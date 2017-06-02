Edition:
Maduro's supporters

Presidential Guard soldiers wave a Venezuelan flag on the roof of a building, during a gathering of supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, outside Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Supporters of President Nicolas Maduro rally to support him as a painting representing him is seen in the background in Caracas, Venezuela, May 8, 2017 REUTERS/Marco Bello

Supporters of President Nicolas Maduro rally to support him as a painting representing him is seen in the background in Caracas, Venezuela, May 8, 2017 REUTERS/Marco Bello
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro participate in a rally in support of the National Constituent Assembly in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro participate in a rally in support of the National Constituent Assembly in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Pro-government supporters attend a gathering with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro outside the National Electoral Council (CNE) where he presented his proposal to set up a National Constituent Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Pro-government supporters attend a gathering with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro outside the National Electoral Council (CNE) where he presented his proposal to set up a National Constituent Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds banner with a picture of the Venezuelan Constitution of 1999 during a rally in support the reform of new reform of constitution in downtown Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds banner with a picture of the Venezuelan Constitution of 1999 during a rally in support the reform of new reform of constitution in downtown Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Government supporters attend a rally in support of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Government supporters attend a rally in support of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Supporters of President Nicolas Maduro rally to support him while carrying pictures of late Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Supporters of President Nicolas Maduro rally to support him while carrying pictures of late Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro waves a Venezuelan flag during a rally in support of the National Constituent Assembly in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro waves a Venezuelan flag during a rally in support of the National Constituent Assembly in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds a photograph of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez during a rally in support of the National Constituent Assembly in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds a photograph of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez during a rally in support of the National Constituent Assembly in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro waves a flag depicting Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez during a rally in support of the National Constituent Assembly in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro waves a flag depicting Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez during a rally in support of the National Constituent Assembly in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro participate in a rally in support of the National Constituent Assembly in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro participate in a rally in support of the National Constituent Assembly in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attend a rally in support of the reform of constitution in downtown Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attend a rally in support of the reform of constitution in downtown Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro participate in a rally in support of the National Constituent Assembly in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro participate in a rally in support of the National Constituent Assembly in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A government supporter holds up a photograph of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez during a rally in support of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A government supporter holds up a photograph of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez during a rally in support of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A government supporter waves a flag during a rally in support of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A government supporter waves a flag during a rally in support of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A government supporter wears a cap with an illustration depicting the eyes of Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez as she attends a rally in support of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his proposal to set up a National Constituent Assembly in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A government supporter wears a cap with an illustration depicting the eyes of Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez as she attends a rally in support of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his proposal to set up a National Constituent Assembly in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A placard with an image depicting Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez that reads "Bolivar with Chavez" is seen during a rally in support of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his proposal to set up a National Constituent Assembly in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A placard with an image depicting Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez that reads "Bolivar with Chavez" is seen during a rally in support of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his proposal to set up a National Constituent Assembly in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A pro-government supporter holds a copy of the Venezuelan constitution and a photo of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez during a gathering with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro outside the National Electoral Council (CNE) where he presented his proposal to set up a National Constituent Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A pro-government supporter holds a copy of the Venezuelan constitution and a photo of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez during a gathering with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro outside the National Electoral Council (CNE) where he presented his proposal to set up a National Constituent Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro shows a copy of a country's constitution during an official ceremony of a Campaign Command to support reforms to the constitution in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro shows a copy of a country's constitution during an official ceremony of a Campaign Command to support reforms to the constitution in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
