Malaysia Airlines plane missing
Royal Australian Air Force pilot, Flight Lieutenant Russell Adams from 10 Squadron, steers his AP-3C Orion over the Southern Indian Ocean during the search for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 in this picture released by the Australian Defence Force March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Australian Defence Force/handout
A Chinese family member of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 screams as she is being brought into a room outside the media conference area at a hotel near Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An artwork conveying well-wishes for the passengers and crew of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is seen at a viewing gallery in Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A man covers his face as he waits for information about passengers onboard the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 in a room at the Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Malaysia's acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein is seen in a camera screen as he addresses reporters about the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A diagram showing the search area for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in the southern Indian Ocean is seen during a briefing by John Young, general manager of the emergency response division of the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, in Canberra March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Sean Davey
Family members of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 hug each other as they wait for news about the missing plane at a hotel in Beijing March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A boy comforts a crying girl during a special prayer for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Residents of Boeung Kak Lake light candles to spell "MH370" during a Buddhist ceremony, praying for the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A screen on board Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200ER flight MH318 shows the plane's flight path as it cruises over the South China Sea from Kuala Lumpur towards Beijing, at approximately the same point when on March 8 flight MH370 lost contact with air traffic controllers, at approximately 1.30am March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Students watch as a group of artists put the finishing touches to a three dimensional artwork, based on the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, that was painted on a school ground in Makati city, metro Manila, Philippines March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Family members of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 vote to talk directly to Malaysian government's representatives during a meeting with the airline's representatives at Lido Hotel in Beijing March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Indian Navy ship INS Kesari, involved in search operations for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, arrives at the naval base in Port Blair, the capital of India's Andaman and Nicobar islands, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman leaves a messages of support and hope for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Japan Coast Guard member studies a map with a Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency pilot (L) in JCG's Gulfstream V Jet aircraft customized for search and rescue operations as they search for the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 plane over the waters of the South China Sea March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Relatives of passengers aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 chat after a meeting with representatives from the airline at Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A woman uses her mobile phone as she stands against a chalkboard with messages for family members of passengers onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, at an event to express solidarity in Subang Jaya March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
A crew member from the Royal Malaysian Air Force looks through the window of a Malaysian Air Force CN235 aircraft during a search and rescue operation to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, in the Straits of Malacca March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
A helicopter takes off from Jinggangshan warship to search the waters suspected to be the site of the missing Beijing-bound Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/CNS Photo
A relative of a passenger of the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 is seen through a door as he waits for updates from the airline, at a hotel in Beijing, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Vietnamese military personnel look out of a helicopter during a search and rescue mission off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A flight route on a map is seen during a news conference about the search and rescue operation to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 at Phu Quoc Airport on Phu Quoc Island, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Family members of passengers on board the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cry inside a hotel they are staying at in Putrajaya, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
Clouds hover outside the window of a Vietnam Air Force search and rescue aircraft An-26 on a mission to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kham
A relative (front) of a passenger of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cries as she walks past journalists at a hotel in Beijing March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Deputy commander of Vietnam Air Force Do Minh Tuan points to a map during a news conference after their mission to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 at Phu Quoc Airport on Phu Quoc Island, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Arni Marlina, 36, a family member of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, cries at a hotel in Putrajaya March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
A relative of a passenger onboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cries as she talks on her mobile phone at the Beijing Capital International Airport March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
