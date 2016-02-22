Edition:
Madrid Fashion Week

A model presents a creation from Maya Hansen's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
A model presents a creation from Maya Hansen's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
Models present creations from The 2nd Skin Co.'s Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
A model presenting a creation from The 2nd Skin Co.'s Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
A model presents a creation from Devota & Lomba's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
A model presents a creation from Jorge Vazquez's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
A model presents a creation from Alvarno's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
A model presents a creation from Esther Noriega's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Models present creations from Esther Noriega's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
A model presents a creation from Esther Noriega's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Models present creations from Maria Escote's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
A model presents a creation from Roberto Torretta's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
A model presents a creation from Juanjo Oliva's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A model presents a creation from Juanjo Oliva's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
Models present creations from Hannibal Laguna's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A model presenting a creation from Hannibal Laguna's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A model presenting a creation from Hannibal Laguna's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A model presents a creation from Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A model presents a creation from Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A model presents a creation from Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
Designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada (C) gestures at the end of her fashion show. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A model is reflected on a mirror as she gets made up during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A model presents a creation from Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A model presents a creation from Davidelfin's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A model presents a creation from Davidelfin's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A model presents a creation from Davidelfin's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A dancer performs as he presents a creation from Francis Montesinos' Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
Dancers perform as they present creations from Francis Montesinos' Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A model presents a creation from Francis Montesinos' Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A model presents a creation from Francis Montesinos' Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
Models present creations from Angel Schlesser's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
Models present creations from Angel Schlesser's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A model presents a creation from Duyos' Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A model presents a creation from Duyos' Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A model presents a creation from Hannibal Laguna's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
