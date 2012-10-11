Madonna on tour
Madonna performs at Staples Center as part of her MDNA world tour in Los Angeles, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at O2 World in Berlin, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Madonna performs during a concert for her MDNA world tour at the Stade de France Stadium in Saint-Denis, near Paris, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Madonna performs on stage as part of her MDNA tour at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland July 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Madonna performs during a concert for her MDNA world tour at the Stade de France Stadium in Saint-Denis, near Paris, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Madonna performs on stage with dancers as part of her MDNA tour at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland July 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Madonna performs during a concert for her MDNA world tour at the Stade de France Stadium in Saint-Denis, near Paris, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Madonna performs during the opening concert of her MDNA world tour at Ramat Gan stadium near Tel Aviv, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at O2 World in Berlin, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Madonna performs during her first concert in Abu Dhabi, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Job
Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at O2 World in Berlin, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Madonna performs at Staples Center as part of her MDNA world tour in Los Angeles, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at O2 World in Berlin, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Madonna performs at Staples Center as part of her MDNA world tour in Los Angeles, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
