Madrid's food banks

Toni Trigo picks up the mattress where her oldest daughter, Leila, spent the night, as her other children, Dunia and Elias, share another mattress next to their father Majid in a bedroom where the whole family sleeps at Trigo's parents' in Madrid, November 25, 2013. Toni Trigo, her husband Majid Mnissar and their three children received food from the Tetuan food bank from October 2013 until a few weeks ago. Before Spain's economic crisis, Toni was employed as a geriatric assistant and Majid was a machinist. In 2009, Majid lost his job and Toni had to support the family on the 690 euros she made a month, with their rent taking up 650 euros. "Either we stopped making the rent payments or we stopped eating. I couldn't let my children go hungry", Trigo said. Soon after, she too lost her job and the family was evicted from their flat in 2010. They have been living at Trigo's parents' two-bedroom apartment ever since. Trigo heard about the Tetuan food bank in October, when she went to try and stop the eviction of an acquaintance of her husband, who was a recipient of the bank. "It is not easy to stand outside a supermarket asking people to donate. But it has helped us put food on the table all these months," said Trigo. REUTERS/Susana Vera