Madrid Fashion Week
A model presents a creation from Maya Hansen's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A model presents a creation from Maya Hansen's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Models present creations from The 2nd Skin Co.'s Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A model presenting a creation from The 2nd Skin Co.'s Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A model presents a creation from Devota & Lomba's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A model presents a creation from Jorge Vazquez's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A model presents a creation from Alvarno's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A model presents a creation from Esther Noriega's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Models present creations from Esther Noriega's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A model presents a creation from Esther Noriega's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Models present creations from Maria Escote's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A model presents a creation from Roberto Torretta's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A model presents a creation from Juanjo Oliva's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A model presents a creation from Juanjo Oliva's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Models present creations from Hannibal Laguna's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A model presenting a creation from Hannibal Laguna's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A model presenting a creation from Hannibal Laguna's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A model presents a creation from Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A model presents a creation from Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A model presents a creation from Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada (C) gestures at the end of her fashion show. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A model is reflected on a mirror as she gets made up during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A model presents a creation from Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A model presents a creation from Davidelfin's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A model presents a creation from Davidelfin's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A model presents a creation from Davidelfin's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A dancer performs as he presents a creation from Francis Montesinos' Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Dancers perform as they present creations from Francis Montesinos' Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A model presents a creation from Francis Montesinos' Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A model presents a creation from Francis Montesinos' Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Models present creations from Angel Schlesser's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Models present creations from Angel Schlesser's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A model presents a creation from Duyos' Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A model presents a creation from Duyos' Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A model presents a creation from Hannibal Laguna's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Next Slideshows
Best of New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.
Best of Berlinale
Highlights from the International Film Festival in Berlin.
Best of the Grammy Awards
Highlights from the Grammy Awards.
Grammy Awards red carpet
Fashion and style from the Grammy Awards arrivals.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.