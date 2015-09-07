Edition:
Made In America music fest

A couple lies down and smokes during the fourth annual Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
Lights are projected into the sky during a performance by Axwell & Ingrosso at the fourth annual Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
The Weeknd performs during the fourth annual Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
Front row attendees wait for the Beyonce performance during the Made in America music festival in Philadelphia, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
Halsey performs during the fourth annual Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
Revelers climb trees and dance to Claude Vonstroke during the fourth annual Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
Nick Jonas performs during the Made in America music festival in Philadelphia, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
Attendees dance during the Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
Santigold performs during the fourth annual Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
Revelers take selfies during the Made in America music festival in Philadelphia, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
Lusso Brown, 26, (C) waits in line to audition for the FOX television show "Empire" during the fourth annual Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
J. Cole performs during the fourth annual Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
Kaline Hamadi and Rami Zein (R) huddle by the phone charging lockers during the Made in America music festival in Philadelphia, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
Luke Miller of The Struts performs during the fourth annual Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
Revelers dance to the Vic Mensa performance during the Made in America music festival in Philadelphia, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
Fabolous performs during the fourth annual Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
A couple walks hand-in-hand while attending the fourth annual Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
Modest Mouse performs during the Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
A woman walks through the crowds during the fourth annual Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
Attendees ride the vertigo during the fourth annual Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
Vic Mensa performs during the fourth annual Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
Young Rising Sons performs during the fourth annual Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
