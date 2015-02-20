Edition:
Makeshift homes of Gaza

Palestinian boys walk near the remains of a house that witnesses said was badly damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, east of Gaza City February 19, 2015. Aid agencies struggling to shelter thousands of Gazans made homeless by war have resorted to building makeshift temporary homes out of metal and wood to evade Israeli restrictions on imports into the territory. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian boys walk near the remains of a house that witnesses said was badly damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, east of Gaza City February 19, 2015. Aid agencies struggling to shelter thousands of Gazans made homeless by war have resorted to building makeshift temporary homes out of metal and wood to evade Israeli restrictions on imports into the territory. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian man, whose house was destroyed by what witnesses said was Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, stands outside his wooden shelter donated by Catholic Relief Services, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip February 16, 2015. Around 150,000 families are still homeless after last year's war between Israel and Hamas, in which Israeli bombardment destroyed thousands of apartment buildings and homes. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian man, whose house was destroyed by what witnesses said was Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, stands outside his wooden shelter donated by Catholic Relief Services, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip February 16, 2015. Around 150,000 families are still homeless after last year's war between Israel and Hamas, in which Israeli bombardment destroyed thousands of apartment buildings and homes. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian woman hangs laundry at her damaged house as ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer are seen, on a rainy day east of Gaza City February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian woman hangs laundry at her damaged house as ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer are seen, on a rainy day east of Gaza City February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian man looks out of his tent erected near the ruins of his house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, on a rainy day east of Gaza City February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian man looks out of his tent erected near the ruins of his house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, on a rainy day east of Gaza City February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians stand atop the ruins of a house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, on a rainy day east of Gaza City February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians stand atop the ruins of a house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, on a rainy day east of Gaza City February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian boy looks through a hole in a makeshift shelter near his family's house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, east of Gaza City February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian boy looks through a hole in a makeshift shelter near his family's house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, east of Gaza City February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians, whose house was destroyed by what witnesses said was Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, sit outside their wooden shelter donated by Catholic Relief Services, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians, whose house was destroyed by what witnesses said was Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, sit outside their wooden shelter donated by Catholic Relief Services, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian boy stands by a kindergarten that witnesses said was badly damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, east of Gaza City February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian boy stands by a kindergarten that witnesses said was badly damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, east of Gaza City February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians carry bricks as they strengthen their makeshift shelter near the ruins of their house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, east of Gaza City February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians carry bricks as they strengthen their makeshift shelter near the ruins of their house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, east of Gaza City February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A worker participates in efforts to prepare a wooden shelter donated by Catholic Relief Services for Palestinians whose houses were destroyed by what witnesses said was Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A worker participates in efforts to prepare a wooden shelter donated by Catholic Relief Services for Palestinians whose houses were destroyed by what witnesses said was Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian woman bake bread at their makeshift shelter near the ruins of their house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, east of Gaza City February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian woman bake bread at their makeshift shelter near the ruins of their house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, east of Gaza City February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian boy looks out of a makeshift shelter near the ruins of his family's house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, east of Gaza City February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian boy looks out of a makeshift shelter near the ruins of his family's house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, east of Gaza City February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman stands at the remains of her house that witnesses said was badly damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, east of Gaza City February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian woman stands at the remains of her house that witnesses said was badly damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, east of Gaza City February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian boy sits as ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer are seen in the background, east of Gaza City February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian boy sits as ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer are seen in the background, east of Gaza City February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman whose house was destroyed by what witnesses said was Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, looks out of her wooden shelter donated by Catholic Relief Services, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian woman whose house was destroyed by what witnesses said was Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, looks out of her wooden shelter donated by Catholic Relief Services, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
