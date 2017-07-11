Edition:
Madonna opens hospital wing in Malawi

Madonna embraces her adopted son, David Banda ahead of the opening of the Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi.

Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Madonna sits with her adopted children during the opening of Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi.

Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Madonna reacts during the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi.

Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Madonna reacts during the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi.

Tuesday, July 11, 2017
People are seen outside during the opening of the Mercy James hospital, a hospital named after one of Madonna's adopted child, Mercy James, in Blantyre, Malawi.

Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Madonna reacts during the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi.

Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Women sing before the opening of the Mercy James hospital, a hospital named after one of Madonna's adopted child, Mercy James, in Blantyre, Malawi.

Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Madonna reacts during the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantye, Malawi.

Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Madonna reacts during the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi.

Tuesday, July 11, 2017
