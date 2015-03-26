Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 26, 2015 | 1:05pm EDT

Mad Men's Black and Red Ball

Jon Hamm. He was part of a star-studded line up to walk the red carpet in Los Angeles on Wednesday for the black tie premiere of Mad Men's final episodes. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jon Hamm. He was part of a star-studded line up to walk the red carpet in Los Angeles on Wednesday for the black tie premiere of Mad Men's final episodes. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Jon Hamm. He was part of a star-studded line up to walk the red carpet in Los Angeles on Wednesday for the black tie premiere of Mad Men's final episodes. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
1 / 25
Christina Hendricks. For many the evening was bittersweet, offering the stars a chance to look back with nostalgia at a show that helped define a golden age of television. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Christina Hendricks. For many the evening was bittersweet, offering the stars a chance to look back with nostalgia at a show that helped define a golden age of television. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Christina Hendricks. For many the evening was bittersweet, offering the stars a chance to look back with nostalgia at a show that helped define a golden age of television. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
2 / 25
January Jones. Though he refused to comment on it, Jon Hamm - who plays the dapper ad man Don Draper - looked well and rested after reportedly completing a treatment program for alcohol abuse. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

January Jones. Though he refused to comment on it, Jon Hamm - who plays the dapper ad man Don Draper - looked well and rested after reportedly completing a treatment program for alcohol abuse. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
January Jones. Though he refused to comment on it, Jon Hamm - who plays the dapper ad man Don Draper - looked well and rested after reportedly completing a treatment program for alcohol abuse. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
3 / 25
John Slattery said of finishing the series: "It was kind of exhausting. By the time we got through the final day, everyone was kind of wrung out." REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

John Slattery said of finishing the series: "It was kind of exhausting. By the time we got through the final day, everyone was kind of wrung out." REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
John Slattery said of finishing the series: "It was kind of exhausting. By the time we got through the final day, everyone was kind of wrung out." REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
4 / 25
Kiernan Shipka. Jon Hamm said of the series: "We were kind of an interesting show to appear on the landscape in 2007, on a network that people were not sure was AMC or A&E. So, it was an original bit of programming and exciting. There was social relevance and some fashion stuff and some political stuff, some cultural stuff. It was fun, fun to watch." REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kiernan Shipka. Jon Hamm said of the series: "We were kind of an interesting show to appear on the landscape in 2007, on a network that people were not sure was AMC or A&E. So, it was an original bit of programming and exciting. There was social...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Kiernan Shipka. Jon Hamm said of the series: "We were kind of an interesting show to appear on the landscape in 2007, on a network that people were not sure was AMC or A&E. So, it was an original bit of programming and exciting. There was social relevance and some fashion stuff and some political stuff, some cultural stuff. It was fun, fun to watch." REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
5 / 25
Robert Morse. The start of Mad Men's final episodes will premiere in the U.S. on AMC from April 15. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Robert Morse. The start of Mad Men's final episodes will premiere in the U.S. on AMC from April 15. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Robert Morse. The start of Mad Men's final episodes will premiere in the U.S. on AMC from April 15. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
6 / 25
Show creator Matthew Weiner and his wife Linda Brettler. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Show creator Matthew Weiner and his wife Linda Brettler. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Show creator Matthew Weiner and his wife Linda Brettler. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
7 / 25
Vincent Kartheiser. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Vincent Kartheiser. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Vincent Kartheiser. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
8 / 25
Christina Hendricks said of her character: "She was an extraordinary character to play and I loved that she changed so much. As an actress it gave you so much to do -- new discoveries, nothing ever got boring, it was always exciting." REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Christina Hendricks said of her character: "She was an extraordinary character to play and I loved that she changed so much. As an actress it gave you so much to do -- new discoveries, nothing ever got boring, it was always exciting." REUTERS/Danny...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Christina Hendricks said of her character: "She was an extraordinary character to play and I loved that she changed so much. As an actress it gave you so much to do -- new discoveries, nothing ever got boring, it was always exciting." REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
9 / 25
Christina Hendricks poses while a woman (L) takes away a part of her dress to reveal a new look. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Christina Hendricks poses while a woman (L) takes away a part of her dress to reveal a new look. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Christina Hendricks poses while a woman (L) takes away a part of her dress to reveal a new look. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
10 / 25
Kiernan Shipka. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kiernan Shipka. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Kiernan Shipka. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
11 / 25
Beth Behrs. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Beth Behrs. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Beth Behrs. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
12 / 25
Alyssa Sutherland. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Alyssa Sutherland. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Alyssa Sutherland. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
13 / 25
Show creator Matthew Weiner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Show creator Matthew Weiner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Show creator Matthew Weiner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
14 / 25
Michael Gladis (L) and Rich Sommer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Michael Gladis (L) and Rich Sommer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Michael Gladis (L) and Rich Sommer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
15 / 25
Bryan Batt. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Bryan Batt. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Bryan Batt. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
16 / 25
Patricia Heaton pretends to kiss a photo of Jon Hamm. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Patricia Heaton pretends to kiss a photo of Jon Hamm. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Patricia Heaton pretends to kiss a photo of Jon Hamm. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
17 / 25
Kevin Rahm and Amy Lonkar Rahm. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kevin Rahm and Amy Lonkar Rahm. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Kevin Rahm and Amy Lonkar Rahm. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
18 / 25
Jared Harris kisses his wife Allegra Riggio. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jared Harris kisses his wife Allegra Riggio. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Jared Harris kisses his wife Allegra Riggio. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
19 / 25
Producer Robert Towne. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Producer Robert Towne. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Producer Robert Towne. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
20 / 25
Beth Behrs. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Beth Behrs. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Beth Behrs. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
21 / 25
Show creator Matthew Weiner waves while Jon Hamm and Robert Morse pose together in the background. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Show creator Matthew Weiner waves while Jon Hamm and Robert Morse pose together in the background. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Show creator Matthew Weiner waves while Jon Hamm and Robert Morse pose together in the background. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
22 / 25
Actor Jon Cryer (R) and Lisa Joyner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor Jon Cryer (R) and Lisa Joyner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Actor Jon Cryer (R) and Lisa Joyner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
23 / 25
Television personality Chris Hardwick and actress Lydia Hearst. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Television personality Chris Hardwick and actress Lydia Hearst. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Television personality Chris Hardwick and actress Lydia Hearst. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
24 / 25
Jon Hamm. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jon Hamm. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Jon Hamm. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Jolie has ovaries removed

Jolie has ovaries removed

Next Slideshows

Jolie has ovaries removed

Jolie has ovaries removed

Oscar-winning film star Angelina Jolie said she has had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed to avoid the risk of ovarian cancer, the disease that killed her...

Mar 24 2015
Dolce & Gabbana designs

Dolce & Gabbana designs

Outraged celebrities tore into Italian fashion designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana after Dolce described children born to gay couples through fertility...

Mar 16 2015
The Duchess of Downton Abbey

The Duchess of Downton Abbey

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits the set of Downton Abbey.

Mar 12 2015
Offbeat runways

Offbeat runways

Unconventional runways in the fashion world.

Mar 11 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast