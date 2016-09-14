Edition:
Make America Wear Hats Again

Audience member Ana Gomez, wearing a cap reading "Immigrants Make America Great" in the style of hats worn by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, greets Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during a campaign Voter Registration Rally at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Native American activists rally to call on President Barack Obama to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline, in front of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
A woman smiles after getting an autograph by Donald Trump on her hat after he spoke at a campaign rally South Point Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A delegate with a gay rights hat attends the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Vendors sell hats outside a rally for Donald Trump in Gaffney, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
An attendee wears a "Make Donald Drumpf Again" hat during the "Politicon" convention in Pasadena, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
A man and child wear "Make America Great Again" hats as they wait for Donald Trump to speak at "Joni's Roast and Ride" in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, August 27, 2016
Donald Trump signs a hat at a campaign rally in West Chester, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
A man wears a hat that says "Make America Gay Again" while watching the San Francisco LGBT Pride Parade in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
A man holds a "Make America Great Again" hat as Donald Trump as he speaks during a campaign event at an airplane hanger in Rochester, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump stand during a prayer before a rally with Trump at Clemson University's livestock arena in Pendleton, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
The images of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are seen painted on decorative pumpkins created by artist John Kettman in LaSalle, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
