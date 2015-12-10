Madonna's Paris tour

A still image from a video shows singer Madonna (C) giving an impromptu street concert at the Place de la Republique in Paris December 10, 2015, the site of massed tributes for the victims of the recent Paris attacks. Madonna performed John Lennon's...more

A still image from a video shows singer Madonna (C) giving an impromptu street concert at the Place de la Republique in Paris December 10, 2015, the site of massed tributes for the victims of the recent Paris attacks. Madonna performed John Lennon's 'Imagine' and her song 'Ghosttown', accompanied just by a guitar in the middle of the cold night. REUTERS TV

