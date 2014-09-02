Edition:
Made In America

Kanye West performs during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Attendees dance during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Devon Mahlin (C) gathers with friends at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A woman, who according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy, is intoxicated, sits after she was handcuffed by the authorities during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Attendees are covered in cake thrown from the stage by electro house musician Steve Aoki during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Musician John Mayer performs during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Janine Rivera cools off at a misting station during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Revellers watch the Kanye West performance at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
J. Cole performs at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Raphael Drummond is photographed by friends in a frame at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A woman uses a hula hoop as the National's performance is projected on the main stage screens at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Charity Smith and Krystle Buckman pose for a photo at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
John Mayer performs during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A woman wearing an outfit with the U.S. flag design sleeps on a curb at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Musician Juanes performs during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Shane Wallace (R) sits on a rock after the final Kanye West performance as hundreds of other attendees depart from the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Big Daddy Kane performs at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Revellers lounge on the lawn in between acts at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Electro house musician Steve Aoki performs during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Women dance to the Steve Aoki performance at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Jasmine Lilly and Morgan Johnson (C and 2nd R) dance and sing along while Kanye West performs as the finale on day one of the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Crowds dance during the J. Cole performance at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Kanye West performs as the finale on day one of the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Burning Man Festival

Burning Man Festival

Next Slideshows

Burning Man Festival

Burning Man Festival

Scenes from this year's Burning Man festival in Nevada.

Aug 31 2014
The Jolie-Pitt family album

The Jolie-Pitt family album

Growing up with Brad and Angelina.

Aug 28 2014
Brangelina get married

Brangelina get married

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were married Saturday in France, a spokesman for the couple says.

Aug 28 2014
Emmy afterparty

Emmy afterparty

How the stars spent the rest of the evening.

Aug 26 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

