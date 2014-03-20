Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 20, 2014 | 8:17am EDT

Malaysia Airlines plane missing

<p>Royal Australian Air Force pilot, Flight Lieutenant Russell Adams from 10 Squadron, steers his AP-3C Orion over the Southern Indian Ocean during the search for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 in this picture released by the Australian Defence Force March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Australian Defence Force/handout</p>

Royal Australian Air Force pilot, Flight Lieutenant Russell Adams from 10 Squadron, steers his AP-3C Orion over the Southern Indian Ocean during the search for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 in this picture released by the Australian Defence...more

Thursday, March 20, 2014

Royal Australian Air Force pilot, Flight Lieutenant Russell Adams from 10 Squadron, steers his AP-3C Orion over the Southern Indian Ocean during the search for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 in this picture released by the Australian Defence Force March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Australian Defence Force/handout

Close
1 / 28
<p>A Chinese family member of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 screams as she is being brought into a room outside the media conference area at a hotel near Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

A Chinese family member of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 screams as she is being brought into a room outside the media conference area at a hotel near Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia March 19, 2014....more

Thursday, March 20, 2014

A Chinese family member of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 screams as she is being brought into a room outside the media conference area at a hotel near Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
2 / 28
<p>An artwork conveying well-wishes for the passengers and crew of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is seen at a viewing gallery in Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

An artwork conveying well-wishes for the passengers and crew of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is seen at a viewing gallery in Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Thursday, March 20, 2014

An artwork conveying well-wishes for the passengers and crew of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is seen at a viewing gallery in Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
3 / 28
<p>A man covers his face as he waits for information about passengers onboard the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 in a room at the Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A man covers his face as he waits for information about passengers onboard the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 in a room at the Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Thursday, March 20, 2014

A man covers his face as he waits for information about passengers onboard the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 in a room at the Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
4 / 28
<p>Malaysia's acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein is seen in a camera screen as he addresses reporters about the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Malaysia's acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein is seen in a camera screen as he addresses reporters about the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, March 20, 2014

Malaysia's acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein is seen in a camera screen as he addresses reporters about the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
5 / 28
<p>A diagram showing the search area for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in the southern Indian Ocean is seen during a briefing by John Young, general manager of the emergency response division of the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, in Canberra March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Sean Davey</p>

A diagram showing the search area for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in the southern Indian Ocean is seen during a briefing by John Young, general manager of the emergency response division of the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, in Canberra...more

Thursday, March 20, 2014

A diagram showing the search area for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in the southern Indian Ocean is seen during a briefing by John Young, general manager of the emergency response division of the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, in Canberra March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Sean Davey

Close
6 / 28
<p>Family members of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 hug each other as they wait for news about the missing plane at a hotel in Beijing March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Family members of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 hug each other as they wait for news about the missing plane at a hotel in Beijing March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Thursday, March 20, 2014

Family members of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 hug each other as they wait for news about the missing plane at a hotel in Beijing March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
7 / 28
<p>A boy comforts a crying girl during a special prayer for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A boy comforts a crying girl during a special prayer for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, March 20, 2014

A boy comforts a crying girl during a special prayer for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
8 / 28
<p>Residents of Boeung Kak Lake light candles to spell "MH370" during a Buddhist ceremony, praying for the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring</p>

Residents of Boeung Kak Lake light candles to spell "MH370" during a Buddhist ceremony, praying for the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Thursday, March 20, 2014

Residents of Boeung Kak Lake light candles to spell "MH370" during a Buddhist ceremony, praying for the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Close
9 / 28
<p>A screen on board Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200ER flight MH318 shows the plane's flight path as it cruises over the South China Sea from Kuala Lumpur towards Beijing, at approximately the same point when on March 8 flight MH370 lost contact with air traffic controllers, at approximately 1.30am March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

A screen on board Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200ER flight MH318 shows the plane's flight path as it cruises over the South China Sea from Kuala Lumpur towards Beijing, at approximately the same point when on March 8 flight MH370 lost contact with...more

Thursday, March 20, 2014

A screen on board Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200ER flight MH318 shows the plane's flight path as it cruises over the South China Sea from Kuala Lumpur towards Beijing, at approximately the same point when on March 8 flight MH370 lost contact with air traffic controllers, at approximately 1.30am March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
10 / 28
<p>Students watch as a group of artists put the finishing touches to a three dimensional artwork, based on the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, that was painted on a school ground in Makati city, metro Manila, Philippines March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Students watch as a group of artists put the finishing touches to a three dimensional artwork, based on the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, that was painted on a school ground in Makati city, metro Manila, Philippines March 17, 2014....more

Thursday, March 20, 2014

Students watch as a group of artists put the finishing touches to a three dimensional artwork, based on the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, that was painted on a school ground in Makati city, metro Manila, Philippines March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
11 / 28
<p>Family members of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 vote to talk directly to Malaysian government's representatives during a meeting with the airline's representatives at Lido Hotel in Beijing March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Family members of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 vote to talk directly to Malaysian government's representatives during a meeting with the airline's representatives at Lido Hotel in Beijing March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee more

Thursday, March 20, 2014

Family members of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 vote to talk directly to Malaysian government's representatives during a meeting with the airline's representatives at Lido Hotel in Beijing March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
12 / 28
<p>Indian Navy ship INS Kesari, involved in search operations for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, arrives at the naval base in Port Blair, the capital of India's Andaman and Nicobar islands, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Indian Navy ship INS Kesari, involved in search operations for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, arrives at the naval base in Port Blair, the capital of India's Andaman and Nicobar islands, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, March 20, 2014

Indian Navy ship INS Kesari, involved in search operations for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, arrives at the naval base in Port Blair, the capital of India's Andaman and Nicobar islands, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
13 / 28
<p>A woman leaves a messages of support and hope for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A woman leaves a messages of support and hope for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, March 20, 2014

A woman leaves a messages of support and hope for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
14 / 28
<p>A Japan Coast Guard member studies a map with a Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency pilot (L) in JCG's Gulfstream V Jet aircraft customized for search and rescue operations as they search for the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 plane over the waters of the South China Sea March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

A Japan Coast Guard member studies a map with a Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency pilot (L) in JCG's Gulfstream V Jet aircraft customized for search and rescue operations as they search for the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 plane over the...more

Thursday, March 20, 2014

A Japan Coast Guard member studies a map with a Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency pilot (L) in JCG's Gulfstream V Jet aircraft customized for search and rescue operations as they search for the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 plane over the waters of the South China Sea March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
15 / 28
<p>Relatives of passengers aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 chat after a meeting with representatives from the airline at Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Relatives of passengers aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 chat after a meeting with representatives from the airline at Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Thursday, March 20, 2014

Relatives of passengers aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 chat after a meeting with representatives from the airline at Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
16 / 28
<p>A woman uses her mobile phone as she stands against a chalkboard with messages for family members of passengers onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, at an event to express solidarity in Subang Jaya March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

A woman uses her mobile phone as she stands against a chalkboard with messages for family members of passengers onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, at an event to express solidarity in Subang Jaya March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said more

Thursday, March 20, 2014

A woman uses her mobile phone as she stands against a chalkboard with messages for family members of passengers onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, at an event to express solidarity in Subang Jaya March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Close
17 / 28
<p>A crew member from the Royal Malaysian Air Force looks through the window of a Malaysian Air Force CN235 aircraft during a search and rescue operation to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, in the Straits of Malacca March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

A crew member from the Royal Malaysian Air Force looks through the window of a Malaysian Air Force CN235 aircraft during a search and rescue operation to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, in the Straits of Malacca March 13, 2014. ...more

Thursday, March 20, 2014

A crew member from the Royal Malaysian Air Force looks through the window of a Malaysian Air Force CN235 aircraft during a search and rescue operation to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, in the Straits of Malacca March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Close
18 / 28
<p>A helicopter takes off from Jinggangshan warship to search the waters suspected to be the site of the missing Beijing-bound Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/CNS Photo</p>

A helicopter takes off from Jinggangshan warship to search the waters suspected to be the site of the missing Beijing-bound Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/CNS Photo

Thursday, March 20, 2014

A helicopter takes off from Jinggangshan warship to search the waters suspected to be the site of the missing Beijing-bound Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/CNS Photo

Close
19 / 28
<p>A relative of a passenger of the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 is seen through a door as he waits for updates from the airline, at a hotel in Beijing, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A relative of a passenger of the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 is seen through a door as he waits for updates from the airline, at a hotel in Beijing, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Thursday, March 20, 2014

A relative of a passenger of the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 is seen through a door as he waits for updates from the airline, at a hotel in Beijing, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
20 / 28
<p>Vietnamese military personnel look out of a helicopter during a search and rescue mission off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Vietnamese military personnel look out of a helicopter during a search and rescue mission off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thursday, March 20, 2014

Vietnamese military personnel look out of a helicopter during a search and rescue mission off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
21 / 28
<p>A flight route on a map is seen during a news conference about the search and rescue operation to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 at Phu Quoc Airport on Phu Quoc Island, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A flight route on a map is seen during a news conference about the search and rescue operation to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 at Phu Quoc Airport on Phu Quoc Island, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thursday, March 20, 2014

A flight route on a map is seen during a news conference about the search and rescue operation to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 at Phu Quoc Airport on Phu Quoc Island, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
22 / 28
<p>Family members of passengers on board the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cry inside a hotel they are staying at in Putrajaya, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

Family members of passengers on board the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cry inside a hotel they are staying at in Putrajaya, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Thursday, March 20, 2014

Family members of passengers on board the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cry inside a hotel they are staying at in Putrajaya, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Close
23 / 28
<p>Clouds hover outside the window of a Vietnam Air Force search and rescue aircraft An-26 on a mission to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kham</p>

Clouds hover outside the window of a Vietnam Air Force search and rescue aircraft An-26 on a mission to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kham

Thursday, March 20, 2014

Clouds hover outside the window of a Vietnam Air Force search and rescue aircraft An-26 on a mission to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kham

Close
24 / 28
<p>A relative (front) of a passenger of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cries as she walks past journalists at a hotel in Beijing March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A relative (front) of a passenger of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cries as she walks past journalists at a hotel in Beijing March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Thursday, March 20, 2014

A relative (front) of a passenger of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cries as she walks past journalists at a hotel in Beijing March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
25 / 28
<p>Deputy commander of Vietnam Air Force Do Minh Tuan points to a map during a news conference after their mission to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 at Phu Quoc Airport on Phu Quoc Island, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Deputy commander of Vietnam Air Force Do Minh Tuan points to a map during a news conference after their mission to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 at Phu Quoc Airport on Phu Quoc Island, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha more

Thursday, March 20, 2014

Deputy commander of Vietnam Air Force Do Minh Tuan points to a map during a news conference after their mission to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 at Phu Quoc Airport on Phu Quoc Island, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
26 / 28
<p>Arni Marlina, 36, a family member of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, cries at a hotel in Putrajaya March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

Arni Marlina, 36, a family member of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, cries at a hotel in Putrajaya March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Thursday, March 20, 2014

Arni Marlina, 36, a family member of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, cries at a hotel in Putrajaya March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Close
27 / 28
<p>A relative of a passenger onboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cries as she talks on her mobile phone at the Beijing Capital International Airport March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A relative of a passenger onboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cries as she talks on her mobile phone at the Beijing Capital International Airport March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Thursday, March 20, 2014

A relative of a passenger onboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cries as she talks on her mobile phone at the Beijing Capital International Airport March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Ukraine Navy HQ stormed

Ukraine Navy HQ stormed

Next Slideshows

Ukraine Navy HQ stormed

Ukraine Navy HQ stormed

Russian troops backed by unarmed volunteers storm Ukraine's naval headquarters in the Crimean port of Sevastopol.

Mar 19 2014
A month of unrest in Venezuela

A month of unrest in Venezuela

Anti-government demonstrations continue in Venezuela.

Mar 19 2014
Ukraine military on guard

Ukraine military on guard

Ukraine troops stand guard as Putin pledges not to seize other regions.

Mar 18 2014
Helicopter crashes in Seattle

Helicopter crashes in Seattle

A KOMO News helicopter crashes and bursts into flames near the Space Needle in Seattle, killing two people.

Mar 18 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast