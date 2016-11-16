Edition:
Major quake hits New Zealand

Local residents Chris and Viv Young look at damage caused by an earthquake along State Highway One, south of the township of Blenheim on South Island. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
A railway track lies damaged across State Highway One near Kaikoura on the upper east coast of South Island. Sgt Sam Shepherd/Courtesy of Royal New Zealand Defence Force/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
A Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopter delivers government officials and police to assess earthquake damage in Kaihoura on the upper east coast of South Island. Sgt Sam Shepherd/Courtesy of Royal New Zealand Defence Force/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Evacuees formerly stranded in the earthquake-affected town of Kaikoura stand alongside the helicopter that brought them to the town of Woodend, near Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Lincoln Feast

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Local residents Chris and Viv Young look at damage caused by an earthquake along State Highway One near the town of Ward, south of Blenheim on South Island. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
Landslides block State Highway One near Kaikoura on the upper east coast of South Island. Sgt Sam Shepherd/Courtesy of Royal New Zealand Defence Force/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Evacuees formerly stranded in the earthquake-affected town of Kaikoura walk away from the New Zealand Air Force helicopter that brought them to the town of Woodend, near Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Lincoln Feast

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
A railway line is damaged by an earthquake, near Tirohanga stream south of Blenheim on the South Island. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
A truck drives over the fractured road south of Ward on the South Island, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
Evacuees formerly stranded in the earthquake-affected town of Kaikoura rest aboard the New Zealand naval ship HMNZS Canterbury. CPL Amanda McErlich/Courtesy of Royal New Zealand Defence Force/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Landslides block State Highway One near Kaikoura on the upper east coast of South Island. Sgt Sam Shepherd/Courtesy of Royal New Zealand Defence Force/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Belongings that were dislodged from a cabinet due to an earthquake lay across the floor in a home in Wellington. REUTERS/Sharon Fisher

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
Policemen and locals look at damage following an earthquake, along State Highway One near the town of Ward, south of Blenheim on New Zealand's South Island, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
A truck drives along a fractured road caused by an earthquake between the towns of Seddon and Ward on South Island. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
A four-wheel-drive vehicle negotiates the damaged State Highway One near the town of Ward, south of Blenheim, South Island. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
