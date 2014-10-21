Madrid's vanishing Roma camp
Cercel Giorgi looks at the remains of his nephew's shack after it was demolished in the shanty town settlement of 'El Gallinero', in the outskirts of Madrid October 21, 2014. Two shacks, both belonging to the Giorgi family, were torn down under the...more
Dishes belonging to Ionel Giorgi and his family are seen broken on the ground next to remains of his shack after it was demolished in the shanty town settlement of 'El Gallinero', in the outskirts of Madrid, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Children play with the equipment of a Spanish police officer making rounds in the shanty town settlement of El Gallinero, October 21, 2014. Several hundred Roma live in precarious conditions, without running water or sewage services, in 'El...more
A cat walks past a woman making lunch in the shanty town settlement of 'El Gallinero' in the outskirts of Madrid, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A child gestures to the camera as he is pushed around by a relative in his toy car in the shanty town settlement of 'El Gallinero' in the outskirts of Madrid, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A man sits on the remains of Ionel Giorgi's shack after it was demolished in the shanty town settlement of El Gallinero October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Dolls hang next to blankets recovered from Maradona Giorgi's shack after it was demolished in the shanty town settlement of El Gallinero October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Children watch as a neighbor gets his hair shaved in the shanty town settlement of "El Gallinero", in the outskirts of Madrid, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A girl sits on a bed frame after her family's shack was demolished in the shanty town settlement of "El Gallinero", in the outskirts of Madrid, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
(L-R) Mariana Marin sits with her daughter-in-law Alina Holban and daughter Rebeca Marin, surrounded by Mariana Marin's belongings after her shack was demolished in the shanty town settlement of "El Gallinero", in the outskirts of Madrid April 9,...more
A relative of Studenta Gheorghe reacts as she sits with her son next to Gheorghe's belongings after Gheorghe's shack was demolished in the shanty town settlement of "El Gallinero", in the outskirts of Madrid December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Andres Navarro Vargas plays the guitar outside the shack of his mother Maria Jose Vargas Saavedra (L) in Madrid December 3, 2013. Navarro Vargas belonged to one of 13 families at risk of having their homes demolished by orders of Madrid's Town Hall....more
Marta Raducan, 3, chews on a bone as her mother Daniela cleans away the dishes after lunch at their kitchen in the shanty town settlement of El Gallinero, in the outskirts of Madrid November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Inhabitants of the shanty town settlement of El Gallinero, watch fireworks set off by community advocates to mark Universal Children's Day in the outskirts of Madrid November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Children stand next to empty water containers in a supermarket cart in the shanty town settlement of "El Gallinero", in the outskirts of Madrid June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Riot policemen prevent residents from entering their home as it is targeted for demolition in the shanty town settlement of "El Gallinero", in the outskirts of Madrid June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Giorgi Placintario caresses his nephew's puppy "Leo" as he sits next to the few belongings he was able to salvage before his shack was demolished in the shanty town settlement of "El Gallinero", in the outskirts of Madrid June 18, 2013....more
A boy reacts as he stands next riot policemen while an excavator demolishes a relative's shack in the shanty town settlement of "El Gallinero", in the outskirts of Madrid, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A member of a Roma community looks as an excavator demolishes a neighbour's shack in the shanty town settlement of "El Gallinero", in the outskirts of Madrid June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Maria poses with her grandchildren Leon, Samuel and Diana at the family's hut in the shanty town settlement of "El Gallinero", in the outskirts of Madrid June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A girl from a Roma community drinks water from a bottle, as she sits next to water containers, in the shanty town settlement of "El Gallinero", in the outskirts of Madrid June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Marta Bucurestean watches television after waking up at her family's hut in the Roma settlement of "El Gallinero", on the outskirts of Madrid April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A boy of the Roma community looks at policemen in riot gear as an excavator demolishes a neighbor's shack in the shanty town settlement of "El Gallinero", in the outskirts of Madrid April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Residents of the Roma settlement of "El Gallinero", look out for police upon hearing rumors that two shacks had been scheduled for demolition, on the outskirts of Madrid, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Five-year-old Moises Stefan searches for the remote control underneath the family's bed as his sister Marta, 2, sleeps at the Roma settlement of "El Gallinero", in the outskirts of Madrid November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Irlanda Stefan, 8, has her grandmother Lucia wash her head, as she takes a bath in their hut in the shanty town settlement of "El Gallinero", in the outskirts of Madrid June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Girls run to catch up on a dance parade organized by community advocates on the streets of the Roma settlement of "El Gallinero", in the outskirts of Madrid November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Men play a game of remi at the Roma settlement of "El Gallinero", in the outskirts of Madrid November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A woman dances with a white sheet during a dance parade organized by community advocates on the streets of the Roma settlement of "El Gallinero", in the outskirts of Madrid November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Six-year-old Abel watches from his window as an excavator demolishes a neighbor's shack in the shanty town settlement of "El Gallinero" on the outskirts of Madrid October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A man tries to clear debris from a demolished shack in the shanty town settlement of "El Gallinero" in the outskirts of Madrid October 25, 2010. REUTERS/Susana Vera
