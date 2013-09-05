Madrid: Olympic hopeful
A Spanish flag hangs from the balcony of a building under repair in Madrid June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A man walks past under colorful umbrellas in Getafe, outskirts of Madrid, August 1, 2013. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A woman tries to hang on a bull sculpture outside Madrid's Las Ventas bullring July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A performer dressed as Jesus Christ stands next to a man using an ATM machine in Madrid September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Patricia Tapia pauses during an interview with Reuters in her almost empty home in Madrid February 28, 2012. Tapia, an immigrant from Ecuador, says she became unemployed in November 2010 and could not make her mortgage payments so was served an...more
Spanish flamenco dancer and choreographer Yolanda Gavino (L) performs during a media rehearsal of her latest show "Lola" at Madrid's Nuevo Apolo theater March 15, 2007. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the winning goal against Manchester City during their Champions League Group D soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
A man dressed as a clown and pointing a toy gun jokes with musicians during the "Parade of the giants and the big heads" as part of San Isidro festivities in Madrid May 11, 2011. San Isidro, or Saint Isidore, is Madrid's patron saint as well as...more
Passengers stand inside a metro during a strike in Madrid September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A young penitent waits for the start of the procession of the 'Santisimo Cristo de los Alabarderos' brotherhood during Holy Week in Madrid, April 22, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A dancer from the Imperial Russian Ballet company tapes her feet before a media rehearsal of "Sleeping Beauty" at Madrid's Nuevo Teatro Alcala theater December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People are silhouetted as they point out while walking past Madrid's Town Hall March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People wait for the start of the procession of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, in Madrid August 7, 2013. Catholics believe that if they pray to Saint Cajetan and take a flower or parsley from the float...more
A man reads newspapers in Madrid December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Children play in a bathtub in the shanty town settlement of "El Gallinero" on the outskirts of Madrid October 25, 2010. Several hundred Romanian gypsies live in "El Gallinero", just 15 km (9 miles) away from Madrid's center. REUTERS/Susana Vera more
Tourists hold umbrellas in the Plaza Mayor during snowfall in Madrid, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Drag Queen Barbie Lopez performs at "A different life" bookstore during "The Night of the Books" festival in Madrid April 23, 2010. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Spain's Princess Letizia (L) looks on as a member of the honor guard is assisted after passing out during a parade before the arrival of Britain's Prince Charles at the Pardo Palace outside Madrid, March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A transvestite heads to the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People watching a Corpus Christi procession during Corpus Christi day, argue with a demonstrator (L) as he tries to blow a horn during a protest against Spain's bailout at La Constitucion square in Malaga, southern Spain, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jon...more
A man walks past the empty terrace of a restaurant in Madrid April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An actress performs as Marilyn Monroe during Carnival celebrations in Madrid February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A tour bus drives past the Royal Palace in Madrid August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
People visit the interior of the Madrid train bombing memorial outside Atocha station during the sixth anniversary of the attacks in central Madrid March 11, 2008. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A view of the capital city is pictured at dusk from the 53rd floor of the PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Tower in Madrid, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
