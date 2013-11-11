Madrid on strike
A gas deliveryman walks near an abandoned armchair in central Madrid November 11, 2013. Spain's labor unions called for an indefinite strike in Spain's capital since Tuesday for the street cleaning and park maintenance sectors in protest against...more
A gas deliveryman walks near an abandoned armchair in central Madrid November 11, 2013. Spain's labor unions called for an indefinite strike in Spain's capital since Tuesday for the street cleaning and park maintenance sectors in protest against announced layoffs that could affect over a thousand municipal workers, according to local media. REUTERS/Juan Medina
People walk past garbage strewn on the pavement during almost a week of indefinite strike by street cleaners in central Madrid November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
People walk past garbage strewn on the pavement during almost a week of indefinite strike by street cleaners in central Madrid November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A man walks past garbage strewn on the pavement during almost a week of indefinite strike by street cleaners in central Madrid November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A man walks past garbage strewn on the pavement during almost a week of indefinite strike by street cleaners in central Madrid November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
An old nun brushes garbage strewn on the pavement from the entrance of her convent during the fourth day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners in central Madrid, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
An old nun brushes garbage strewn on the pavement from the entrance of her convent during the fourth day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners in central Madrid, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A worker covering essential services blows paper and trash strewn on the pavement outside Madrid's Town Hall after a demonstration against layoffs and salary cuts during an indefinite strike by street cleaners in Madrid November 11, 2013....more
A worker covering essential services blows paper and trash strewn on the pavement outside Madrid's Town Hall after a demonstration against layoffs and salary cuts during an indefinite strike by street cleaners in Madrid November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A woman passes by a Bankia bank branch during a protest in Madrid, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A woman passes by a Bankia bank branch during a protest in Madrid, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A woman looks at garbage strewn about on the pavement on the first day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners in central Madrid, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A woman looks at garbage strewn about on the pavement on the first day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners in central Madrid, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A garbage bin blocks the path of a city bus on the first day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners and park maintenance workers in Madrid, November 5, 2013. . REUTERS/Susana Vera
A garbage bin blocks the path of a city bus on the first day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners and park maintenance workers in Madrid, November 5, 2013. . REUTERS/Susana Vera
Cleaning workers burn garbage during a protest in Madrid November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Cleaning workers burn garbage during a protest in Madrid November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Picketers empty out a garbage bin on the street on the first day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners and park maintenance workers in Madrid, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Picketers empty out a garbage bin on the street on the first day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners and park maintenance workers in Madrid, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Spanish police remove recycling bins that were blocking a street on the first day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners and park maintenance workers in Madrid, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Spanish police remove recycling bins that were blocking a street on the first day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners and park maintenance workers in Madrid, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A protester burns a General Workers Union (UGT) flag during a protest at Madrid's Puerta del Sol square November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A protester burns a General Workers Union (UGT) flag during a protest at Madrid's Puerta del Sol square November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A woman recycles a bottle in a turned over glass recycling bin on the first day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners and park maintenance workers in Madrid, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A woman recycles a bottle in a turned over glass recycling bin on the first day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners and park maintenance workers in Madrid, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Workers covering essential services walk past garbage lying on the street on the first day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners and park maintenance workers in Madrid, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Workers covering essential services walk past garbage lying on the street on the first day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners and park maintenance workers in Madrid, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A picketer empties out a garbage can on the street on the first day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners and park maintenance workers in central Madrid, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A picketer empties out a garbage can on the street on the first day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners and park maintenance workers in central Madrid, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Spanish police remove recycling bins that were blocking a street on the first day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners and park maintenance workers in Madrid, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Spanish police remove recycling bins that were blocking a street on the first day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners and park maintenance workers in Madrid, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A cyclist rides through garbage strewn about on the pavement on the first day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners in central Madrid, November 5, 2013. SREUTERS/Sergio Perez
A cyclist rides through garbage strewn about on the pavement on the first day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners in central Madrid, November 5, 2013. SREUTERS/Sergio Perez
A picketer empties out garbage on a playground on the first day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners and park maintenance workers in Madrid, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A picketer empties out garbage on a playground on the first day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners and park maintenance workers in Madrid, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Cleaning workers burn garbage during a protest in Madrid November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Cleaning workers burn garbage during a protest in Madrid November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Cleaning workers burn garbage during a protest in Madrid November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Cleaning workers burn garbage during a protest in Madrid November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Garbage flies next to Spanish National Police officers on the first day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners in central Madrid, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Garbage flies next to Spanish National Police officers on the first day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners in central Madrid, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Protesters throw cleaning worker jackets in a fire during a protest at Madrid's Puerta del Sol square November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Protesters throw cleaning worker jackets in a fire during a protest at Madrid's Puerta del Sol square November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Garbage lies strewn about on the pavement on the first day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners in central Madrid, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Garbage lies strewn about on the pavement on the first day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners in central Madrid, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A man walks past garbage strewn about on the pavement on the first day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners in central Madrid, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A man walks past garbage strewn about on the pavement on the first day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners in central Madrid, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A man looks at a fire during a protest in Madrid November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A man looks at a fire during a protest in Madrid November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Next Slideshows
Remembering the veterans
Remembrance ceremonies around the world.
Assad attacks Aleppo
Syrian forces attack a strategic rebel military base near Aleppo.
Israelis living in Berlin
Portraits of Israeli Jewish residents living in Berlin, Germany.
Pushkar camel fair
Many international and domestic tourists throng to Pushkar to witness one of the most colorful and popular fairs in India. Thousands of animals, mainly camels,...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.