Thursday, April 03, 2014

<p>Cast member Jessica Pare poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Thursday, April 03, 2014

<p>Cast member Christina Hendricks poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Thursday, April 03, 2014

<p>Cast member Kiernan Shipka poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Thursday, April 03, 2014

<p>Cast member Elisabeth Moss poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Thursday, April 03, 2014

<p>Cast member January Jones poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Thursday, April 03, 2014

<p>Cast member Jessica Pare poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Thursday, April 03, 2014

<p>Creator of the show Matthew Weiner poses with cast member Christina Hendricks at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Thursday, April 03, 2014

<p>Creator of the show Matthew Weiner (L) poses with cast member Jon Hamm at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Thursday, April 03, 2014

<p>Cast member Jon Hamm poses with co-stars (from L-R) Kiernan Shipka, Jessica Pare, Elisabeth Moss, January Jones and Christina Hendricks at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Thursday, April 03, 2014

<p>Creator of the show Matthew Weiner and his wife Linda Brettler pose at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Thursday, April 03, 2014

