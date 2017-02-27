Major best picture mix-up at Oscars
Jordon Horowitz and Jimmy Kimmel react as Warren Beatty holds the card for the Best Picture Oscar awarded to Moonlight, after announcing by mistake that La La Land was the winner. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Warren Beatty holds the card for the Best Picture Oscar awarded to Moonlight. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jordan Horowitz of La La Land holds the card announcing Moonlight as the winner of the Best Picture Oscar as presenter Warren Beatty and show host Jimmy Kimmel stand behind. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Producer Jordon Horowitz holds up the card for the Best Picture winner Moonlight. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jimmy Kimmel and Warren Beatty laugh after correcting the Best Picture Oscar from La La Land to Moonlight. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Warren Beatty looks on during presentation for Best Picture. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jordan Horowitz and Mahershala Ali hug. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Adele Romanski speaks as the cast of best picture Moonlight stand on stage. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Director Barry Jenkins and producer Adele Romanski celebrating the best picture win for Moonlight. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jimmy Kimmel talks to Warren Beatty as Jordan Horowitz and Barry Jenkins hug, during presentation for Best Picture. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenter Warren Beatty shows the award card to Tarell Alvin McCraney, writer of Moonlight, after it was clarified that Moonlight won the Oscar for Best Picture. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Warren Beatty holds the card for the Best Picture award. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Joi McMillon and cast of Moonlight celebrate Best Picture. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Writer and director Barry Jenkins of Moonlight holds up the Best Picture Oscar in front of host Jimmy Kimmel as he stands with producer Adele Romanski. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
