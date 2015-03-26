Mad Men's Black and Red Ball
Jon Hamm. He was part of a star-studded line up to walk the red carpet in Los Angeles on Wednesday for the black tie premiere of Mad Men's final episodes. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Christina Hendricks. For many the evening was bittersweet, offering the stars a chance to look back with nostalgia at a show that helped define a golden age of television. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
January Jones. Though he refused to comment on it, Jon Hamm - who plays the dapper ad man Don Draper - looked well and rested after reportedly completing a treatment program for alcohol abuse. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
John Slattery said of finishing the series: "It was kind of exhausting. By the time we got through the final day, everyone was kind of wrung out." REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kiernan Shipka. Jon Hamm said of the series: "We were kind of an interesting show to appear on the landscape in 2007, on a network that people were not sure was AMC or A&E. So, it was an original bit of programming and exciting. There was social...more
Robert Morse. The start of Mad Men's final episodes will premiere in the U.S. on AMC from April 15. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Show creator Matthew Weiner and his wife Linda Brettler. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Vincent Kartheiser. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Christina Hendricks said of her character: "She was an extraordinary character to play and I loved that she changed so much. As an actress it gave you so much to do -- new discoveries, nothing ever got boring, it was always exciting." REUTERS/Danny...more
Christina Hendricks poses while a woman (L) takes away a part of her dress to reveal a new look. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kiernan Shipka. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Beth Behrs. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Alyssa Sutherland. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Show creator Matthew Weiner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Michael Gladis (L) and Rich Sommer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Bryan Batt. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Patricia Heaton pretends to kiss a photo of Jon Hamm. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kevin Rahm and Amy Lonkar Rahm. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jared Harris kisses his wife Allegra Riggio. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Producer Robert Towne. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Beth Behrs. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Show creator Matthew Weiner waves while Jon Hamm and Robert Morse pose together in the background. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Jon Cryer (R) and Lisa Joyner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Television personality Chris Hardwick and actress Lydia Hearst. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jon Hamm. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
