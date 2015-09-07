Made In America music fest
A couple lies down and smokes during the fourth annual Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Lights are projected into the sky during a performance by Axwell & Ingrosso at the fourth annual Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
The Weeknd performs during the fourth annual Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Front row attendees wait for the Beyonce performance during the Made in America music festival in Philadelphia, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Halsey performs during the fourth annual Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revelers climb trees and dance to Claude Vonstroke during the fourth annual Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Nick Jonas performs during the Made in America music festival in Philadelphia, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Attendees dance during the Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Santigold performs during the fourth annual Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revelers take selfies during the Made in America music festival in Philadelphia, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Lusso Brown, 26, (C) waits in line to audition for the FOX television show "Empire" during the fourth annual Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
J. Cole performs during the fourth annual Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Kaline Hamadi and Rami Zein (R) huddle by the phone charging lockers during the Made in America music festival in Philadelphia, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Luke Miller of The Struts performs during the fourth annual Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revelers dance to the Vic Mensa performance during the Made in America music festival in Philadelphia, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Fabolous performs during the fourth annual Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A couple walks hand-in-hand while attending the fourth annual Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Modest Mouse performs during the Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A woman walks through the crowds during the fourth annual Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Attendees ride the vertigo during the fourth annual Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Vic Mensa performs during the fourth annual Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Young Rising Sons performs during the fourth annual Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
